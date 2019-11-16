TENNIS
Tsitsipas, Thiem to vie for ATP Finals title
The ATP Finals will have a first-time champion for the fourth year in a row after Stefanos Tsitsipas and Dominic Thiem won their semifinals on Saturday in London.
Thiem beat defending champion Alexander Zverev 7-5, -3 after Tsitsipas ousted six-time winner Roger Federer, with both players reaching their first final at the season-ending tournament.
Tsitsipas had to keep his nerve at the key moments to beat Federer 6-3, 6-4, saving 11 of 12 break points along the way. He also took advantage of an error-filled performance from Federer, who continually put his opponent under pressure only to come up short when it mattered.
In the evening match, Zverev doubled-faulted on set point to hand Thiem a 1-0 lead and was then broken for the second time to make it 4-2 in the second set.
Thiem saved 2 break points in the next game, Zverev held, and Thiem served out the match, clinching the victory with a forehand winner on his first match point.
Federer and Novak Djokovic combined to win the ATP Finals nine times in 10 years between 2006 and 2015 before Andy Murray broke that streak and Gregor Dimitrov won it in 2017.
- Former Wimbledon runner-up
Tomas Berdych
- announced his retirement from tennis after a 17-year professional career. Berdych, 34, said his body no longer allows him to compete at the highest level after struggling with a back injury for much of the last 18 months.
NFL
Browns safety Burnett out for rest of season
A source familiar with the injury said Cleveland Browns starting safety Morgan Burnett is done for the season with a torn Achilles tendon.
Burnett, 30, got hurt in the first half of Thursday’s 21-7 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, one of his former teams. Tests taken Friday revealed the season-ending injury, the source said.
Burnett, who signed with Cleveland in April as a free agent, had an interception in the victory. The Steelers waived him in April.
- Receiver
Allen Hurns
- signed an $8 million, two-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins through 2021, with $3.27 million guaranteed. Hurns has 13 receptions for 170 yards and one touchdown this season. The Miami native and former University of Miami star is a sixth-year pro. He joined the Dolphins as a free agent in July after the Dallas Cowboys released him.
- The Arizona Cardinals signed tight end
Maxx Williams
- to a two-year extension that runs through the 2021 season. Terms weren’t disclosed. The 6-foot-4, 252-pound Williams was signed by the Cardinals during the offseason after he spent his first four NFL seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. He’s appeared in all 10 games this year, including five starts, and has 11 catches for 139 yards and a touchdown.
- The New York Jets placed center
Ryan Kalil
- on season-ending injured reserve with a knee injury. Kalil came out of retirement in August to sign a one-year, $8.5 million contract with New York after playing all 12 of his previous NFL seasons with Carolina.
- The Chicago Bears placed tight end
Trey Burton
- on injured reserve. Burton has been dealing with a groin injury all season long. He hurt his calf during last weekend’s 20-13 victory over the Detroit Lions.
NBA
Warriors’ Russell out at least two weeks
Golden State guard D’Angelo Russell will be sidelined for at least two weeks after he sprained his right thumb in Friday night’s 105-100 loss to the Boston Celtics, further depleting the backcourt already missing injured Splash Brothers Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.
The Warriors said Russell received an MRI exam after the game that revealed the sprain and he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.
Brooklyn guard Kyrie Irving missed Saturday night’s game at Chicago because of a shoulder injury. Irving had 17 points and nine assists at Denver on Thursday after being listed as questionable before the game.
GOLF
English takes one-shot lead in Mexico
Harris English holed a chip-and-run from off the 18th green for birdie and a 7-under 64, giving him the 36-hole lead at the Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, as he tries to end six years without winning.
English birdied his last two holes at El Camaleon and led by one shot over Vaughn Taylor, who had a 66 in the afternoon. Brendon Todd, coming off a victory in the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, had a 68 and was another shot behind. English was at 13-under 129.
Because rain washed out Thursday, players will go as long they can Sunday before darkness, with the 72-hole event ending Monday.
ELSEWHERE
- Nebraska football coach
Scott Frost
- received a two-year contract extension through 2026. Frost is 8-13 in his second season since leaving Central Florida, which he led to a 13-0 record in 2017.
Harrison Dillard
- , the only Olympic runner to win gold medals in both the sprints and high hurdles, has died. He was 96. Longtime friend Ted Theodore said Mr. Dillard died Friday at the Cleveland Clinic after a fight with stomach cancer. The 1955 Sullivan Award winner as the nation’s outstanding amateur athlete, Mr. Dillard was the oldest living U.S. Olympic champion.
- A judge in New York has ordered lawyers for the Nationals and Baltimore Orioles to submit a proposed judgment of what the Mid-Atlantic Sports Network should pay Washington for television rights from 2012 to 2016 based on the decision issued in April by an arbitration panel of three baseball executives. New York Supreme Court Justice
Joel M
- .
Cohen
- wrote that MASN should pay the Nationals the $296.8 million recommended by the panel, minus rights fees MASN already has paid for that five-year period.
