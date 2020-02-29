NHL
Stamkos out six to eight weeks
Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos will undergo surgery for a core muscle injury and is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and potentially the first round of the playoffs.
The Lightning said Saturday that Stamkos will be out for approximately six to eight weeks, including rest and recovery. The Lightning are second in the Atlantic Division and the playoffs are scheduled to begin the week of April 6.
Stamkos has 29 goals and 66 points this season, both second on the team behind Nikita Kucherov.
Stamkos, the overall No. 1 draft pick in 2008 and twice the NHL’s top goal scorer, will miss a significant amount of action due to injury for the fourth time since 2014.
- Chicago Blackhawks forwards
Andrew Shaw
- and
Zack Smith
- will miss the rest of the season because of injuries, the team said Saturday. Shaw has been sidelined since Nov. 30 because of a concussion. Smith is scheduled for back surgery on March 6.
CYCLING
Dygert breaks world record twice
Chloe Dygert shattered her individual pursuit world record in qualifying on Saturday in Berlin.
Then she lowered it again.
Taking the track at the Berlin Velodrome a few hours later, the American endurance star stopped the clock in 3 minutes, 16.937 seconds to win gold at the world championships and stamp herself as the Olympic favorite in Tokyo. The time was nearly a second faster than her qualifying mark, which in turn was four seconds faster than her previous record.
Dygert, the time trial world champion on the road, was the big favorite in the individual pursuit. But when she posted a time of 3:17.283 in qualifying, the real race for her in the finals was against her own standard.
Germany’s Lisa Brennauer finished in 3:23.229 to take silver while Franziska Brausse beat Lisa Klein in an all-German bronze-medal race.
TENNIS
Djokovic easily wins 5th Dubai crown
After saving match points to reach the final, top-ranked Novak Djokovic was scarcely troubled as he beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-4 to win the Dubai Championships for the fifth time.
The 17-time Grand Slam champion maintained his unbeaten start to the year, having won the inaugural ATP Cup with Serbia and clinching a record-extending eighth Australian Open title.
Only 20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who is recovering from a knee operation, has beaten Djokovic in the Dubai final — in 2015.
Sabalenka wins Qatar Open
Aryna Sabalenka won the sixth title of her career with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Petra Kvitova in the Qatar Open final in Doha.
Sabalenka, 21, needed less than 75 minutes to complete the win, sending down seven aces and hitting 21 winners in clinching her third title in six months — after those in Wuhan and Zhuhai.
- Second-seeded
Casper Ruud
- beat
Albert Ramos-Vinolas
- 7-6 (5), 6-2 to reach the Chile Open final in Santiago. Ruud will play the winner of the second semifinal between
Thiago Seyboth Wild
- and
Renzo Olivo
- .
HORSE RACING
Ete Indien wins Fountain of Youth
Ete Indien made a huge move right out of the gate and went on to win the Grade 2 Fountain of Youth Stakes at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach, Fla., a victory that will likely be enough to earn him a spot in the Kentucky Derby.
Ete Indien finished the 8½ furlongs in 1:43.02 with jockey Florent Geroux aboard and returned $8.60, $4.40 and $3.
Candy Tycoon, a 23-1 shot, got just ahead of a four-horse cluster at the finish to place second and pay $16.40 and $7.60. As Seen On TV was third, paying $3.20.
Ete Indien got 50 points in the Race for the Kentucky Derby for his victory. That gives him 54 overall, and that amount has always been more than enough to secure a spot in the first race of the Triple Crown season.
SOCCER
Rapids edge D.C. in MLS opener
Jonathan Lewis scored in the second minute of extra time to give the visiting Colorado Rapids a 2-1 win over D.C. United in the first game of the 25th MLS season.
The ball found Lewis at close range during a scramble inside the box and he put it inside the the near post for the winner.
D.C. United, now without Wayne Rooney and Luciano Acosta on the attack, got the first goal of the season in the 60th minute. Russell Canouse converted a header from the 6-yard line at the back post on a corner from Julian Gressel.
Just six minutes later, Kei Kamara tied it on a header after a long service from Jack Price.
- U.S. international
Timothy Weah
- has been ruled out until the end of the French league season because of a right leg injury. The 20-year-old forward suffered a torn hamstring on Feb. 16 on his return to competition with French club Lille after a six-month layoff due to the same injury.
ELSEWHERE
Tony Romo
- will remain with CBS as its top NFL analyst after agreeing to a record extension. CBS Sports spokeswoman
Jen Sabatelle
- said that the network and Romo, a former Dallas Cowboys quarterback, have agreed to a long-term contract. The New York Post reported that Romo’s new deal is worth $17 million a year.
- Olympic men’s silver medalist
Chris Mazdzer
- is planning to have shoulder surgery after Sunday’s World Cup luge finale. He’s been told he’ll need between two and three months of rehabilitation before he can fully prepare for next season. Mazdzer will race in the men’s competition Sunday at Konigssee, Germany, and team with doubles partner
Jayson Terdiman
- as part of the USA Luge entry in the season-ending team relay. Surgery will await upon his return to the U.S. If all goes to plan, Mazdzer hopes after rehab he’ll resume training by mid-May.
- A Tennessee defensive lineman has been charged with domestic assault and public intoxication after Knoxville police say he shoved his girlfriend.
Darel Middleton
- was arrested early Saturday morning for an incident that started with a fight with another man, The Knoxville News Sentinel reported. An arrest warrant said Middleton, 23, shoved his girlfriend to the ground after a fight. Middleton was jealous of one of his girlfriend’s male friends, “became very angry” and began fighting with his own friend, according to the report.
