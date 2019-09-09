INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
U.S. reaches quarterfinals, earns top seed
The first mission for the U.S. is complete: The Americans are going to the Tokyo Olympics.
And now the World Cup quarterfinals await in Shenzhen, China.
Kemba Walker and Myles Turner each scored 16 points, and the Americans earned a top seed for the quarterfinals by beating Brazil 89-73 on Monday in the final second-round game of the tournament.
The U.S., bidding to become the first nation to win three consecutive World Cups, will face France on Wednesday — and won’t have to go through any extra qualifying tournament next summer for the Olympics.
The U.S. victory not only resulted in an Olympic berth but also clinched an Olympic spot for Argentina and a quarterfinal spot for the Czech Republic. The Czechs moved on despite losing earlier Monday to NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece.
Greece defeated the Czech Republic 84-77, an outcome that meant the U.S. went into the Brazil game assured a spot in the quarterfinals. Other quarterfinal matchups: Spain vs. Poland and Serbia vs. Argentina on Tuesday, and Australia vs. the Czech Republic on Wednesday.
COLLEGES
Swann resigns as Southern California AD
Southern California athletics director Lynn Swann resigned after three tumultuous years atop one of the nation’s most prestigious athletic departments.
Dave Roberts, a special adviser to USC President Carol Folt who previously served as vice president of athletics compliance, will step in as interim athletics director.
TENNIS
Andressecu jumps to No. 5 in rankings
A year ago at this time, Bianca Andreescu was ranked outside the WTA’s top 200 after losing in the first round of U.S. Open qualifying. Look at her now.
Thanks to winning her first Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows, Andreescu jumped 10 spots to a career-high No. 5 in the rankings on Monday, while Ash Barty again replaced Naomi Osaka at No. 1.
Andreescu’s 6-3, 7-5 victory over Serena Williams in the final on Saturday continued the 19-year-old Canadian’s rapid rise from 178th at the end of last season.
Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, slid from No. 8 to No. 9 after losing in the U.S. Open final for the second consecutive year.
Osaka, the 2018 champion in New York, and Barty lost in the fourth round. That allowed Barty to move up from No. 2, and Osaka dropped to No. 4. Barty already briefly was No. 1 after winning the French Open in June for her first major championship.
Karolina Pliskova is No. 2, and Elina Svitolina is No. 3.
U.S. Open men’s champion Rafael Nadal stayed at No. 2 in the ATP rankings and closed the gap between him and No. 1 Novak Djokovic, the defending champion who exited in the fourth round.
Runner-up Daniil Medvedev is up to No. 4 from No. 5 after reaching his first Grand Slam final, where he erased a big early deficit and pushed Nadal to five sets before losing to the Spaniard 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4.
Roger Federer remained at No. 3 after losing in the quarterfinals while bothered by a bad back.
- Brazilian player
Diego Mato
- s was banned for life from professional tennis after being found guilty of match-fixing. Matos, 31, was also fined $125,000 and ordered to repay illicit winnings of $12,000 by the Tennis Integrity Unit.The TIU said he contrived the outcome of 10 matches in 2018.
NHL
Columbus gives Werenski three-year deal
The Columbus Blue Jackets signed star defenseman Zach Werenski to a three-year, $15 million contract extension.
Werenski was a restricted free agent, and one of the team’s priorities was signing the 22-year-old player to a multiyear deal before camp opens Thursday.
Werenski finished last season with 11 goals and 33 assists.
SOCCER
Promoter files suit against U.S. federation
A promoter filed a federal antitrust lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation over the governing body’s refusal to sanction international league matches in the United States, a case similar in some aspects to an action launched last spring in New York state court.
The new suit was filed Monday in U.S. District Court in Manhattan by Relevent Sports, a company owned by Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross. Relevent is represented by Jeffrey Kessler, the lawyer retained by members of the U.S. women’s national team in their wage and gender discrimination lawsuit against the USSF.
Relevent sued in New York Supreme Court after the USSF refused to sanction a league match between Ecuador’s Barcelona and Guayaquil on May 5 at Miami Gardens, Fla. The USSF cited an Oct. 26 announcement by FIFA that its ruling council “emphasized the sporting principle that official league matches must be played within the territory of the respective member association.”
Dan Flynn
- will retire as chief executive officer and secretary general of the U.S. Soccer Federation on Sept. 16. While the search for a successor continues, the USSF said that
Brian Remedi
- will serve as chief administrative officer in addition to chief stakeholder officer.
ELSEWHERE
Al Carmichael
- , the running back who scored the first touchdown in the old American Football League while playing for Denver in 1960, has died. He was 90. The Broncos said Sunday that Mr. Carmichael died Saturday in Palm Desert, Calif. Mr. Carmichael caught a 59-yard touchdown pass from
Frank Tripucka
- on Sept. 9, 1960, in the Broncos’ 13-10 win over the Boston Patriots in the AFL’s inaugural game.
- The Indiana Fever fired coach and general manager
Pokey Chatman
- , a day after the WNBA team finished with a third straight losing season (13-21). Chatman took over in 2017 and had a 28-74 record. Chatman had spent the previous six years coaching the Chicago Sky, where she had a 106-98 record.
