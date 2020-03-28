HORSE RACING
Tiz the Law wins Florida Derby
If there is a Kentucky Derby this year, Tiz the Law will have a shot to be there.
And if he runs the way he did in the Florida Derby, he could be a contender.
Tiz the Law ran away in the stretch Saturday to easily win the Florida Derby, wrapping up a spot in the Kentucky Derby field based on the points standings that are used to determine the horses that qualify for the Run for the Roses. Tiz the Law’s win at Gulfstream Park was worth 100 points, far more than what will be needed for a chance to run at Churchill Downs if the rescheduled Kentucky Derby goes off as planned in early September.
Tiz the Law is owned by Sackatoga Stable, the upstate New York-based group that took the sport by storm when Funny Cide won the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness in 2003.
Shivaree, an 80-1 long shot, was second and picked up 50 points to likely clinch a spot in the field. Fountain of Youth winner Ete Indien was third in an unusual race at Gulfstream, where fans were not allowed and even owners were told to stay away from the track because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Tiz the Law covered 9 furlongs in 1:50 and returned $4.80, $3.60 and $2.80. Shivaree paid $42 and $13, and Ete Indien paid $3.40 to show.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Texas retains Smart as coach
Texas will stick with coach Shaka Smart next season after the Longhorns won five of their final six games and were fighting for a spot in the NCAA tournament before it was canceled amid the coronavirus outbreak.
Smart, a former VCU coach, was facing speculation on his future with the Longhorns at midseason when the program was mired near the bottom of the Big 12. The Longhorns had missed the tournament in two of the previous four seasons.
Next season will be Smart’s sixth in a seven-year contract. He is 90-78 overall at Texas but just 40-50 in the Big 12.
Point guard from UConn buoys Wichita State
As transfers out of the Wichita State men’s program continued to stack up Friday — Asbjorn Midtgaard became the seventh scholarship player to leave — the Shockers needed good news.
Some arrived Saturday when former Connecticut point guard Alterique Gilbert said he plans to use his final season of eligibility as a graduate transfer at Wichita State. The 6-foot, 180-pound point guard is a former touted recruit who will be the first former McDonald’s All-American to play at WSU under coach Gregg Marshall (Randolph-Macon).
UConn is leaving the American Athletic Conference, so Gilbert avoids the intraconference transfer rule and can play immediately for the Shockers in the 2020-21 season.
After a career-best season in 2018-19, when he averaged 12.6 points, Gilbert was inconsistent in his redshirt junior season and lost his starting job in late January. He still played 27.2 minutes per game, but his scoring average (8.5 points) and shooting (34.6% from the field) dropped.
NFL
Chiefs re-sign wideout Robinson
The Kansas City Chiefs spent the past week bringing back contributors from their 2019 championship team including fullback Anthony Sherman and defensive tackle Mike Pennel.
They stayed in-house with another unrestricted free agent Saturday. The Chiefs re-signed wide receiver Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal. Financial terms were not disclosed, but NFL.com reported that the contract is worth $2,297,500 fully guaranteed.
Robinson appeared in all 16 regular-season games with 10 starts in 2019, recording 32 catches for 449 yards and four touchdowns on 55 targets.
Wolfe reaches deal with Ravens
Derek Wolfe, a longtime Denver Broncos defensive lineman, agreed to a one-year, $3 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens.
The deal came after the Ravens’ agreement with free agent defensive tackle Michael Brockers fell through on Firday.
Wolfe spent eight years of his career in Denver. Wolfe’s 2019 season was cut short by an elbow injury that put him on injured reserve in December.
The New York Giants reached a one-year contract agreement with tight end Eric Tomlinson
- . Tomlinson split last season with the Giants, New England Patriots and Oakland Raiders. He appeared in eight games and had one catch.
- The Minnesota Vikings re-signed veteran guard
Dakota Dozier
- . Dozier played in 16 games last season with a career-high four starts. Dozier was drafted by the New York Jets in the fourth round in 2014. He has appeared in 54 career games with 11 starts.
