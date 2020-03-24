BASEBALL
Syndergaard to miss season with elbow issue
New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard has a torn elbow ligament and needs Tommy John surgery that will keep him out of action this year.
New York medical director Dr. David Altchek will operate Thursday.
Opening day has been postponed until at least mid-May because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Syndergaard was the No. 2 starter in a strong rotation behind two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom. New York has for now sufficient starters to make up for Syndergaard’s absence, with Marcus Stroman, Michael Wacha, Rick Porcello and Steven Matz.
Syndergaard turns 28 in August and currently is eligible to become a free agent after the 2021 season. He agreed in January to a $9.7 million, one-year contract.
AUTO RACING
Hamilin’s iRacing win netted 903,000 viewers
Denny Hamlin’s victory in NASCAR’s first broadcast esports competition Sunday netted 903,000 viewers on FS1, reports ShowBuzzDaily.com.
Hamlin, a former Chesterfield resident in his 15th Cup season, passed Dale Earnhardt Jr. on the final lap of the Dixie Vodka 150 at Virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway. He topped a field of 35 drivers that included several regulars in the real Cup, Xfinity and Truck series. Hamlin was interviewed on ESPN’s SportsCenter later that night and said the number of requests for interviews following Sunday’s race rivaled only those following his three wins in the Daytona 500.
According to @TNLMedia, the 903,000 viewers are the most for any esports competition on U.S. broadcast television, topping the 770,000 who watched a Mortal Kombat tournament on the CW in 2016. It also outdrew 11 of the 17 IndyCar races last season.
Fox Sports announced Tuesday that Fox and FS1 will simulcast the NASCAR Pro Invitational iRacing Series until its conclusion. The series continues this Sunday at Virtual Texas Motor Speedway.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Minnesota center Oturu opts for draft
Minnesota center Daniel Oturu said he is declaring for the NBA draft after leading the Big Ten in rebounding and blocked shots as a sophomore.
Oturu said he planned to hire an agent.
The 6-foot-10 Oturu averaged 20.1 points, 11.3 rebounds and 2.5 blocks this season.
- Former Georgia center
Rodney Howard
- is planning to transfer to rival Georgia Tech. Howard averaged 1.3 points in 24 games, including two starts, as a freshman for the Bulldogs.
NBA
Clippers’ owner buying Forum for $400M
In a deal that ends a long-running legal war with an opponent that had long fought to block construction of a Los Angeles Clippers arena in Inglewood, Calif., team owner Steve Ballmer on Tuesday reached an agreement to purchase the Forum from Madison Square Garden Co. for $400 million in cash, according to terms obtained by the Los Angeles Times.
The purchase is expected to close during the 2020 second quarter. The Forum will continue to operate as a live-music venue.
The deal will also resolve litigation brought by MSG, whose executive chairman is New York Knicks owner James Dolan, to block the Clippers’ proposed privately funded, billion-dollar arena along West Century Boulevard. Plans call for the arena to be built as part of a larger complex dubbed the Inglewood Basketball and Entertainment Complex.
ELSEWHERE
- The newly installed president and chief executive officer of the U.S. Soccer Federation used her first news conference to say that settling a lawsuit filed by women’s national team players is the federation’s top priority. “A lot of damage has been done, and I think we are going to have to rebuild that trust and rebuild the relationship, and it’s not going to happen overnight,”
Cindy Parlow Cone
- said. “It’s going to take a lot of effort and time and energy for the U.S. Soccer side to rebuild that trust.” Players claim they have not been paid equally to the men’s national team and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and the Civil Rights Act of 1964. A trial is scheduled for May 5 in federal court in Los Angeles.
- The Carolina Hurricanes agreed to entry-level contracts with brothers
David
- and
Jason Cotton
- . The forwards closed college careers this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.