INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
U.S. holds off Turkey in overtime
In the key moments, everything hinged on free throws. Turkey missed them. The U.S. made them.
And that is how the Americans escaped what would have been a big World Cup upset in Shanghai. Khris Middleton’s two foul shots with 2.1 seconds left in overtime capped a wild finish as the U.S. held off Turkey 93-92 in a Group E game on Tuesday night — a contest that the underdogs gave away in the final moments.
The U.S. wasted a 15-point lead in the first half, didn’t trail until the final moments of regulation, needed two free throws from Jayson Tatum with one-tenth of a second left just to get into overtime, came back from 5 points down in the extra session and needed Turkey to go 0 for 4 from the foul line in the last 9 seconds.
Dogus Balbay missed a pair following an intentional foul with the U.S. down 1, and Cedi Osman missed two more about a second later. Those misses by Osman set up the last U.S. possession, one where Tatum controlled a rebound, brought the ball down and found Middleton for a drive to the rim. Tatum went down, spraining his left ankle on the play.
The U.S. didn’t go down with him. Middleton made both, Ersan Ilyasova missed a jumper for Turkey as time expired and the U.S. survived.
Middleton led the U.S. with 15 points. Kemba Walker, who single-handedly accounted for the rally from down 5, scored 14. Tatum finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Ilyasova led Turkey with 23 points.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Book, Smith lead Irish past Cardinals
Ian Book ran for one touchdown and threw for another, Jahmir Smith rushed for two scores and No. 9 Notre Dame beat Louisville 35-17 on Monday night in Louisville, Ky.
Tony Jones Jr. rushed 15 times for 112 yards, including an 11-yard TD, as the Fighting Irish worked harder than expected to put away the rebuilding Cardinals in Scott Satterfield‘s debut as coach.
Notre Dame trailed 14-7 in the first before Jones’ score tied it, and Book followed with an 11-yard score just before halftime.
Book’s TD came after a sequence featuring three consecutive fumbles between the teams, the last of which Notre Dame recovered at Louisville’s 20. The Irish forced five fumbles overall and recovered three.
Louisville freshman Javian Hawkins rushed for 122 yards on 19 carries.
Rankings largely unchanged
The Top 25 went 23-0 against unranked teams to open the season, leaving the rankings mostly unchanged with No. 1 Clemson and No. 2 Alabama at the top of the first regular-season AP poll of 2019.
The Tigers received 54 first-place votes out of 62 in the poll, up two from the preseason. The Crimson Tide received the remaining eight.
The only Top 25 team to lose was Oregon, which slipped to 16 after dropping a thriller to Auburn. The Tigers moved up to 10th.
- Kansas linebacker Thomas
Patrick Barrett
- has been arrested at a student bar on suspicion of contributing to a child’s misconduct and displaying or possessing a fictitious or fraudulent ID card. The Lawrence Journal-World reported that the 20-year-old from Cleveland posted $1,500 bond and was released from jail a couple of hours after his early Sunday arrest at the Jayhawk Cafe.
- Coastal Carolina’s team is relocating because of a hurricane for the second straight year, this time staying and training in South Carolina’s Upstate region to get away from approaching Hurricane Dorian. School officials said Tuesday the team would move to Greenville until it flew to Kansas where the Chanticleers will take on the Jayhawks on Saturday. A year ago, Coastal Carolina’s team was away from campus nearly three weeks as the region was hit with flooding from Hurricane Florence.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Squirrels’ Bart named EL player of week
Richmond Flying Squirrels catcher Joey Bart was named the Eastern League Player of the Week for Aug. 26-Sept. 2. Over his final seven games of the season, Bart hit .538 (14 for 26) with a home run, four doubles, one triple, six RBIs and scored five runs. His surge helped the Flying Squirrels win seven of their final eight games.
ELSEWHERE
Niklas Kronwall
- is retiring after 15 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings. The hard-hitting defenseman said he would be taking a new role within the organization. Kronwall played 953 games in his NHL career and was part of the Detroit team that won the Stanley Cup in 2008. Kronwall had three goals and 24 assists in 79 games last season.
Elena Delle Donne
- scored 25 of her 30 points in the first half and the visiting Washington Mystics cruised to a 93-77 WNBA win over the New York Liberty.
Ariel Atkins
- added 23 points for the Mystics (24-8), who have clinched a top-two seed for the playoffs and extended their lead over second-place Connecticut to 1½ games. Delle Donne and
LaToya Sanders
- both had 10 rebounds.
- Olympic gymnastics champion
Simone Biles
- said she’s struggling with the arrest of her brother who was charged in a shooting that left three dead. She said in a tweet Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved, especially the victims and their families. Authorities in Ohio said 24-year-old
Tevin Biles-Thomas
- was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year’s Eve party shooting.
Primoz Roglic
- earned a dominant victory in the individual time trial to take the overall lead of the Spanish Vuelta in Pau, France. The Jumbo-Visma rider won the 22-mile 10th stage with a time that was 25 seconds faster than second-place Patrick Bevin, a New Zealander from CCC Team. Frenchman
Remi Cavagna
- of team Deceuninck-Quick Step was third, 27 seconds off the lead.
- The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is renewing the women’s basketball rivalry between UConn and Tennessee and will sponsor a two-year series. The Hall of Fame said the first game will be Jan. 23, 2020, at the XL Center in Hartford, Conn., with a return game in Knoxville, Tenn., during the 2020-21 season.
