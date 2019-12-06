COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UNC’s Bacot expected to miss UVA game
North Carolina coach Roy Williams says freshman big man Armando Bacot, a former Trinity Episcopal star, is likely out for the seventh-ranked Tar Heels’ game at No. 5 Virginia on Sunday due to an ankle injury.
Bacot sprained his left ankle early in a lopsided home loss to No. 6 Ohio State on Wednesday night. Williams said Friday that the 6-foot-10 Bacot is walking without crutches, but he has experienced swelling.
Bacot is averaging 11.7 points and 9.6 rebounds, providing rebounding help and the potential for easy baskets inside.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Virginia advances to College Cup
Joe Bell scored on a penalty kick in overtime, and the Virginia men’s soccer team defeated SMU 3-2 at home in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals Friday. The Cavaliers advance to the College Cup, held at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C. They’ll face either Wake Forest or UC Santa Barbara in the semifinals.
On the penalty kick, goalkeeper Patrick Michael Hillyard dived and blocked the ball. But the ball rebounded off his hands, and back out. Bell then ran up and kicked it in successfully. It was his second goal of the night. Axel Gunnarsson also scored for the Cavaliers.
Virginia will play its semifinal game next Friday at 6 p.m.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
VCU falls to Cincinnati in NCAA tournament
Cincinnati pulled away to beat VCU 3-1 in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Pittsburgh’s Petersen Events Center.
The Rams (24-7) took the first set 25-20. But the Bearcats (26-6) then took each of the last three, 25-22, 25-19 and 25-23.
Cincinnati’s Jordan Thompson led all with 27 kills. Armania Heckenmueller had 49 assists.
Vicky Giommarini registered 13 kills for VCU, and Jasmin Sneed had eight blocks.
VCU was playing in its second NCAA tournament in three years, after earning its first at-large bid.
GOLF
Woodland leads in Bahamas, Tiger within two
Two big birdies from Gary Woodland gave him the lead in the Hero World Challenge. A closing birdie on a hole that has vexed Tiger Woods put him in range of a third victory this year.
Patrick Reed fully expected to be right there until watching video of his club moving sand away from his golf ball in a waste area, leading to a two-shot penalty in a round that didn’t go all that well in the first place.
The end of an entertaining round in this holiday event in the tropics set up what figures to be a lively conclusion. Woodland’s final two birdies gave him a 4-under 68 and a one-shot lead over Henrik Stenson.
Six players were separated by three shots.
That includes Woods, who hasn’t won his event since it was in California in 2011.
Woodland appears to be in good form. He dropped only one shot, gave another away by failing to birdie the par-5 15th, and then finished in style. First, he holed a 30-foot putt on the par-3 17th. Then, with the wind at his back, he hit wedge to 3 feet for another birdie.
It was a forgettable day for Reed in so many ways.
Staked to a three-shot lead, he didn’t make a birdie until the 14th hole, a short par 4 that can be reached off the tee. He added two more down the stretch, only to lose two strokes in the scoring room.
Reed was in a sandy waste area left of the fairway on the par-5 11th when video clearly caught his sand wedge removing sand right behind the ball — twice — during practice swings.
That’s a violation of Rule 8.1a (4) on removing or pressing down sand or loose soil. Reed was assessed a two-stroke penalty.
Reed says the club was farther away from the ball than it looked on television, and he said with the face being open, he didn’t realize the club had brushed away sand.
TENNIS
Wozniacki to retire after Australian Open
Former No. 1 and 2018 Australian Open champion Caroline Wozniacki will retire from professional tennis after competing in Melbourne next year.
The 29-year-old from Denmark wrote in an Instagram post on Friday that she wants to start a family with her husband, former NBA player David Lee, and work to raise awareness about rheumatoid arthritis.
Wozniacki said her decision to stop playing “has nothing to do with my health.” She announced in October 2018 that she has rheumatoid arthritis, an autoimmune condition that can cause pain and swelling in the wrist and other joints.
She is currently ranked No. 37 after going 20-15 without a singles title in 2019.
Wozniacki has won 30 WTA titles, including the season-ending tour championships in 2017.
She also reached three Grand Slam finals.
Wozniacki claimed her first major championship in her third such final, at last year’s Australian Open. She beat Simona Halep in a three-set final to return to the top of the rankings after a six-year absence, a record.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Hoosiers, Allen agree to new deal
Indiana coach Tom Allen has agreed to a new seven-year contract worth more than $27 million.
The deal announced Friday runs through the 2026 season and will average $3.9 million per year.
Allen’s 18 wins in his first three seasons are a school record.
