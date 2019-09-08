GOLF
U.S. rallies to win Walker Cup
Cole Hammer had the shortest match and the Americans made quick work of Great Britain & Ireland to win eight of 10 singles matches Sunday as they rallied for a 15½-10½ victory in the Walker Cup in Hoylake, England.
GB&I had a 7-5 lead going into the final day at Royal Liverpool. The Americans closed within 1 point after winning two foursomes matches and tying another in the morning. It was no contest in the afternoon, from Hammer’s 6-and-5 victory over Conor Purcell to U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree‘s 2-and-1 victory over Conor Gough.
The Americans won the amateur competition for the second straight time and now lead the series 37-9-1. Team USA won for the first time away from home since 2007 at Royal County Down.
WNBA
Delle Donne makes league history
Elena Delle Donne scored 25 points, making WNBA history along the way, and the regular-season champion Washington Mystics raced past the visiting Chicago Sky 100-86.
She became the first player in WNBA history to shoot better than 50% from the field (220 of 427), 40% from 3-point range (52 of 121) and 90% from the foul line (114 of 117). Her free throw percent of 97.4 is a record for a player with at least 100 attempts.
The Mystics (26-8), who lost to Seattle in the finals last year), have a double-bye into the semifinals and home court advantage throughout the playoffs. The Sky (20-14) are the No. 5 seed and play No. 8 Phoenix at home on Wednesday in the single-elimination opening round of the playoffs.
Chicago’s Courtney Vandersloot had six assists to become the first player in league history to reach 300 in a season, which she did exactly, and the first player to average at least 9 assists for a season (9.1).
AUTO RACING
Leclerc captures Italian Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc ended Ferrari’s nine-year wait for victory at its home circuit as he held off the Mercedes duo to win Formula 1’s Italian Grand Prix in Monza.
Leclerc, 21, secured his second successive F1 race win in the process, having recorded his first-ever in last week’s Belgian GP.
Leclerc, who started from pole position, crossed the line 0.8 seconds ahead of Valtteri Bottas and 35.1 seconds ahead of championship leader Lewis Hamilton.
Ferrari’s last win at Monza came in 2010 through Fernando Alonso.
ELSEWHERE
Philadelphia 76ers forward Mike Scott, a former Virginia star, was involved in a fight with Eagles fans while tailgating outside the stadium after he wore a Redskins jersey and hat to the party. Scott didn't appear to get injured in the video of the fight. He stuck around and took selfies, according to posts by other fans.
- s.
American midfielder Alfredo Morales
- has been diagnosed with a strained right groin. Morales was hurt near the end of a 3-0 exhibition loss to Mexico on Friday night at East Rutherford, N.J. The U.S. Soccer Federation said after the game that he would have an MRI to determine the extent of the injury.
- American rider
Sepp Kuss won the mountainous 15th stage of the Spanish Vuelta, while Jumbo-Visma teammate Primoz Roglic withstood a sustained attack by Alejandro Valverde to keep the overall race lead in Santuario del Acebo. Kuss pulled clear of a small breakaway group on the final of four climbs to claim the 96-mile stage from Tineo to a summit finish at Santuario del Acebo in 4 hours, 19 minutes. Roglic, a Slovenian ex-ski jumper who is aiming for his first Grand Tour victory, leads Valverde by 2 minutes, 25 seconds. With one week of racing left, the Vuelta looks like Roglic’s to lose. He took the leader’s red jersey with a dominant performance on the time trial during Stage 10. Only Valverde, who at age 39 is 10 years Roglic’s senior, has been able to match his power and consistency in the mountains. Tadej Pogacar lost time and is third overall at 3:42 back. Miguel Angel Lopez fell to 3:59 back, and Nairo Quintana
- lost even more time to sit 5:09 off the pace. The three-week race ends in Madrid on Sept. 15.
