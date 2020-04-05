COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UK point guard Hagans to enter NBA draft
Kentucky point guard Ashton Hagans will enter the NBA draft and forgo his final two seasons of eligibility.
The 6-foot-3 Hagans was named Southeastern Conference defensive player of the year as a freshman and became one of the country’s best point guards this past season. However, his time at Kentucky ended in controversy as he argued with forward Nick Richards and coach John Calipari and reportedly refused to re-enter in the second half of a home loss to Tennessee. Calipari downplayed the incident afterward.
Hagans then requested time away from the team for personal reasons and did not travel to the season finale at Florida. He was expected to return for the Wildcats at the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn., but that event and the NCAA tournament were canceled last month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Hagans had 351 assists at Kentucky — ranking 12th in school history — and 119 steals. He averaged 11.5 points, 6.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 steals last season.
Texas moved quickly to hire a new women's coach, luring Vic Schaefer
Vic Schaefer
away from powerhouse Mississippi State. Texas athletics director Chris Del Conte
Chris Del Conte
announced the move via Twitter. The move came two days after Texas dismissed eight-year coach Karen Aston
Karen Aston
- , who had only one losing season in her tenure and had led the Longhorns to the Sweet 16 or further four times. Aston’s contract had reached the end of her contract and it was not renewed. Schaefer was 221-62 games at Mississippi State and the Bulldogs lost in the NCAA tournament championship game in 2017 and 2018. Mississippi State was 27-6 and ranked No. 9 last season.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Tech gets commitment from four-star receiver
Virginia Tech has drawn a verbal commitment from four-star receiver Latrell Neville, a 6-foot-3 195-pounder from Hightower High School in Missouri City, Texas. According to 247 Sports composite rankings, he’s ranked No. 53 in the country at his position.
Neville had more than 40 scholarship offers that included most of the Southeastern Conference and Big 12. Among the schools that sought Neville were Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Texas.
Neville is the second four-star recruit in Tech’s class. The Hokies had landed a commitment from four-star quarterback Dematrius Davis in November.
PRO FOOTBALL
Former Oilers coach Ed Biles dies at 88
Former Houston Oilers head coach and defensive coordinator Ed Biles died Sunday after a lengthy battle with leukemia, the Tennessee Titans said. He was 88.
Mr. Biles served on the Oilers’ staff for 10 years including three as head coach. He was the team’s defensive coordinator for AFC title game appearances in 1978 and 1979.
During his decade in Houston, Mr. Biles coached eight players who were elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame: nose tackle Curley Culp, running back Earl Campbell, guard Mike Munchak, guard Bruce Matthews, tight end Dave Casper, defensive end Elvin Bethea, outside linebacker Robert Brazile and quarterback Kenny Stabler.
Biles spent parts of 15 seasons in the NFL, initially as an assistant for the New Orleans Saints. After three years as a scout and position coach with the New York Jets, Biles was hired by Oilers coach Sid Gillman in 1974 to work under defensive coordinator Bum Phillips. When Phillips became the head coach a year later, he promoted Biles to defensive coordinator.
- The Carolina Panthers spent more than $16 million to buy the land for their new practice facility in South Carolina, according to property records. The NFL team wrapped up the deal to buy 240 acres near Interstate 77 in Rock Hill on March 27, according to the York County records obtained by The Herald of Rock Hill.
BASEBALL
Gibson making progress in fight against cancer
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the St. Louis Cardinals didn’t open their home schedule Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles. The good news is that pitching great Bob Gibson would have been there if there had been no shutdown of sports.
Diagnosed last summer with pancreatic cancer, Gibson, 84, had no guarantee he would see many, if any, more Cardinals openers. But now his chemotherapy treatments have been moved from once a week to every three weeks and he said he feels no pain.
Gibson is due for a couple of days of tests this week, but for now, as he told someone recently, “The reaper came the other day — and I wouldn’t answer the door.”
When a veteran reporter called him the other day, Gibson asked, “Are you still kicking? Me, too.”
Gibson’s landmark year was in 1968, when he had a one-for-the-books earned-run average of 1.12, with 13 shutouts. In 1970, he had his most wins, 23, and his most strikeouts, 274.
ELSEWHERE
Dougie Morgan
- , the former Scotland rugby union captain during the 1970s and head coach in the 1993-94 season, has died. He was 73. The scrum-half died in an Edinburgh hospital on Saturday night, governing body Scottish Rugby said.
