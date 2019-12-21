BASEBALL
Umpires OK computers for ball/strike calls
Computer plate umpires could be called up to the major leagues at some point during the next five seasons.
Umpires agreed to cooperate with Major League Baseball in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system as part of a five-year labor contract announced Saturday, two sources familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Major League Baseball Umpires Association also agreed to cooperate and assist if MLB commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level.
The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game on July 10. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar.
The Atlantic League experimented with the computer system during the second half of its season, and the Arizona Fall League of top prospects used it for a few dozen games this year at Salt River Fields.
MLB has discussed installing the system at the Class A Florida State League for 2020. If that test goes well, the computer umps could be used at Triple-A in 2021 as bugs are dealt with prior to a big league call-up.
Several AFL prospects praised the TrackMan system for calls on the inside and outside corners but said it struggled with breaking balls low or high in the strike zone.
Humans still will be needed to determine checked swings and to make sure TrackMan doesn’t call a strike on a pitch that bounces and goes through the strike zone.
And humans will make safe/out calls — subject to video review back in the New York control room, a system that started on home run calls in 2008 and extended in 2014 to many umpire decisions.
White Sox, Keuchel reach three-year deal
The Chicago White Sox and left-hander Dallas Keuchel agreed to a $55 million, three-year deal, a source familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
Keuchel, 31, won the AL Cy Young Award with the Houston Astros in 2015 but struggled to find work last offseason as a free agent. He signed a roughly $13 million, one-year deal with the Atlanta Braves in June and went 8-8 with a 3.75 ERA for the NL East champions.
Agent Scott Boras negotiated the deal for Keuchel and has earned his players $936 million in contracts this offseason, including a $324 million, nine-year deal between Gerrit Cole and the New York Yankees and $245 million, seven-year deals for Stephen Strasburg with the Washington Nationals and Anthony Rendon with the Los Angeles Angels.
The Detroit Tigers needed power, so they’re bringing in two players from the Minnesota team that set a major league record for home runs. The Tigers agreed to one-year deals with free agents Jonathan Schoop and C.J. Cron. The deals are each for $6.1 million and should add some power to a Detroit team that finished last in the American League in homers in 2019. Schoop and Cron both played for Minnesota last season, helping the Twins hit a record 307
- home runs. Schoop, a second baseman, batted .256 with 23 homers — his fourth straight season with over 20. He turned 28 in October.
COLLEGES
Oregon State suing former AD
Oregon State University is suing its former athletics director, claiming he owes the school more than $1.5 million after walking away from his contract to take a new job at Georgia Tech.
The Oregonian/Oregon Live reported OSU filed the breach of contract lawsuit against Todd Stansbury in Benton County Circuit Court.
Stansbury couldn’t immediately be reached for comment through Georgia Tech.
In 2015, Stansburg signed an OSU contract extension through June 2020, which stipulated that he would pay the university his base salary for any remaining years is he choose to leave early.
Stansbury resigned in December 2016 and owed OSU $2,107,778 as a result, according to the lawsuit.
Arizona hired former Iowa State head coach Paul Rhoads as its defensive coordinator. He replaced Marcel Yates, who was fired with linebackers coach John Rushing on Oct. 30. Former NFL coach Chuck Cecil
- served as the Wildcats’ interim defensive coordinator after Yates was fired.
NHL
Ovechkin among All-Star captains
Washington’s Alex Ovechkin, Boston’s David Pastrnak, Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon and Edmonton’s Connor McDavid were voted NHL All-Star captains.
Ovechkin was voted by fans to captain the Metropolitan Division, Pastrnak the Atlantic, MacKinnon the Central and McDavid the Pacific. McDavid was voted into All-Star Weekend for a fourth season in a row and Ovechkin a third in a row.
This is set to be Ovechkin’s eighth All-Star appearance in his 15th season. His 22 goals rank third in the league, trailing Pastrnak by six.
McDavid leads the NHL with 59 points and should be joined by Oilers teammate Leon Draisaitl, who’s second with 58 points.
Minnesota Wild left wing Jason Zucker will miss the next four to six weeks after surgery to repair a broken right leg suffered in a recent game. Zucker fractured his fibula Sunday at Chicago and sat out the following two games. Zucker has 12 goals and 12 assists in 34 games this season.
ELSEWHERE
Martin Peters, whose place in English soccer lore was secured by scoring one of the national team’s goals in its victory over West Germany in the 1966 World Cup final, died Saturday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. He was 76. Mr. Peters’ family announced his death via a statement through English soccer club West Ham, saying he passed away peacefully in his sleep. Mr. Peters, a wide midfielder with good movement, an eye for goal and and ability to cross the ball well with either foot, netted the second goal in the 1966 final that still remains the most cherished day in the history of English soccer. Geoff Hurst, who also played alongside Mr. Peters at West Ham, scored England’s other three goals in a 4-2 win after extra time. It is the only major tournament won by the England men’s soccer team.
