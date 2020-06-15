NCAA
Suit targets limits on athletes’ compensation
Attorneys filed a lawsuit against the NCAA in federal court Monday that seeks to prevent the association from limiting the amount of money athletes can make off their names, images and likenesses.
The antitrust lawsuit by attorneys representing two current college athletes also seeks damages for potential past earnings athletes have been denied by current NCAA rules. Arizona State swimmer Grant House and Oregon women’s basketball player Sedona Prince are the plaintiffs.
They are suing the NCAA and the Power Five Conferences — the Atlantic Coast Conference, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern Conference — for unspecified damages. The suit seeks class-action status.
The latest legal challenge comes as the NCAA is the process of changing its rules to allow college athletes to earn money from third parties for things such as social media endorsements, sponsorship deals and personal appearances. The NCAA is also seeking help from Congress in the form of a federal law regarding name, image and likeness compensation that would superseded legislation being pushed at the state level.
NFL
49ers give Shanahan six-year extension
The San Francisco 49ers are rewarding their head coach that inherited a 2-14 team and took it to the Super Bowl three seasons later.
The team agreed to a six-year contract extension with Kyle Shanahan, putting him under contract through 2025, a league source confirmed to The Sacramento Bee.
Shanahan, 40, signed a six-year contract with the 49ers when he first hired in 2017, becoming the fourth coach in four seasons while the club struggled to find consistency in the wake of Jim Harbaugh‘s departure after 2014. The new deal replaces the three years remaining on Shanahan’s initial contract and comes with a substantial raise, though the financial figures have not been disclosed.
Shanahan, with the help of general manager John Lynch, who was hired at the same time, has turned the 49ers around from a team that had the No. 2 pick in the draft when he was hired to having a 10-point fourth-quarter lead in February’s Super Bowl that was squandered to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.
New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins
- will join CNN as a contributor focusing on racial and social justice.
NHL
Knights give Reaves two-year extension
The Vegas Golden Knights signed Ryan Reaves to a two-year contract extension worth $3.5 million.
The 33-year-old from Winnipeg had eight goals and seven assists for 15 points — 95 short of Leon Draisaitl‘s league-leading 110. Reaves did lead the NHL with 316 hits in 71 games this season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hubbard may boycott Cowboys’ program
Star Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard said he may boycott the program after coach Mike Gundy was photographed wearing a T-shirt promoting the One America News Network, a news channel that has been praised by President Donald Trump.
Gundy is seen in a photograph on Twitter wearing the shirt with the letters OAN. In a tweet responding to the photo, Hubbard said: “I will not stand for this. This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it’s unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things change.”
His comments led the school’s president and athletics director to issue statements of concern and support.
Several current and former Oklahoma State athletes backed up Hubbard’s tweet.
Hubbard was NFL draft-eligible, but he chose to return to school. He was a first-team All-American and the AP Big 12 offensive player of the year last season.
ELSEWHERE
Durant joins Union’s ownership group
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has joined the ownership group of Major League Soccer’s Philadelphia Union.
Durant, a 10-time NBA All-Star, has a 5% ownership stake, with an option for 5% more in the near future, the Union said.
“I’ve always been a soccer fan and have wanted to get into it in a meaningful way.” Durant said.
Durant is not the first NBA player to buy into an MLS club. Houston Rockets star James Harden joined the ownership group of the Houston Dynamo and the NWSL’s Houston Dash last year.
Iowa gives strength coach $1.1M settlement
Iowa cut ties with strength coach Chris Doyle, announcing a separation agreement that will pay him more than $1.1 million after former Hawkeyes accused him of mistreating and belittling African American players. The university also said a Missouri law firm, Husch Blackwell, will conduct an independent review of allegations relating to racial disparities within the football program.
Doyle, who earned $800,000 per year and was the highest paid strength and conditioning coach in college football, has denied any “unethical behavior or bias” based on race.
Robert Morris
- is leaving the Northeast Conference to join the Horizon League. The school said it will become the 12th member of the Horizon League on July 1. Robert Morris, located Pittsburgh’s western suburbs, will join the league in 10 sports, including men’s and women’s basketball as well as soccer and track and field.
Morgan Burke
- , the longest serving athleticd director in Purdue history, died at his home Monday after battling a rare disease for the past year. He was 68. University officials said Mr. Burke had been diagnosed with amyloidosis, an ailment caused by the build-up of an abnormal protein which prevents the body’s organs from functioning properly. Mr. Burke took over as athletics director in 1993 and held the title until he was named the university’s vice president for special projects in 2016.
