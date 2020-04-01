COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Toppin among Wooden Award finalists
Udoka Azubuike of Kansas, Luka Garza of Iowa, Markus Howard of Marquette, Myles Powell of Seton Hall and Obi Toppin of Dayton are the five finalists for the John R. Wooden Award as the nation’s top college basketball player.
The 44th annual award will be presented on April 7 during ESPN’s “SportsCenter” broadcast at 5 p.m.
The Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the 10-member Wooden All-America team on Wednesday. In addition to the five finalists, the other members are: Devon Dotson of Kansas, Malachi Flynn of San Diego State, Filip Petrusev of Gonzaga, Payton Pritchard of Oregon and Cassius Winston of Michigan State.
Kansas guard Garrett named top defender
Kansas junior guard Marcus Garrett has been named Naismith defensive player of the year, the Atlanta Tipoff Club said Wednesday.
Garrett, 6-5 guard from Dallas, won out over finalists Ashton Hagans of Kentucky, Tre Jones of Duke and Mark Vital of Baylor.
The finalists were chosen by the Atlanta Tipoff Club’s board of selectors, which is made up of leading journalists from around the country.
Garrett for the second straight season was a unanimous pick on the Big 12 all-defensive team. He also was named the 2020 Big 12 defensive player of the year. Garrett averaged 9.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals.
Arizona State junior big man Romello White is joining teammate Remy Martin
- in declaring for the NBA draft. A 6-foot-8 power forward, White was Arizona State’s main inside presence. He averaged 10.2 points, shot 57% from the floor and grabbed 8.8 rebounds per game.
Washington’s Stewart to enter draft
Washington freshman Isaiah Stewart declared for the NBA draft after becoming a bright spot in an otherwise disappointing season for the Huskies.
Stewart was expected to leave Washington after one season even before he set foot on campus. He arrived to huge expectations that he would further Washington’s resurgence under coach Mike Hopkins, but the team underachieved and suffered numerous painful close losses.
Stewart, a 6-foot-9 forward, was named to the all-Pac-12 first team after averaging 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds. Stewart also blocked 65 shots. He is projected as a mid-to-late first-round pick in the June draft.
AUTO RACING
Aston Martin coming back to F1
Aston Martin will return to Formula 1 next year following a takeover worth nearly $1 billion.
The Racing Point team, which is owned by Lawrence Stroll, will be rebranded in 2021 after the Canadian billionaire completed a takeover of the British-based car manufacturer.
He now becomes executive chairman of Aston Martin, which will have its own F1 team for the first time since 1960.
IndyCar’s virtual racing will be televised beginning with Saturday’s iRacing event, which has been picked up by NBC Sports. The debut virtual race last weekend drew 433,000 combined viewers to both IndyCar and iRacing’s online stream. Totals viewers jumped to 600,000 when IndyCar tallied how many watched drivers’ social media feeds or gaming channels. NBC Sports is IndyCar’s broadcast partner but had declined to air the first iRacing event. More than two dozen IndyCar drivers are expected to compete at virtual Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama, including five-time series champion Scott Dixon, who did not take part in last week’s event. Sage Karam
- won the event at virtual Watkins Glen in New York.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Former Syracuse coach Frank Maloney dies
Former Syracuse coach Frank Maloney, who succeeded the winningest coach in school history when the program was in decline, has died. He was 79.
Mr. Maloney died Monday at his home in Chicago, his family told the university. The cause was metastic brain cancer, according to Syracuse.com.
Mr. Maloney played center and guard at Michigan from 1959 to 1961 and served as an assistant coach, mostly under Bo Schembechler, at his alma mater from 1968 to 1973. He was hired at Syracuse to succeed Hall of Famer Ben Schwartzwalder, who had won 153 games since 1949 and guided the Orange to their lone national title in 1959.
Maloney inherited a team that had finished 2-9 in Schwartzwalder’s final season and guided the Orange for seven seasons. His teams went 32-46 from 1974 to 1980 at a school with a deteriorating stadium and financial troubles.
NFL
DT Jernigan takes deal with Texans
After three years in Philadelphia, defensive tackle Tim Jernigan joined the Houston Texans with a one-year deal worth up to $3.75 million. In 10 games last season, Jernigan registered 10 tackles and two sacks. A space-eater, Jernigan will help fill the void left by D.J. Reader, who signed a contract with Cincinnati.
The New England Patriots released quarterback Cody Kessler, their latest roster move at the position following the departure of Tom Brady in free agency. Kessler was inactive for 11 regular-season games as the third-string quarterback behind Brady and Jarrett Stidham. The Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with former Brady backup Brian Hoyer earlier this month.
- The Seattle Seahawks are reuniting with another former pass rusher after agreeing to terms on a one-year deal with defensive end
Benson Mayowa. Mayowa is the second former Seahawks pass rusher being brought back for another opportunity. The Seahawks agreed to a deal with former first-round pick Bruce Irvin
- in the opening days of free agency.
