AUTO RACING
Stewart punched heckler in face
Tony Stewart, a former three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion driver, punched a heckler in the face as he signed autographs on “Tony Stewart Night” at a dirt track in Jackson, Minn., a video shows.
Stewart began signing autographs for fans Friday night after his sprint car blew an engine in the main event at Jackson Motorplex, RacingNews.com reported.
That’s when the heckler began cursing at Stewart, TMZ Sports reported.
NBA
Blazers give McCollum three-year extension
CJ McCollums agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Portland Trail Blazers.
McCollum, 27, averaged 21 points last season, helping Portland make it to the Western Conference finals. The 6-foot-3 shooting guard, who was selected by the Trail Blazers with the 10th overall pick in the 2013 draft, has averaged at least 20.8 points over the past four years.
The agreement keeps McCollum under contract through the 2023-24 season. McCollum’s agent told ESPN the extension is worth $100 million.
- The Memphis Grizzlies have signed guard
Marko Guduric
- to a multiyear contract. Terms of the deal weren’t announced. Guduric, 24, has played for Fenerbahce in Turkey the last two seasons. Guduric averaged 9.4 points and shot 47.7 percent from 3-point range while leading Fenerbahce to the 2019 Euroleague Final Four.
- Former NBA head coaches
Jason Kidd
- and
Lionel Hollins
- have joined new coach
Frank Vogel
- ‘s staff with the Los Angeles Lakers.
Phil Handy
- ,
Miles Simon
- , former Lakers guard
Mike Penberthy
- and
Quinton Crawford
- also will be Vogel’s assistant coaches.
NHL
Colorado gives Girard seven-year extension
The Colorado Avalanche locked up defenseman Samuel Girard with a seven-year extension that runs through the 2026-27 season.
Girard, 21, played in all 82 games last season. He finished with four goals and 23 assists for a Colorado team that’s made back-to-back playoff appearances.
It was Girard’s second season with Colorado after being acquired from Nashville as part of a three-team deal with Ottawa on Nov. 5, 2017. He was originally a second-round pick in 2016 by the Predators.
- The New Jersey Devils re-signed defenseman
Will Butcher
- to a three-year, $11.2 million contract. Butcher had four goals and 26 assists in 78 games last season, placing him second among the club’s defensemen. During his 2017-18 rookie campaign, his 44 points were No. 1 among the team’s defenseman and fourth overall.
TENNIS
Murray brothers advance in Citi Open
Brothers Andy and Jamie Murray advanced in doubles at the Citi Open in Washington.
The Scottish Murray brothers beat France’s Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin 6-4, 6-7(7), 10-5 to reach to the quarterfinals.
Former No. 1-ranked Andy Murray and his brother, who was once ranked No. 1 in doubles, are teaming up for the first time since 2016. The field at the Citi Open features the top 10 doubles players in the world.
In singles action, fifth-seeded John Isner beat Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-4, and eighth-seeded Milos Raonic defeated qualifier Tim Smyczek 6-1, 6-4.
On the women’s side, No. 3 seed Sofia Kenin was upset by Lauren Davis, 5-7, 6-3, 6-4, and Jessica Pegula beat Iga Swiatek 5-7, 6-4, 6-1.
HORSE RACING
Ortiz rides five winners at Saratoga
Irad Ortiz Jr. rode five winners from seven mounts at Saratoga in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
His victories came with Team Win in the first, Kid Is Frosty in the $150,000 Statue of Liberty, Girlintheyellowtaxi in the fifth, Mascha in the seventh and Theaterintheround in the sixth.
He moved into second in the jockeys’ standings behind his brother and leading rider Jose Ortiz.
- A third horse has died during training at Del Mar (Calif.), including the second trained by Hall of Famer
Bob Baffert
- . A track spokesman confirmed the death of Bowl of Soul, a 3-year-old filly trained by Baffert. She broke down Monday after an injury to her right hind fetlock and was euthanized. Jockey
Joe Talamo
- , her regular rider, was aboard. Bowl of Soul won her first race at Santa Anita on May 27 and was second in another on June 23. The first two deaths at Del Mar occurred July 18, a day after the track north of San Diego opened its summer meet. The deaths at Del Mar follow 30 fatalities at Santa Anita from Dec. 26 to June 23 that prompted calls for increased safety measures.
ELSEWHERE
- The NCAA ruled transfer quarterback
Johnny Langan
- ineligible to play at Rutgers this season. Coach
Chris Ash
- disclosed the decision about the former Bergen Catholic player at media day on Wednesday, adding that the ruling is being appealed. Langan was redshirted this past season at Boston College. Ash has said incumbent sophomore
Art Sitkowski
- tops his depth chart at quarterback. Graduate transfer
McLane Carter
- from Texas Tech is the likely backup. Ash said he will name his season starter later in training camp.
AROUND THE STATE
Keith Decker
- of Martinsville, a member of the Virginia Golf Hall of Fame, shot a final-round par 72 to cruise to a six-shot victory in the senior division (55-64) of the David King Senior Invitational at Evergreen Country Club in Haymarket. Decker totaled 4-under 212 as he won the event for the fourth straight year. Evergreen member
David Prokop
- shot 71 for 218 to finish second. Other winners were
John Armstrong
- of Frostburg, Md., who posted a 210 in the super senior division (65-69);
George Washburn
- of Frederick, Md., who registered 214 in the legends division (70-74); and
Peter Jacobi
- of Arlington, who shot 209 in the super legends division (75-older).
