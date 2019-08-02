PREP BASKETBALL
Todd transfers, announces top five colleges
Isaiah Todd, one of the nation’s top high school basketball players in the Class of 2021, will have a new destination this fall. He’ll transfer to Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh, N.C., the school that was once home to Washington Wizards star John Wall.
Todd, who played for John Marshall as a freshman and sophomore, announced his top five colleges Friday: Kentucky, North Carolina, Kansas, Michigan and Memphis.
Michigan wasn’t on his list of 10 but has apparently gained favor since hiring coach Juwan Howard this past spring. Among the schools that fell off the list is Maryland, which was closest to his hometown of Baltimore.
Todd, 6-10, spent his junior season with Trinity Academy in Raleigh, where he averaged 28 points and 15 rebounds and was named state player of the year by USA Today.
Word of God named Byron Williams its head coach Thursday, USA Today reported. Todd told the newspaper that he has a good relationship with Williams, and that he’ll elevate his game with the new coach.
Williams has been an assistant at Shaw University and St. Augustine’s, Division II schools in North Carolina.
GOLF
Three tied in RGA Mid-Amateur
Glen Allen’s Ben Keefer, Ashland’s Tom Vlahakis and Henrico’s Ryan Bishop each shot even-par 72s Friday to lead the pack following the first round of the Richmond Golf Association Mid-Amateur Championship on Friday at The Dominion Club.
Second place is stacked two ahead of Sunday’s final round. John Rosenstock and Jordan Utley of Midlothian, Matt Farrell of Glen Allen and Nick Hogan of Henrico each finished at 1-over 73.
Nine total players are withing two shots of the lead. Rosenstock is aiming to become teh first to win the RGA Amateur and RGA Mid-Amateur in the same year. Keefer and Vlahakis are the only others to ever win both at any point.
Final round play will begin at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
TENNIS
Murray brothers ousted in Citi Open doubles
Andy Murray and brother Jamie were knocked out in the Citi Open doubles quarterfinals, outlasted by the third-seeded team of Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus 6-7 (3), 7-6 (6), 10-7 on Friday.
Andy Murray, the former No. 1 ranked singles player, has been limited to doubles as he recovers from hip surgery. He hasn’t said if he will attempt to play singles this year. He and Jamie had won a match tiebreaker for their first victory in Washington before falling in the same manner Friday.
In singles play, No. 3 Daniil Medvedev edged sixth-seeded Marin Cilic 6-4, 7-6 (7) to set up a semifinal meeting with Peter Gojowczyk, who continued his surprising run by upsetting No. 13 seed Kyle Edmund 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. The 122nd-ranked Gojowczyk, who lost in qualifying and only made it into the main draw when another player withdrew, has only one career title.
Jessica Pegula won an all-American women’s quarterfinal matchup with Lauren Davis, 6-2, 7-6 (2), and Russian Anna Kalinskaya beat Kristina Mladenovic of France, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cephus found not guilty of rape
A jury deliberated for just 30 minutes on Friday before it acquitted former Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus on charges alleging that he sexually assaulted two female students.
Cephus, 21, was suspended from the football team last August and was expelled from the university earlier this year for violating its non-academic misconduct code. It wasn’t immediately clear how the verdict would affect his status with the school and team.
He was charged with second- and third-degree sexual assault for the alleged attack on the women, who were 18 years old when they say Cephus sexually assaulted them at his apartment last year. They testified earlier this week that they were too drunk to consent to sex.
Shortly before the case went to the jury, Cephus testified in his own defense. He said that when the women arrived at his apartment, one immediately went into his bedroom, summoned him in and removed her clothes, the Wisconsin State Journal reported. He said the other followed behind.
AUTO RACING
Friesen pulls away at Eldora
Stewart Friesen won on the dirt at Eldora Speedway on Thursday night for his first NASCAR Trucks Series victory and a spot in the playoffs.
The 36-year-old Canadian broke through in his 63rd series start after finishing second six times. He took the lead to start the final stage, staying out on the half-mile clay oval while leader and defending champion Chase Briscoe pitted after leading all of the first two stages.
Driving the No. 52 Halmar Friesen Racing Chevrolet, Friesen held off Sheldon Creed by 0.728 seconds in a two-lap shootout after the last of the 12 caution periods in the only dirt event in NASCAR’s three national series.
Points leader Grant Enfinger was third, followed by Mike Marlar in his first series start. Todd Gilliland was fifth.
ELSEWHERE
- The Nuggets have agreed to a multiyear deal with Slovernian forward
Vlatko Cancar
- . The 22-year-old Cancar was the 49th pick by Denver in the 2017 draft. Cancar played in the Summer League for the Nuggets the past two years. He spent last season with San Pablo Burgos in the Spanish ACB league where he averaged 10 points and 3.7 rebounds in 34 games.
- Seattle Sounders defender
Roman Torres
- has been suspended 10 games by Major League Soccer after testing positive for a performance-enhancing substance. Along with the suspension, Torres has been fined 20% of his annual salary. Torres has appeared in 15 matches and started 11 for Seattle this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.