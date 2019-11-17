SOCCER
UVA men win 16th ACC title
Second-ranked Virginia scored three second-half goals, including two in the final 8:52, in a 3-1 win over top-ranked Clemson in the final of the ACC tournament on Sunday in Cary, N.C., for the Cavaliers’ 16th conference title and first since 2009.
Virginia knotted the game at 1-1 in the 65th minute on Swedish freshman Axel Gunnarsson‘s first career goal. Junior Irakoze Donasiyano was credited with the assist.
Cabrel Happi Kamseu scored the go-ahead goal with 8:52 left. Daniel Steedman delivered a corner kick into the middle of the box where Happi Kamseu knocked it in.
UVA added a goal 1:26 later after Daryl Pike was taken down in the box on a red-card foul by Clemson’s Malick Mbaye. Senior captain Robin Afamefuna converted the penalty kick.
TENNIS
Tsitsipas rallies past Thiem for title
Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied to beat Dominic Thiem 6-7 (6), 6-2, 7-6 (4) to become the youngest ATP Finals champion in 18 years and collect the biggest title of his career in London.
The 21-year-old Greek bounced back from dropping a tight first set in the final by racing out to a 4-0 lead in the second, and then held off his Austrian opponent’s comeback in the third. Tsitsipas couldn’t capitalize on another early break and a 3-1 lead in the deciding set but won the last 3 points of the tiebreaker.
He is the youngest champion at the ATP Finals since Lleyton Hewitt in 2001.
Thiem beat both six-time champion Roger Federer and five-time winner Novak Djokovic in the group stage.
It is the fourth year in a row that there is a first-time champion at the ATP Finals, following wins by Andy Murray in 2016, Gregor Dimitrov in 2017 and Alexander Zverev last year.
GOLF
Todd, Taylor deadlocked in Mexico
Brendon Todd and Vaughn Taylor were tied for the lead with four holes remaining in the rain-delayed Mayakoba Golf Classic when play was suspended Sunday because of darkness in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.
Todd, coming off a victory in the Bermuda Championship two weeks ago, shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday morning to take a one-shot lead into the final round over Taylor (66) and Harris English (68).
They all remained in the mix, along with Carlos Ortiz, challenging for his first PGA Tour victory before a home crowd in Mexico. Ortiz was one shot behind and chose not to play the 18th hole when it became too dark for him to properly see.
Todd and Taylor were at 20-under par, one ahead of English and Ortiz. Taylor came up short on the par-3 15th and pitched to 5 feet. Todd and English had birdie putts from the 20-foot range on the hole.
The tournament did not start until Friday because heavy rain washed out the opening round.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bridgewater to face Delaware Valley in playoffs
Bridgewater will host Delaware Valley in the opening round of the NCAA Division III playoffs.
The Eagles earned the right to host after a 10-0 regular season and an ODAC championship.
Middle Atlantic Conference champion Delaware Valley is 9-1.
The winner of Saturday’s noon kickoff at Jopson Field will face the winner of Wesley vs. Framingham State in the second round.
NBA
Orlando turns back Washington
Nikola Vucevic had 30 points and 17 rebounds and Evan Fournier added 25 points and nine assists to help the Orlando Magic hold off the visiting Washington Wizards 125-121.
Markelle Fultz scored 19 points and Terrance Ross added 15 in Orlando’s fourth victory in five games.
Bradley Beal had 34 points and eight assists for Washington. C.J. Miles had 21 points. The Wizards have lost four of their last five.
PRO FOOTBALL
Hamilton, Winnipeg to vie for Grey Cup
Dane Evans led the Hamilton Tiger-Cats to the Grey Cup game in his first Canadian Football League playoff start, throwing for 386 yards and a touchdown in a 36-16 victory over the visiting Edmonton Eskimos in the East Division final.
Hamilton will face Winnipeg next Sunday in Calgary in the Grey Cup. The Blue Bombers beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders 20-13 on the road in the West final.
Zach Collaros threw for 267 yards and a touchdown, and Justin Medlock kicked four field goals for Winnipeg.
INTERNATIONAL BASEBALL
Mexico beats U.S. for Olympic berth
Matt Clark hit a tying home run off former St. Louis pitcher Brandon Dickson leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, Efren Navarro had a broken-bat single against Caleb Thielbar to drive in the winning run in the 10th and Mexico beat the United States 3-2 at the Tokyo Dome to qualify for the Olympic tournament for the first time.
Mexico joined host Japan, South Korea and Israel in the six-nation field for next summer’s Tokyo Games and earned the bronze medal in the Premier12 tournament, which served as qualifying. The United States will play next spring in the Americas tournament, which determines one of the two remaining Olympic berths.
