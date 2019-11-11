COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UVA rises to No. 9 in AP men’s poll
Following the opening week of play, UVA rose two spots to ninth Monday in The Associated Press Top 25, and VCU has dropped out.
UVA impressed voters with opening victories over Syracuse and James Madison, holding the teams to just 34 points apiece. The Cavaliers are off until Saturday, when they host Columbia.
VCU opened the season with wins over Saint Francis (Pa.) and North Texas. The Rams were 25th in the preseason poll, but were bumped out as Washington and Colorado entered the rankings. Washington beat Baylor, which was ranked 16th, Friday. Colorado beat Arizona State.
Kentucky returned to a familiar position under coach John Calipari: No. 1. The Wildcats rose one spot after winning a 1-vs-2 matchup with Michigan State to open the season in the Champions Classic, followed by an easy win against Eastern Kentucky. They earned 64 of 65 first-place votes to finish ahead of No. 2 Duke.
Oregon remains No. 1 in women’s rankings
Oregon had the most impressive win of the week in a game that didn’t count. The Ducks remained a solid No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s poll, receiving 28 of 30 first-place votes from a national media panel. Oregon stunned the U.S. women’s national team in an exhibition game on Saturday, handing the Americans only their second loss ever to a college program.
- Tennessee guard
Zaay Green
- has torn the anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee, leaving the Lady Vols without one of their top returning players. Coach
Kellie Harper
- said Green had hurt her knee in practice Saturday. Green, a 6-foot sophomore, was averaging 13 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2 assists.
TENNIS
Zverev knocks off No. 1 Nadal
Defending champion Alexander Zverev pulled off another big win at the ATP Finals in London, beating top-ranked Rafael Nadal 6-2, 6-4 for his first career victory over the Spaniard.
Nadal had a 5-0 record against Zverev but had an uncharacteristically mistake-filled performance at the O2 Arena.
Zverev has beaten each of tennis’ Big Three in his last three matches at the O2. The German defeated six-time champion Roger Federer in last year’s semifinals and then five-time winner Novak Djokovic in the final. Earlier, Stefanos Tsitsipas earned his first career win over Daniil Medvedev in a 7-6 (5), 6-4 victory.
- Canada will not have
Milos Raonic
- for the inaugural Davis Cup Finals next week in Madrid because of a back injury. He missed the U.S. Open because of a back injury and has played just three official matches this fall.
SOCCER
U.S. women finish year with romp
The U.S. women’s soccer team closed out the year with a one-sided victory over Costa Rica in Jacksonville, Fla., giving the Americans 20 wins in 2019. It was the second win in two matches for new coach Vlatko Andonovski.
Carli Lloyd and former Virginia star Morgan Brian scored in the first 10 minutes and Lynn Williams came off the bench to add a pair of second-half goals in the United States’ 6-0 victory over Costa Rica on Sunday night at TIAA Bank Field. The U.S. was 20-1-3 in 2019, finishing with a 23-match unbeaten streak.
Christian Pulisic
- is uncertain for the United States’ CONCACAF Nations League games against Canada and Cuba after leaving Chelsea’s match against Crystal Palace with a hip injury. The 21-year-old attacker appeared to get hurt when he scored his fifth goal in three Premier League matches, colliding with goalkeeper
Vicente Guaita
- during a header in the 79th minute Saturday.
NHL
Columbus captain suspended for three games
The NHL suspended Columbus forward and captain Nick Foligno for three games for a hit that leveled Colorado Avalanche forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare on Saturday night. Foligno was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for charging.
- The Arizona Coyotes signed general manager
John Chayka
- to a long-term contract extension. Terms were not disclosed.
NBA
Hayward expected to miss six weeks
Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward needs surgery on his broken left hand, a move that is expected to keep him out for about six weeks.
Celtics coach Brad Stevens said the surgery would take place as soon as the doctor’s schedule allowed it.
Hayward broke his hand in a collision with Spurs forward LaMarcus Aldridge in the second quarter of Saturday night’s game in San Antonio.
- Milwaukee Bucks forward
Khris Middleton
- is expected to be sidelined for up to a month after suffering a left thigh contusion. Middleton was hurt during Sunday night’s 121-119 win at Oklahoma City.
ELSEWHERE
- Former Detroit Lions wide receiver
Charles Rogers
- died late Sunday at 38. Rogers, the second pick of the 2003 NFL draft out of Michigan State University, played for the Lions for three seasons, but recorded just 15 games because of repeated injuries.
- A college gymnast from Connecticut has died after a training accident. Officials at Southern Connecticut State University say 20-year-old
Melanie Coleman
- died Sunday at Yale New Haven Hospital, two days after suffering a spinal cord injury during practice.
- Two horses have been euthanized after suffering injuries during races at Del Mar, ending the track’s stretch of safe competition. Both Ghost Street and Prayer Warrior suffered front leg injuries about 90 minutes apart Sunday at the seaside track north of San Diego.
- The United States stumbled for the second time in Olympic baseball qualifying, losing to South Korea 5-1 in Tokyo. The Americans dropped to 0-2 in the super round of the Premier12 tournament, which serves as Olympic qualifying. The record includes an 8-2 group stage loss on Nov. 3 against Mexico (2-0).
