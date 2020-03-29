COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Top rebounder transfers to Texas A&M
The nation’s leading rebounder is headed to Texas A&M, potentially an importance piece for the Aggies’ building process under Buzz Williams, a former Virginia Tech coach.
Kevin Marfo averaged 13.3 rebounds to go with 10.2 points this past season as junior at Quinnipiac.
A graduate transfer, the 6-8 Marfo will be eligible immediately and should fill a hole up front. A&M loses 6-9 senior Josh Nebo, who averaged 12.5 points and 6.2 rebounds.
A&M finished 16-14 this season and 10-8 in the Southeastern Conference.
- Western Michigan promoted
Clayton Bates
- to be its head coach with its athletics director saying the coronavirus outbreak affected the school’s search. Bates was previously an associate head coach for WMU. He replaced
Steve Hawkins
- , whose tenure ended this month after 17 seasons. “I decided to change leadership of our program days before the COVID-19 crisis emerged. A comprehensive national search in this time of anxiety, despite exceedingly strong national interest in the position, just didn’t sit well with me,” athletics director
Kathy Beauregard
- said. “Clayton is the best person for the job at hand. He brings a wealth of playing and coaching experience and he has a close bond with the young men on our team. They deserve this stability and clear direction for the program,” she added.
- Texas A&M guard
Chennedy Carter
- said she will forgo her final year of eligibility and declare for the WNBA draft. Carter averaged 21.3 points this past season for the Aggies and scored 1,983 points in her three years at the school. The second-team All-American had a 37-point effort against Tennessee this season — the most points scored by a Texas A&M player in an SEC game in program history.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Washington coach Jim Lambright dies
Former Washington coach Jim Lambright has died at age 77, the school said Sunday.
Mr. Lambright spent nearly four decades associated with the Washington program as a player, assistant coach and head coach.
No cause of death was given. Mr. Lambright was arrested in 2014, and at that time his family said he was suffering from dementia and his condition was worsening.
Mr. Lambright’s association with Washington started in 1960 after graduating from nearby Everett High School. He lettered three seasons with the Huskies from 1962 to 1964, and earned all-Pacific Coast Conference honors in 1964 as a defensive end.
Mr. Lambright returned to Washington in 1969 to work on the coaching staff of Jim Owens. Mr. Lambright was retained by Don James when he arrived in 1975 and was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1978.
Mr. Lambright became the architect of some of the best defenses in the country during his tenure as Washington’s defensive coordinator, highlighted by the 1991 team that shared the national title with Miami.
He was promoted to head coach just before the start of the 1993 season after James abruptly retired in the wake of sanctions placed on the school by the Pac-10.
Mr. Lambright was 44-25-1 as the Huskies’ coach and never had a losing record, but was fired following the 1998 season. Washington’s best season under Mr. Lambright came in 1995 when it shared the Pac-10 title but missed out on a trip to the Rose Bowl.
NFL
Lions reach deal with WR Allison
The Detroit Lions agreed to terms with wide receiver Geronimo Allison. Allison, 26, comes to Detroit from division rival Green Bay. He caught 34 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns last season.
Allison played the past four seasons with the Packers. Wide receiver was a position of strength for Detroit last season, with Kenny Golladay, Marvin Jones and Danny Amendola each surpassing 60 catches and 600 yards receiving.
The Lions did not announce contract terms.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.