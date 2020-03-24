BASEBALL

Syndergaard to miss season with elbow issue

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action this year.

New York medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday.

Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Syndergaard was the No. 2 starter in a strong rotation behind two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. New York has for now sufficient starters to make up for Syndergaard’s absence, with Marcus Stroman, Michael Wacha, Rick Porcello and Steven Matz.

Syndergaard turns 28 in August and currently is eligible to become a free agent after the 2021 season. He agreed in January to a $9.7 million, one-year contract.

AUTO RACING

Hamilin’s iRacing win netted 903,000 viewers

Denny Hamlin’s victory in NASCAR’s first broadcast esports competition Sunday netted 903,000 viewers on FS1, reports ShowBuzzDaily.com.

Hamlin, a former Chesterfield resident in his 15th Cup season, passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap of the Dixie Vodka 150 at Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. He topped a field of 35 drivers that included several regulars in the real Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. Hamlin was interviewed on ESPN’s SportsCenter later that night and said the number of requests for interviews following Sunday’s race rivaled only those following his three wins in the Daytona 500.

According to @TNLMedia, the 903,000 viewers are the most for any esports competition on U.S. broadcast television, topping the 770,000 who watched a Mortal Kombat tournament on the CW in 2016. It also outdrew 11 of the 17 IndyCar races last season.

Fox Sports announced Tuesday that Fox and FS1 will simulcast the NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series until its conclusion. The series continues this Sunday at Virtual Texas Motor Speedway.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Minnesota center Oturu opts for draft

Minnesota center Daniel Oturu said he is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore.

Oturu said he planned to hire an agent.

The 6-foot-10 Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season.

  • Former Georgia center

Rodney Howard

  • is planning to transfer to rival Georgia Tech. Howard averaged 1.3 points in 24 games, including two starts, as a freshman for the Bulldogs.

NBA

Clippers’ owner buying Forum for $400M

In a deal that ends a long-running legal war with an opponent that had long fought to block construction of a Los Angeles Clippers arena in Inglewood, Calif., team owner Steve Ballmer on Tuesday reached an agreement to purchase the Forum from Madison Square Garden Co. for $400 million in cash, according to terms obtained by the Los Angeles Times.

The purchase is expected to close during the 2020 second quarter. The Forum will continue to operate as a live-music venue.

The deal will also resolve litigation brought by MSG, whose executive chairman is New York Knicks owner James Dolan, to block the Clippers’ proposed privately funded, billion-dollar arena along West Century Boulevard. Plans call for the arena to be built as part of a larger complex dubbed the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Complex.

ELSEWHERE

  • The newly installed president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation used her first news conference to say that settling a lawsuit filed by women’s national team players is the federation’s top priority. “A lot of damage has been done, and I think we are going to have to rebuild that trust and rebuild the relationship, and it’s not going to happen overnight,”

Cindy Parlow Cone

  • said. “It’s going to take a lot of effort and time and energy for the U.S. Soccer side to rebuild that trust.” Players claim they have not been paid equally to the men’s national team and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A trial is scheduled for May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles.
  • The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to entry-level contracts with brothers

David

  • and

Jason Cotton

  • . The forwards closed college careers this season.

— From staff and wire reports

Tags

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email