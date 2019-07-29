SOCCER
U.S. Soccer: Women were paid more than men
U.S. Soccer said the players on the World Cup champion women’s national team were paid more than their male counterparts from 2010 through 2018.
According to a letter released Monday by U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro, the federation has paid out $34.1 million in salary and game bonuses to the women as opposed to $26.4 million paid to the men. Those figures do not include benefits received only by the women, such as health care.
The federation released the figures as it moves toward mediating a federal lawsuit in which players for the women’s team accused U.S. Soccer of “institutionalized gender discrimination” that includes inequitable compensation when compared to players on the men’s team.
Comparing compensation between the teams is difficult because the pay structure is based on different collective bargaining agreements. For example, players for the women’s team have a base salary while the men are paid based on matches and performance.
Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the players in matters involving the lawsuit, called the letter “a sad attempt by USSF to quell the overwhelming tide of support the USWNT has received from everyone from fans to sponsors to the United States Congress.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Cosby kicker Lowe opts for Hokies
Cosby kicker Kyle Lowe committed to Virginia Tech as a preferred walk-on, he said over the weekend.
He kicks and punts for Cosby, but kicking is his real strength, coach Pete Mutascio said. Lowe joined the varsity as a sophomore and was named second-team Class 6, Region B last year as a kicker.
As a punter, he averaged 38 yards per punt.
Lowe also had preferred walk-on offers from Virginia and William & Mary.
Alabama, Wisconsin set home-and-home series
Alabama and Wisconsin will meet in 2024 and 2025 in a home-and-home series.
The schools said the teams will play in Madison, Wis., on Sept. 14, 2024. They’ll meet in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Sept. 13, 2025.
Wisconsin and Alabama have split their only two meetings. The Crimson Tide won 35-17 in the 2015 opener in Arlington, Texas. That was the first time they had played each other since 1928, when the Badgers won 15-0 in Madison.
RB Feaster leaves Clemson for South Carolina
Running back Tavien Feaster is switching sides in the state’s biggest rivalry, leaving Clemson to join South Carolina for his final college season.
Feaster is a 5-foot-11, 220-pound senior who was part of Clemson’s national-title teams in 2016 and last year. Feaster rushed for 1,330 yards and 15 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers.
NHL
Vasilevskiy signs eight-year extension
Goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy signed an eight-year, $76 million contract extension with the Tampa Bay Lightning.
The two-time All-Star appeared in 53 games last season, going 39-10-4 with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage while helping Tampa Bay match the NHL single-season record with 62 wins.
In addition to setting career highs for goals-against average and save percentage, Vasilevskiy led the NHL in wins and tied for fourth with six shutouts.
The season ended in disappointment with the Lightning being swept in the first round of the playoffs.
- The New Jersey Devils acquired left wing
Nikita Gusev
- from the Vegas Golden Knights and signed him to a two-year contract worth $9 million. The Devils sent a 2020 third-round draft pick and a 2021 second-round pick to Vegas. Gusev, 27, has spent his professional career in the Russian Kontinental Hockey League. He is a four-time KHL All-Star who had 17 goals and 65 assists for SKA St. Petersburg in 2018-19.
ELSEWHERE
Chargers great Keith Lincoln dies at 80
Keith Lincoln, a star on the San Diego Chargers’ 1963 AFL championship team, has died. He was 80.
Mr. Lincoln’s death on Saturday was announced by Washington State University, where he was known as the “Moose of the Palouse” during his college career.
Mr. Lincoln was a five-time AFL All-Star and was elected to the Chargers Hall of Fame.
He was named the most outstanding player in the 1963 AFL championship game, which the Chargers won 51-10. He rushed for 3,383 yards and 19 touchdowns and caught 165 passes for 2,250 yards and 19 touchdowns during his pro career.
Loek van Mil,
- who pitched parts of six seasons in the Twins system and at 7-foot-1 was the tallest player in professional baseball history, is dead at 34. A native of the Netherlands, Mr. van Mil got as far as Class AAA Rochester with the Twins. He was also in the Angels, Indians and Reds systems. The Royal Dutch Baseball and Softball Federation said he died “due to the consequences of a fatal accident.”
- The World Golf Championships event in Tennessee is changing dates and will be played between the final two majors next year. That was part of the 2019-20 schedule the PGA Tour released Monday, which features only four empty weeks from the Sept. 12 start at The Greenbrier to the Aug. 30 end at the Tour Championship. The FedEx St. Jude Invitational, this year held the week after the British Open, moves to July 2-5. That’s two weeks after the U.S. Open, two weeks before the British Open.
- The Las Vegas Aces and Washington Mystics on Aug. 5 will complete their game that was suspended at halftime because of an earthquake earlier this month. The original game on July 5 was suspended at halftime with Washington leading 51-36 when a magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit California.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.