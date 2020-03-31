COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Tribe’s Knight adds to postseason honors
William & Mary senior Nathan Knight was named a 2019-20 Senior CLASS Award second-team All-American on Tuesday.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award honors the attributes of senior student-athletes in four areas: community, classroom, character and competition. Premier Sports Management manages the award.
Knight joins Quinn McDowell (2012) in earning the second-team honor. He was selected as one of 10 finalists for the award in February after making the initial list of 30 candidates in January. Marquette’s Markus Howard won the award by a vote of the media and Division I head coaches.
Joining Howard on the All-America first team were Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Sam Merrill (Utah State), Myles Powell (Seton Hall) and Cassius Winston (Michigan State). Along with Knight, the second team consisted of Yoeli Childs (BYU), James Foye (Dartmouth), Skylar Mays (LSU) and Lamar Stevens (Penn State).
The award adds to an impressive list of accomplishment for Knight during his senior season. The 6-10 center took home a pair of national mid-major player of the year awards. He was recognized by Basketball Times and received the Lou Henson Award presented by CollegeInsider.com. Knight became just the second player in league history to be named the CAA player and defensive player of the year. He was honored as a Lute Olson Award All-American and a Lefty Driesell defensive All-American by CollegeInsider.com.
Knight led the country in player efficiency rating (35.0) while ranking second in double-doubles (23). Knight became just the fourth player in CAA history and first since 1989 to average 20 points and 10 rebounds.
Gillispie back in D-I at Tarleton State
Billy Gillispie said he had other opportunities to get back in NCAA Division I basketball during a successful stint as a Texas junior college coach. The West Texas native accepted one close to home, far from the overbearing pressure of trying to reach the Final Four or win a national championship.
Gillispie was introduced Tuesday as the new coach at Tarleton State, a program preparing for the transition from Division II and five years from even being eligible for the NCAA tournament.
The move comes eight years after one ill-fated season at Texas Tech and two years after the former Kentucky coach had a kidney transplant. Gillispie had been coach the past five years at Ranger College, about 40 miles from Tarleton State.
Tarleton State said Gillispie, 60, agreed to a four-year contract through the 2023-24 season. Gillispie’s first major college job was at the system’s flagship university, Texas A&M, from 2004 to 2007.
- The Air Force Falcons are bringing back
Joe Scott
- for a second stint as their men’s coach. Scott was in charge of the Falcons for four seasons and led them into the 2004 NCAA tournament before his departure. He went on to become the head coach at Princeton and Denver. He’s been an assistant coach at Georgia for the past two seasons. The veteran Scott steps in for
Dave Pilipovich
- , who was let go on March 9. Pilipovich went 110-151 after taking over midway through the 2011-12 season.
Zeke Nnaji
- has declared for the NBA draft after one productive season at Arizona. The 6-foot-11 forward dominated at times, averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 57% from the floor. Nnaji was named Pac-12 freshman of the year and was a first-team all-Pac-12 selection. He is projected to be a late first-round or early second-round pick.
NHL
Sharks reach deal with Pasichnuk
The San Jose Sharks agreed to a contract with free agent college defenseman Brinson Pasichnuk.
Pasichnuk was captain his final two years at Arizona State and he had 11 goals and 26 assists in 36 games this season for the Sun Devils. His 121 shots led all defensemen in the nation and he ranked second in goals and third in assists.
Pasichnuk, 22, finished his college career with 39 goals and 68 assists in 136 games.
