CYCLING
Trentin wins Stage 17 of Tour
Italian rider Matteo Trentin used a solo attack to win Stage 17 of the Tour de France on Wednesday in Gap after pulling clear of a group of breakaway riders.
It was Trentin’s third career stage win at the Tour, but first since 2014.
Trentin rode at the front for most of the stage after taking part in a breakaway that formed just after the start of the hilly 124-mile ride from Pont du Gard to Gap. Kasper Asgreen was second, 37 seconds behind, with Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet completing the podium.
The overall contenders crossed more than 20 minutes behind, but there was not any significant change in the overall standings as Trentin and his breakaway companions were not a threat. Julian Alaphilippe of France has the yellow jersey, with defending champion Geraint Thomas in second place overall.
Two riders, including a teammate of Thomas, were kicked out of the race after they got into a fight that both teams said was minor and unworthy of such a harsh penalty.
Cycling governing body UCI and race organizers said that Thomas’ Ineos teammate Luke Rowe and Tony Martin, who rides in support of Jumbo-Visma leader Steven Kruijswijk, were disqualified.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVA to raise banner on Sept. 13
The Virginia men’s team will raise its national championship banner and players will receive their championship rings on Sept. 13 during a ticketed event at John Paul Jones Arena, the school said.
“A Night with the National Champions” will begin at 7:30 p.m. and will include speeches from Virginia coach Tony Bennett as well as several players from last season’s national championship team.
Ticket cost $50 for lower bowl seats and $25 for upper bowl seats. All seating will be general admission. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for general admission seating and 4:45 p.m. for VIP and sponsored table guests.
SWIMMING
Milak breaks Phelps’ mark
Kristof Milak of Hungary won the 200-meter butterfly at the world swimming championships in Gwangju, South Korea, breaking Michael Phelps‘ 10-year-old world record.
Milak touched in 1 minute, 50.73 seconds to lower the mark of 1:51.51 that Phelps set at the 2009 world meet in Rome during the height of the high-tech suit era.
The 19-year-old swimmer became the first teenager to win a world title in the event since Phelps at age 18 in 2003.
Italy’s Federica Pellegrini won the 200-meter freestyle. Pellegrini, who turns 31 next month, is competing at her final world meet. She’s aiming to make a fifth Olympics in Tokyo next year before retiring.
She overtook 18-year-old Australian Ariarne Titmus down the stretch to earn her fourth career gold — and record eighth consecutive medal — in her signature event. The Italian touched in 1 minute, 54.22 seconds.
STATE GOLF
Stanford keeps lead by one
Vienna’s David Stanford shot a 1-under-par 70 for a 136 total and one-stroke lead over Michael Brennan of Leesburg and Ross Funderburke of Roanoke after the second round of the 67th VSGA Junior Stroke Play Championship at Winchester Country Club.
Brennan also shot a 70, and Funderburke posted a 68, the low round of the day.
TENNIS
Cornet falls to Friedsam
Unseeded Anna-Lena Friedsam rallied after she was broken in the opening set to upset No. 2 seed Alize Cornet in the second round of the Palermo (Sicily) Ladies Open. Friedsam was 4-2 down in the first set but won 7-5, 6-4.
Fourth-seeded Tamara Zidansek is also out after losing 6-2, 7-5 to Liudmila Samsonova.
Thalhimer named event’s sponsor
Cushman & Wakefield/Thalhimer and the Richmond Tennis Association announced that Thalhimer is the new title sponsor of the Club Challenge set for September 20-22 at the Westwood Club.
The Thalhimer Challenge is the largest tennis event of its kind in Virginia. The tournament draws more than 500 players representing 12 clubs in the Richmond area to compete over a three-day period for the Thalhimer Cup. Participating clubs include ACAC, Burkwood, CCV, Dominion, Hermitage, Midlothian Athletic Club, Midlothian Tennis Club, Raintree, Salisbury, Westwood, Willow Oaks and Woodlake. ACAC is the defending champion.
ELSEWHERE
Kristi Toliver
- scored 20 of her season-high 32 points in the first half,
Elena Delle Donne r
- eached 3,500 career points and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 79-71 in a WNBA game in Minneapolis.
- The world champion U.S. women’s soccer team will play a pair of exhibitions against Portugal on its victory tour, on Aug. 29 at Philadelphia and five days later at St. Paul, Minn. The Americans open the tour on Aug. 3 against Ireland in Pasadena, Calif.
AROUND THE STATE
- The top competitors in this weekend’s Bassmaster Eastern Open will participate in a final weigh-in on Saturday at Bass Pro Shops in Ashland from 3 to 4 p.m. as they vie for more than $220,000 in prize money. The three-day fishing tournament includes approximately 400 pro anglers and other anglers from 28 states, along with competitors from Japan, Italy, Australia and Canada. The Eastern Open is returning to the James River after a one-year hiatus. The Richmond region previously served as the tournament’s host for 11 years. Saturday’s weigh-in is free and open to the public. Thursday and Friday weigh-ins will take place at 2 p.m. at Osborne Park & Boat Landing.
