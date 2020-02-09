SOCCER
U.S. women win Olympic qualifying tourney
Lynn Williams broke open a scoreless stalemate with a goal in the 61st minute and the United States beat Canada 3-0 on Sunday in the title match of the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Carson, Calif.
Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe also scored for the United States, which extended its undefeated streak to 28 games. The United States did not concede a goal in five qualifying matches, and scored 25 times.
The U.S., ranked No. 1 in the world, and Canada already had secured spots at the Tokyo Games with victories in the semifinals. The region has two Olympic berths.
TENNIS
U.S. reaches Fed Cup Finals
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin was hoping not to have to take the court again after falling short in her singles match. After Serena Williams was defeated for the first time in a Fed Cup singles match, it was left to Kenin and Bethanie Mattek-Sands to get the United States into the Fed Cup Finals.
Kenin and Mattek-Sands teamed up for a 6-4, 6-0 doubles victory over Jelena Ostapekno and Anastasija Sevastova to give the U.S. a 3-2 win over Latvia in their Fed Cup qualifying match on Saturday night in Everett, Wash.
It was a more challenging day than expected for the Americans, who held a 2-0 lead entering the second day of singles matches. But Ostapenko beat Kenin in three sets, and Sevastova followed with a stunning three-set victory over Williams.
Kenin took the place of Alison Riske in doubles, her third match in barely 24 hours. While she may have looked fatigued in her three-set loss to Ostapenko earlier in the day, Kenin found a boost teaming with the energetic Mattek-Sands and clinched the Americans a trip to Budapest, Hungary, for the finals in April.
Williams’ unbeaten run (14-0) in Fed Cup singles ended in 7-6 (5), 3-6, 7-6 (4) loss to Sevastova.
Gaël Monfils
- beat
Vasek Pospisil
- 7-5, 6-3 to win the Open Sud de France title for a third time in Montpellier, equaling French countryman
Richard Gasquet
- ’s tournament record. The ninth-ranked Monfils saved all 4 break points he faced in winning his first title of the season and ninth of his career.
AUTO RACING
Kalitta claims third straight Top Fuel win
Doug Kalitta earned his third straight Top Fuel win, going 3.698 seconds at 330.23 mph in his dragster at the NHRA Winternationals in Pomona, Calif.
The victory was the 48th of Kalitta’s career. He defeated Brandon Welch, Justin Ashley and Brittany Force to advance to the finals, where he beat Austin Prock during Sunday’s final round.
Jack Beckman (Funny Car) and Jeg Coughlin (Pro Stock) also won during the first race of this year’s NHRA Mello Yello Drag Racing Series.
HORSE RACING
Nadal wins San Vicente Stakes
Nadal won the $200,000 San Vicente Stakes by three-quarters of a length on Sunday in Arcadia, Calif., giving trainer Bob Baffert another Kentucky Derby possibility. Ridden by Joel Rosario, Nadal ran 7 furlongs in 1:22.59 and paid $2.60 to win as the 1-5 favorite in the six-horse field.
It was Baffert’s record 10th win in the prep for the Santa Anita Derby in April. Ginobili finished second, while Fast Enough was third.
NBA
Morant’s triple-double spurs Grizzlies
Ja Morant had 27 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds for his first career triple-double to help the visiting Memphis Grizzlies overcome poor 3-point shooting in a 106-99 victory over the Washington Wizards.
Bradley Beal scored 26 points for Washington, which led by as many as 12 points early but shot 4 of 26 in the fourth quarter.
- Suspended three times this season by the Miami Heat,
Dion Waiters
- now stands unemployed, waived Sunday by the Memphis Grizzlies. Dealt to the Grizzlies in the machinations when the Heat sent out
Justise Winslow
- and
James Johnson
- to acquire
Andre Iguodala
- ,
Jae Crowder
- and
Solomon Hill
- from Memphis, Waiters will receive the balance of the $12.1 million he is due this season, as well as the $12.7 million he is due next season from the four-year, $52 million contract he signed with the Heat in the 2017 offseason.
