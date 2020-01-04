COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Tide’s Jeudy, Willis turning pro

Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. are skipping their senior seasons to enter the NFL draft.

They are projected as likely first-round picks.

Jeudy, the 2018 Biletnikoff Award winner, finished his Alabama career with a huge game in the Citrus Bowl. He had 77 catches for 1,163 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

Jeudy logged a six-catch, 204-yard effort against Michigan on New Year’s Day, including an 85-yard touchdown.

Michigan’s Peoples-Jones opts for draft

Michigan wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones is skipping his senior season to enter the NFL draft.

Peoples-Jones announced his plans Saturday night on social media.

The 6-foot-2, 208-pound Detroit native had 103 receptions for 1,327 yards with 14 touchdowns over his three-year career.

Rhett Lashlee

  • was hired as Miami’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach, immediately tasked with turning around the Hurricanes’ offense after a 6-7 season. Lashlee is joining the Hurricanes after two seasons of running a high-tempo offense at SMU, helping the Mustangs average 42.1 points per game this season — seventh-best out of the 130 teams at the FBS level. Miami averaged 25.7 points, 90th in the country.
  • Rutgers hired

Sean Gleeson

  • as its offensive coordinator, the latest New Jersey native or former Scarlet Knights’ assistant to join the staff. Gleeson spent last season as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State. He worked the previous six seasons at Princeton.
  • Vanderbilt coach

Derek Mason

  • hired a trio of new assistants led by new offensive coordinator

Todd Fitch

  • and defensive coordinator

TedRoof

  • . Mason also said that

Peter Rossomando

  • is the Commodores’ new offensive line coach.

HOCKEY

Samsonov shines in Capitals’ win

Ilya Samsonov isn’t playing like a rookie. He isn’t playing like a backup, either.

Samsonov made 18 of his 38 saves in the first period, and the visiting Washington Capitals edged the Carolina Hurricanes 4-3 on Friday night.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller each had a goal and an assist for the Capitals.

  • The NHL suspended Los Angeles Kings defenseman

Kurtis MacDermid

  • for two games for an illegal check to the head. MacDermid‘s punishment stems from an incident in the team’s 5-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday. During the second period that night, MacDermid tried to check Flyers defenseman

Ivan Provorov

  • in the neutral zone, but his hit caught Provorov in the head.

Alexis Lafreniere

  • scored twice and Canada routed defending champion Finland 5-0 to set up a final against Russia at the world junior hockey championship in Ostrava, Earlier,

Ivan Morozov

  • scored his second goal in overtime and Russia topped Sweden 5-4 to reach Sunday’s final.

TENNIS

Djokovic leads Serbia past South Africa

Novak Djokovic got more than he bargained for in his first competitive match of 2020 before fending off Kevin Anderson 7-6 (5), 7-6 (6) late Saturday to secure Serbia’s win over South Africa at the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Australia.

The No. 2-ranked Djokovic, winner of a record seven Australian Open titles, was able to feed off the large Serbian crowd at Pat Rafter Arena to ensure his country got the new, season-opening team event started with a victory in Group A.

Top-ranked Rafael Nadal had an easier time clinching Spain’s win over Georgia, beating Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-3, 7-5 in Perth after Roberto Bautista Agut crushed No. 678-ranked Aleksandre Metreveli 6-0, 6-0.

But No. 4 Dominic Thiem was upset by Bornic Coric, who clinched Croatia’s win over Austria with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 6-3 win in Sydney. Marin Cilic took the opening singles 6-7 (4), 6-4, 6-4 over Denis Novak.

In the earlier Group A match, Gael Monfils secured France’s victory over Chile with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Cristian Garin after Benoite Paire‘s 6-7 (3), 6-3, 6-3 victory over Nicolas Jarry.

NBA

Wizards’ Hachimura has groin procedure

Washington Wizards rookie forward Rui Hachimura will be re-evaluated in two weeks while he continues to recover from a minor procedure associated with a groin injury he sustained on Dec. 16 in Detroit.

Hachimura, the first player from Japan to be drafted in the first-round of the NBA draft, rejoined the team on the sidelines on Friday in the Wizards loss to Portland.

Originally expected to miss five games, Hachimura has been out nine games heading into Saturday’s game against Denver. Washington has gone 2-7 without Hachimura, who was averaging 13.9 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting all 25 games for Washington.

  • Phoenix Suns forward

Frank Kaminsky III

  • is out of the lineup indefinitely because of a stress fracture in his right knee. The team announced the extent of the injury on Saturday, saying the 26-year-old will be re-evaluated in four weeks. The 7-foot Kaminsky has averaged 11 points and 4.9 rebounds this season.

ELSEWHERE

Mikaela Shiffrin

  • hugged her biggest rival in slalom for a few seconds and gave her some pats on the back. Just beaten by

Petra Vlhova

  • in the first women’s World Cup race of 2020 on Saturday in Zagreb, Croatia, the American three-time overall champion saw her winning streak in slaloms, which had lasted for almost a year, ended by the Slovakian skier. Building on a big lead of more than one second from the first leg, Vlhova was also the fastest in the final run to extend her advantage over Shiffrin to 1.31 seconds.

— From wire reports

