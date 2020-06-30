NFL
UVA gets NFL grant for helmet development
The University of Virginia is among four organizations that have been awarded a total of $1.37 million by the NFL to support the creation of their helmet prototypes.
As part of the NFL Helmet Challenge, a contest with an additional prize of $1 million, receiving grants will be the Impressio Inc. and CU Denver; Xenith Project Orbit; Kollide; and UVA.
Sponsored by the league and Football Research Inc., the Helmet Challenge aims to stimulate the development by experts, innovators and helmet manufacturers of a new helmet that based on laboratory testing outperforms all helmets currently worn by NFL players.
The challenge ends in July 2021 with applicants submitting helmet prototypes for testing sponsored by the NFL-NFLPA that ranks helmets for performance and safety.
Warrants’ legality questioned in Kraft case
Florida appellate judges on Tuesday questioned the legality of search warrants that let police secretly video record New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and others paying for massage parlor sex, pressing a prosecutor on his contention that the warrants were legally valid.
Deputy Solicitor General Jeffrey DeSousa found himself repeatedly queried by the three-judge panel as he tried to persuade them that the warrants and searches met all constitutional protections and that they should overturn lower court rulings that barred the recordings’ use at trial.
Misdemeanor charges against Kraft, 79, and other customers would have to be dropped if those rulings stand, although felony charges against the spa owners might proceed as there is other evidence against them.
SOCCER
Stadium contract vote in Nashville voided
A 2018 vote by Nashville’s Metropolitan Sports Authority to award a $192 million contract for construction of a major league soccer stadium is void after a judge ruled the panel violated the state’s Open Meetings Act.
Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle wrote that the 48 hours’ notice given for the specially called meeting was not sufficient.
Funding for the stadium was a matter of great public interest, especially after a group of citizens sued to stop the redevelopment of the city’s fairgrounds for the project, Lyle wrote. But only one citizen showed up at the meeting where the vote took place. There was no emergency necessitating the short notice, Lyle wrote.
- Veteran Brazilian midfielder
Juninho
- , a three-time MLS Cup winner, has retired with the LA Galaxy. Juninho, 31, spent the most memorable days of his professional career with the Galaxy, making 189 appearances and scoring 18 goals. The Galaxy won the Supporters’ Shield in 2010 and 2011 and the MLS Cup title in 2011, 2012 and 2014 with Juninho playing a midfield role.
WNBA
Chicago signs top scorer Johnson
Stella Johnson, a rookie guard from Rider who led the nation in scoring last season, has signed a free agent contract with the Chicago Sky.
Johnson, who averaged 24.8 points as a senior in 2019-20, was a third-round draft pick (No. 29 overall) by the Phoenix Mercury in April. But according to Arizona’s Cronkite News, the Mercury released Johnson and three other players in late May — without being able to evaluate them in a training camp — when WNBA teams had to trim rosters to 12 so that players could begin receiving paychecks.
The 5-foot-10 Johnson was a two-time player of the year in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference and Rider’s first All-American in women’s basketball.
ELSEWHERE
- Attorneys filed a motion alleging that Brown University violated a 22-year-old agreement to provide gender equity in varsity sports in order to comply with federal Title IX law by recently eliminating several women’s athletic teams. Attorneys for Public Justice and the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island allege in the motion filed in federal court that the Ivy League school violated terms of the 1998 agreement when it announced last month it would cut women’s fencing, golf, squash, skiing and equestrian teams in an effort to streamline its athletic department. Several men’s sports were also cut, although some were later restored.
Joe Borgia
- , who spent 32 years in the NBA as a referee and executive, announced his retirement Tuesday. Among the highlights of Borgia’s tenure with the league is the NBA Replay Center in Secaucus, N.J., which opened for the 2014-15 season and has become a fixture as part of both in-game reviews and analysis of the league’s referees.
- The Travelers Championship is giving some of the money raised by last week’s golf tournament in Connecticut to help create a program to train police in how to deal with teens and young adults, especially in African American and racially diverse communities. The tournament and the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving announced Tuesday they are teaming to provide $300,000 over two years to the University of New Haven’s Center for Advanced Policing and the Tow Youth Justice Institute.
