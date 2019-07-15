CYCLING
Thomas vaults to second in Tour
Geraint Thomas and his teammates don’t need a mountain to deliver a hammer blow on their rivals at the Tour de France.
They can do it on the flat, too, with a little help from the wind.
The defending champion was the big winner of a chaotic Stage 10 in southern France on Monday when French rival Thibaut Pinot and other title contenders were caught napping by a treacherous combination of winds and narrow roads.
Unable to all ride at the front, Pinot and other riders got left behind when the winds first stretched and then shattered the peloton into groups over the final 20 miles of a 135-mile trek from Saint-Flour to Albi.
Perfectly positioned at the front when the pack took different routes around a traffic circle, triggering the first split, Thomas and his Ineos teammates put pedal to the metal to make the gap on Pinot and other contenders caught behind as big as possible.
The bill for the French podium finisher in 2104, as well as Rigoberto Uran, Jakob Fuglsang, and Richie Porte was costly. They rode in 1 minute, 40 seconds behind Thomas.
Once opened, the gap increased speedily, with yellow jersey-holder Julian Alaphilippe and Ineos riders setting a frenetic tempo until the end.
Tour de France rookie Wout Van Aert won the stage with a sprint to the line. But Thomas was the headline act.
Ahead of big Pyrenean stages this week, Thomas vaulted to second place overall, 1:12 behind Alaphilippe, with teammate Egan Bernal in third place, four seconds further back.
Pinot dropped from third to 11th overall, 2:33 behind Alaphilipple and 1:21 behind Thomas.
TENNIS
Halep rises from No. 7 to No. 4 in rankings
Simona Halep’s Wimbledon championship lifted her from No. 7 to No. 4 in the WTA rankings, while runner-up Serena Williams moved up one spot to No. 9, her best placing since returning to the tour last season after having a baby.
Halep beat Williams in Saturday’s final 6-2, 6-2.
French Open champion Ash Barty remains at No. 1 in singles, followed by two-time major champion Naomi Osaka and Karolina Pliskova.
Wimbledon men’s champ Novak Djokovic stayed atop the ATP rankings after his 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3) victory over Roger Federer on Sunday. Rafael Nadal is No. 2 and Federer is No. 3.
NHL
Hurricanes re-sign forward Bishop
The Carolina Hurricanes re-signed forward Clark Bishop to a two-way contract for the 2019-20 season.
Bishop had a goal and two assists in 20 regular-season NHL games last season with the Hurricanes. He also skated in the first two games of the Eastern Conference second-round playoff sweep of the New York Islanders.
- Former Los Angeles Kings defenseman
- Slava Voynov
- signed a one-year deal in the Kontinental Hockey League a
- s he sits out the final months of his NHL suspension. He is joining Russian KHL club Avangard Omsk after sitting out all of last season. His NHL suspension, imposed after the league determined he committed acts of domestic violence, will end midway through the season
- .
BOXING
Rakhimov resigns as IBA president
Gafur Rakhimov, a businessman with alleged links to organized crime, resigned as president of the International Boxing Association after his tenure played a role in the body being stripped of the right to organize the Olympic boxing events.
The Uzbekistani became interim president of AIBA in January 2018 and was elected president 10 months later.
That was despite opposition from the International Olympic Committee, which pointed to United States sanctions against Rakhimov. The U.S. Treasury has accused him of involvement in drug production and heroin trafficking. Rakhimov denies any wrongdoing and is trying to have the sanctions lifted.
Rakhimov said his legal battles left no time for boxing.
DIVING
China’s Chen wins third straight world title
Chinese diver Chen Aisen won his third straight world championship title by partnering with Cao Yuan in the men’s 10-meter platform synchronized diving event in Gwangju, South Korea.
China took its overall tally to seven golds in the diving events as Wang Han and Shi Tingmao finished first in the women’s 3-meter springboard synchronized event.
Chen and Cao earned 486.93 points to beat silver medalists Aleksandr Bondar and Viktor Minibaev of Russia, who finished with 444.60. Tom Daley and Matty Lee of Britain took bronze with 425.91 points.
Earlier, Wang and Shi dived flawlessly to win the women’s event with 342.00 points. Melissa Citrini Beaulieu and Jennifer Abel of Canada won silver with 311.10 points while Paola Espinosa Sanchez and Melany Hernandez Torres of Mexico took bronze with 294.90.
ELSEWHERE
- The U.S. men’s soccer team will follow its 1-0 loss to Mexico in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final by playing El Tri in an exhibition on Sept. 6 at East Rutherford, N.J.
- Three Chicago Sky players headline the WNBA All-Star reserve list.
- Courtney Vandersloot,
- Allie Quigley
- and
- Diamond DeShields
- were selected for the All-Star Game. They were joined by
- Tina Charles
- of New York,
- Candice Dupree
- and
- Erica Wheeler
- of Indiana,
- DeWanna Bonner
- of Phoenix,
- Sylvia Fowles
- and
- Odyssey Sims
- of Minnesota,
- Nneka Ogwumike
- of Los Angeles,
- Alyssa Thomas
- of Connecticut and
- Kristi Toliver
- of Washington. The game will be played in Las Vegas on July 27 with captains
- Elena Delle Donne
- and
- A’ja Wilson
- choosing their teams from the eight other starters and then the 12 reserves. The reserves were selected by the league’s head coaches.
