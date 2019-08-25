NFL
Texans RB Miller suffers torn ACL
An MRI on Sunday confirmed that Houston Texans starting running back Lamar Miller suffered a torn ACL early in a preseason game against Dallas on Saturday night. He will be sidelined for the season.
Miller started 14 games in 2018 for Houston, racking up 1,136 total yards and six touchdowns.
- The Oakland Raiders placed running back
Doug Martin
- on injured reserve and signed former Los Angeles Chargers defensive tackle
Corey Liuget
- . The nature of Martin’s injury was not immediately known, but he was used sparingly in the preseason after leading the Raiders with 723 yards rushing last year. Meanwhile, Raiders wide receiver
Antonio Brown
- lost his second helmet grievance, NFL Network reported, and no further proceedings are expected.
- Veteran safety
T.J. McDonald,
- who started 14 games for the Miami Dolphins last season, was released. McDonald, a six-year veteran with 75 career starts, spent two seasons with the Dolphins but fell behind safeties
Reshad Jones
- and
Bobby McCain
- on the depth chart this summer.
- The Atlanta Falcons brought in former Pro Bowler
Blair Walsh
- to compete for their kicking job. Walsh will get a shot at beating out
Giorgio Tavecchio
- , who has made only four of eight field goal attempts in exhibition games.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Florida turns back Miami in opener
Quarterback Feleipe Franks made up for three turnovers by accounting for three touchdowns, doing just enough to help No. 8 Florida beat Miami 24-20 Saturday night in the opening game of the season in Orlando, Fla. Franks threw for 254 yards and two scores and ran for another as the Gators won for just the second time in their last nine meetings with the Hurricanes.
Florida’s defense bailed Franks out time and time again, finishing with 10 sacks and 16 tackles for losses.
- UCLA linebacker
Bo Calvert
- is out indefinitely due to a violation of NCAA rules. The school did not specify the infraction. Calvert played in five games last year with nine tackles.
Jack Coan
- was named starter at quarterback for 19th-ranked Wisconsin, which opens the season Friday at South Florida. Coan took the first-team reps in training camp, ahead of
Chase Wolf
- and freshman
Graham Mertz.
- Two East Carolina players have been suspended from the team indefinitely after they were accused of breaking into a car. Coach
Mike Houston
- announced the suspensions of linebacker
Delvontae Harris
- and cornerback
Juan Powell
- . Greenville Police Department spokeswoman
Kristen Hunter
- said they were charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle early Saturday.
- Tennessee cornerback
Bryce Thompson
- has been arrested on a domestic-assault charge stemming from an argument with his girlfriend. A woman told police the argument began Saturday night after she found another woman’s fake eyelashes in Thompson’s room.
AUTO RACING
Moffitt wins again in Truck Series playoffs
Brett Moffitt led 45 of 64 laps of Sunday’s Chevrolet Silverado 250 at Canadian Tire Motorsport Park in Bowmanville, Ontario, on his way to a second straight win in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs.
Moffitt won last weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, and the back-to-back victories give him four for the season and 11 for his career.
Alex Tagliani finished 5.16 seconds behind for second, and Ben Rhodes was third.
Takuma Sato
- held off
Ed Carpenter
- to win the IndyCar race Saturday night at World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Ill. Sato won by 0.399 seconds.
Tony Kaanan
- was third.
GOLF
Ko takes LPGA tourney by five shots
Top-ranked Jin Young Ko closed with an 8-under 64 win the CP Women’s Open by five shots over Nicole Broch Larsen in Aurora, Ontario. The South Korean pulled away with six birdies on the back nine to finish the tournament at 26-under 262. Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada (69) finished seven shots off the lead in a tie for third place with American Lizette Salas (64).
Jobe closes with 63, claims Champions title
Brandt Jobe rallied from seven strokes down, shooting a final-round 9-under 63 to win the Boeing Classic in Snoqualmie, Wash., for his second PGA Tour Champions title. Jobe finished at 18 under, three shots ahead of Tom Pernice Jr., who shot a final-round 65.
ELSEWHERE
Louisiana wins Little League World Series title
Louisiana claimed its first Little League World Series title as Marshall Louque hit a pair of doubles and drove in three runs, while pitcher Egan Prather threw a two-hit shutout to lead a team from River Ridge past Curacao 8-0 in South Williamsport, Pa.
Mona Barthel
- has pulled out of the U.S. Open a day before main-draw play begins because of an injured right foot, allowing 2013 Wimbledon semifinalist
Kirsten Flipkens
- to get into the field. Flipkens lost in qualifying at Flushing Meadows but will participate in the main draw for the 11th time.
Elena Delle Donne
- had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics led from the opening basket in a 101-72 WNBA rout of the visiting New York Liberty. The Mystics’
LaToya Sanders
- blocked three shots to pass 200 career blocked shots, finishing the game with 201.
- The Colorado Rapids named former Major League Soccer player and longtime assistant
Robin Fraser
- as their head coach. Fraser, 52, steps in for
Conor Casey
- , who’s been the interim coach since the team fired
Anthony Hudson
- in May.
Nairo Quintana
- made a late charge to win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta in Calpe, with
Nicolas Roche
- finishing second and taking the overall lead. Roche will carry a two-second lead over Quintana going into Monday’s third stage.
