TRACK AND FIELD
Stefanidi wins against-clock pole vault
The strategy of reigning Olympic champion Katerina Stefanidi throughout a race-against-the-clock pole vault competition was to keep cool. Not exactly easy on a sweltering day or with a shaky hand struggling to set the bar back on the holder late in the event.
The Greek standout stayed calm as she outpaced two fellow pole vaulters to take home top honors Saturday in the second edition of the Ultimate Garden Clash staged at their own training facilities.
With the temperature hovering around 102 degrees in Athens, Stefanidi cleared a height of 13 feet, 1½ inches a total of 34 times over a 30-minute span in a rare competition held during the coronavirus pandemic. Two-time U.S. indoor winner Katie Nageotte cleared the bar 30 times from her training facility in Marietta, Ga. Commonwealth Games champion Alysha Newman of Canada had 21 clearances in Bolton, Ontario, during their head-to-head-to-head showdown.
GOLF
Former tour player Ernie Gonzalez dies
Ernie Gonzalez, who spent four years on the PGA Tour and won the rain-shortened Pensacola Open in 1986, has died. He was 59. The PGA Tour said he died Friday in a Chicago hospital of Alzheimer’s.
Mr. Gonzalez played 119 events over a four-year span from 1985 through 1988, when he finished 207th on the money list. The Californian’s lone victory was in 1986 when he made five birdies and an eagle over his final nine holes of the second round for a 63 and a one-shot lead. But the 36-hole final because of rain was wiped out, and Mr. Gonzales was the winner.
ELSEWHERE
Zach Hoffpauir
- , a two-sport standout at Stanford who earned All-Pac 12 honors as a safety in football and played two seasons in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ minor league system, died at age 26. The University of Northern Colorado, where Mr. Hoffpauir was hired in February as an assistant football coach in charge of the safeties, said he died in his sleep Thursday. The school provided no further details. Mr. Hoffpauir was a safety for four seasons on the Cardinal football team, winning three Pac-12 titles and two Rose Bowls. He also starred as an outfielder on Stanford’s baseball team and was drafted by the Diamondbacks in 2015. Mr. Hoffpauir played two seasons of minor league ball, in 2015 and 2018, hitting .224 with three homers and nine RBIs in 107 at-bats in rookie and Class-A ball. At Stanford, his three-year totals were 11 homers, 58 RBIs and a career .295 batting average.
- The Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race said the first 50 mushers who enter the 2021 race and the 2022 race will receive reimbursements to help cover veterinary costs. Money would come from the $50,000 Pike Dog Wellness First Initiative, which started by a donation from longtime race supporter
David Pike
- , the Anchorage Daily News reported. Pike owns a home in Girdwood, Alaska, and is the managing owner of a law firm based in Shepherdsville, Ky. Those eligible could receive up to $500 for diagnostics, vaccines, deworming and other services provided by a licensed veterinarian or a licensed veterinarian technician, race officials said.
