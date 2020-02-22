GOLF
Thomas takes one-shot lead in Mexico
Justin Thomas started and ended his round with bogeys. He was at his best in the 16 holes between, running off eight birdies for a 6-under 65 that gave him a one-shot lead Saturday in the Mexico Championship in Mexico City.
At this World Golf Championship, that doesn’t mean that much going into the final round.
Thomas was five shots behind in the middle of his front nine at Chapultepec Golf Club. He wound up with a one-shot lead over Patrick Reed and Erik Van Rooyen of South Africa.
No one illustrated how quickly fortunes can change like Jon Rahm, who started the third round 10 shots out of the lead and goes into Sunday in the penultimate group, just four shots behind.
Rahm opened with six birdies in seven holes — four of those birdies from inside 4 feet — and excited the crowd with a gap wedge on the par-3 17th that took one big hop and disappeared into the cup for an ace. That carried him to a 61 to break the course record, and it was his low round of his young career.
Thomas is going after his third victory of the PGA Tour season. After a sloppy start with a bogey on the reachable par-4 first hole, he was solid the rest of the way until the end, when his drive went into the trees and he missed a 6-foot par putt. Thomas was at 15-under 198 at the tournament he lost in a playoff two years ago.
Reed matched him birdie-for-birdie on the back nine and was tied until he went into a bunker on the 18th hole, blasted out weakly from the heavy sand to the fringe and made bogey for a 67.
Van Rooyen didn’t flinch. He had a 67, highlighted his fourth chip-in of the week and driving the 379-yard second hole in high altitude to about 12 feet for eagle.
Hovland leads by one in Puerto Rico
PGA Tour rookie Viktor Hovland shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead into the final round of the Puerto Rico Open in Rio Grande.
The 22-year-old Norwegian starred at Oklahoma State, winning the 2018 U.S. Amateur at Pebble Beach, then sweeping low amateur honors at the Masters and U.S. Open. He birdied all four par-5 holes at Coco Beach, the last on the 18th for a back-nine 31 and 18-under 198 total.
Martin Laird was second after a 63. He eagled the par-5 second and par-4 10th, holing out with a wedge on 10.
NFL
Amendola to stay with Lions, report says
Danny Amendola appears to be staying with the Detroit Lions.
A Foxsports.com writer, citing unidentified sources, reported Saturday that Amendola was signing a one-year deal with the Lions. Erik Burkhardt, Amendola’s agent, retweeted that report and congratulated Amendola on “another well-earned deal.”
Burkhardt did not respond to an email from The Associated Press.
Amendola caught 62 passes for 678 yards and a touchdown last year in his first season with the Lions.
Amendola just finished his 11th NFL season. He played four seasons with the Rams, five with the Patriots and one for the Dolphins before joining the Lions.
- The New York Jets signed free agent
Josh Doctson
- to add depth to their wide receiver position. Doctson was a first-round pick by Washington out of TCU in 2016 but failed to live up to his lofty draft status.
TENNIS
Qualifier knocks off top-seeded Thiem
Top-seeded Dominic Thiem was eliminated by qualifier Gianluca Mager in their rain-affected, two-day Rio Open quarterfinal in Rio de Janeiro.
The 128th-ranked Mager led 7-6 (4), 2-1 when rain forced the match to be suspended on Friday. He won the second set 7-5 on Saturday to reach the semifinals.
Halep wins Dubai Championships title
Top-seeded Simona Halep won her 20th singles title after prevailing in a third-set tiebreaker to beat Elena Rybakina 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) in the Dubai Championships final.
Halep clinched her first title since 2019 Wimbledon against her rising Kazakh opponent.
- Defending champion
Stefanos Tsitsipas
- reached the Open 13 final in Marseille, France, with a 7-5, 6-3 win against
Alexander Bublik
- . The 21-year-old Tsitsipas, 21, will aim for his fifth career title on Sunday against seventh-seeded
Felix Auger-Aliassime
- . The 19-year-old Canadian beat 35-year-old Frenchman
Gilles Simon
- 7-5, 7-6 (2).
- Unseeded
Yoshihito Nishioka
- rallied past No. 6
Ugo Humbert
- 1-6, 6-4, 6-0 in the semifinals of the Delray Beach (Fla.) Open. Nishioka’s opponent Sunday will be the winner of Saturday night’s match between No. 2
Milos Raonic
- and No. 4
Reilly Opelka
- .
ELSEWHERE
Navy lineman found dead
David Forney, a standout lineman for Navy’s record-breaking offense, was found dead in his dormitory, the cause of death undisclosed. He was 22. He was discovered unresponsive in Bancroft Hall on Thursday night, academy officials said.
Forney, a senior, played in 39 consecutive games over his final three seasons. He started all 13 games at guard in 2019 as part of an offensive line that set a school record with a nation-leading 360.5 yards rushing per game.
He was part of a senior class that helped Navy win 11 games and capture the Commander-In-Chief’s Trophy, awarded annually to the team with the best record in games involving Navy, Army and Air Force. Forney was named to the first unit of the all-American Athletic Conference team.
Kaillie Humphries
- of the U.S. is a bobsled champion again, winning her third world title. Humphries teamed with
Lauren Gibbs
- to finish four runs over two days in Altenberg, Germany with a time of 3 minutes, 45.49 seconds. Germany’s junior world champion
Kim Kalicki
- and
Kira Lipperheide
- were second in 3:45.86.
- The Los Angeles Kings signed forward
Martin Frk
- to a $1.45 million, two-year extension through the 2021-22 season.
