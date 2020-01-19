COLLEGES
UNC great Danny Talbott dies at 75
Danny Talbott, one of the most revered athletes in North Carolina history, died Sunday morning at his home in Rocky Mount.
He was 75.
His cause of death was from cancer complications, his wife Myrlene Talbott, said Sunday. Mr. Talbott battled with multiple myeloma for nine years.
He was a three-sport athlete at UNC. He played baseball and football there from 1963 to 1967 and basketball for a couple of months on the freshman team.
The former quarterback was named ACC player of the year in football in 1965. His jersey No. 10 is framed at Kenan Stadium.
“Danny was one of the greatest Tar Heels to come through Chapel Hill having starred in both football and baseball, as well as playing basketball on the freshman team,” UNC football coach Mack Brown said. “He was respected and loved by many and will be missed.”
After graduating from UNC, he played one season for the Baltimore Orioles and played in the NFL for three seasons with Washington.
Mr. Talbott is a member of the North Carolina Sports Hall of Fame.
Tiano-led National team wins Collegiate Bowl
Nick Tiano realizes he might have limited chances to show scouts he deserves a chance in the NFL. On Saturday, he was able to take advantage of his playing time.
The Chattanooga quarterback threw for 135 yards and a touchdown en route to being selected the MVP of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl after leading the National squad to a 30-20 victory over the American team in Pasadena, Calif.
Tiano spent three seasons at Chattanooga after transferring from Mississippi State. “For us small-school guys, this was a big opportunity to come out here and show what we can do,” he said
Tiano, who completed 8 of 10 passes, gave his team a 17-7 lead early in the second quarter with a 48-yard TD toss to Kirk Merritt.
NBA
Kings, Blazers make five-player deal
The Sacramento Kings executed the first in what could be a series of moves leading up to next month’s NBA trade deadline Saturday, striking a five-player deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
A league source told The Sacramento Bee the Kings traded Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel and Caleb Swanigan to the Blazers in exchange for Kent Bazemore (Old Dominion) and Anthony Tolliver. The Kings will also receive second-round picks from Portland in 2024 and 2025, the source said.
The Kings signed Ariza to a two-year, $25 million free-agent deal in July. He was averaging 6.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 24.7 minutes per game.
The Kings signed Gabriel, 22, to a two-way contract as an undrafted free agent in the summer of 2018 and converted his deal to a standard NBA contract before the start of the 2019-20 season. Gabriel has been a standout for Sacramento’s G League affiliate in Stockton, but he appeared in only 11 games for the Kings this season, averaging 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.5 minutes per contest.
Swanigan, 22, will reunite with the organization that selected him with the 26th pick in the 2017 NBA draft. The Kings acquired him in the deal that sent Skal Labissiere to Portland last season. Swanigan appeared in 10 games over parts of two seasons with the Kings, averaging 1.3 points and 1.9 rebounds.
The Blazers signed Tolliver, 34, as a free agent in July and acquired Bazemore, 30, in the trade that sent Evan Turner to the Atlanta Hawks, but neither player fulfilled expectations in Portland.
Bazemore, a 6-foot-4 swingman in his eighth season in the NBA, was thrust into the starting lineup after Rodney Hood went down with a season-ending Achilles injury in December. He averaged 7.9 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists while shooting just 34.7% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range.
Bazemore is in the final year of a four-year, $70 million contract that pays him $19.3 million this season.
Tolliver, a 6-8 power forward, was averaging 3.9 points and 3.3 rebounds in 16.8 minutes per for the Blazers.
ELSEWHERE
American Hunter Church won his first World Cup bobsled medal, a bronze in a four-man race at Innsbruck in Igls, Austria. It was the first medal for the U.S. men in a bobsled race on foreign soil since Holcomb captured bronze on the same track in 2017. Germany’s Francesco Friedrich won the race in 1 minute, 41.88 seconds. Countryman Johannes Lochner took second in 1:42.21. And the bronze went to Church and his team of Kristopher Horn, Joshua Williamson and James Reed
- , who crossed the line in 1:42.30.
- Two horses have died in two days of racing at Santa Anita, where four deaths have occurred since last month. Uncontainable and Harliss were euthanized after breaking their right front ankles. Uncontainable was injured in a turf race on Saturday. The 5-year-old gelding trained by
Peter Miller had three wins in 11 career starts and earnings of $24,890. Harliss was pulled up after finishing seventh among eight horses in a turf race on Friday. The 6-year-old gelding trained by Val Brinkerhoff
- had one win in 12 career starts and earnings of $23,026.
