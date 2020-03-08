BASEBALL
Verlander exits with triceps issue
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander felt soreness in his triceps and made an early exit from an exhibition start Sunday, and the AL Cy Young Award winner was headed for more tests.
Verlander, a former Goochland High and Old Dominion University standout, was set to pitch four innings against the New York Mets. But with his velocity down from his previous start, Verlander was pulled after two scoreless innings.
Texas Rangers outfielder Willie Calhoun was hit in the mouth by a fastball Sunday and taken to a hospital in Surprise, Ariz. The left-handed hitting Calhoun crumbled after being struck in the jaw by a fastball from Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Julio Urias
- in the first inning of a spring training game. Calhoun was carried off on a cart.
- The Baltimore Orioles claimed right-handed pitcher
Hector Velazquez
- on waivers from the Boston Red Sox. The 31-year-old was 11-7 with a 3.90 ERA in 89 games in the last three seasons with Boston.
GOLF
Hatton claims first PGA Tour win
Bay Hill served up the most demanding test this side of a major on Sunday, and Tyrrell Hatton kept it together down the stretch by playing bogey-free over the last seven holes for a 2-over 74 to win the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando, Fla.
It was his fifth victory worldwide and first on the PGA Tour, and it came in just his second start since returning from surgery on his right wrist during the offseason.
The 28-year-old Englishman tapped in a 3-foot par putt on the 18th for a one-shot win over Marc Leishman, one of the few players who kept moving forward on another day of blustery conditions.
Hatton finished at 4-under 284, one of only four players who beat par for the week, the fewest at Bay Hill since 1980. Matt Fitzpatrick closed with a 69 and was the only player to break 70 on the weekend.
Els takes Hoag Classic title by two
Ernie Els won the Hoag Classic for his first PGA Tour Champions title, birdieing par-5 15th and 18th holes for a two-stroke victory at Newport Beach (Calif.) Country Club.
Making his third senior start, the 50-year-old Hall of Famer from South Africa closed with a 4-under 67 to finish at 16-under 197. He opened with a 66 and shot 64 on Saturday.
Fellow Hall of Famer Fred Couples, trying to win the event from the third time at age 60, finished with a 66 to tie for second with Glen Day and Robert Karlsson.
NBA
Antetokounmpo out at least two games
Reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo has a minor knee sprain and will miss at least the Milwaukee Bucks’ next two games.
The Bucks said that Antetokounmpo had an MRI and was examined by team doctor William Raasch. The evaluation showed a minor joint capsule sprain of Antetokounmpo’s left knee.
The 6-foot-11 forward will miss the two remaining games on the Bucks’ trip — Sunday at Phoenix and Monday at Denver. His status for the Bucks’ home game Thursday against Boston will be determined later.
Antetokounmpo took a hard fall late in a 113-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday night.
Playing most of the second half without Jimmy Butler after he headed to the locker room, the Miami Heat took advantage of Bam Adebayo
- ’s 27 points and 14 rebounds to stop a four-game road losing streak and edge the Washington Wizards 100-89. Butler left the game with 4½ minutes remaining in the third quarter and did not return.
CORONAVIRUS
Bahrain Grand Prix bans fans
Formula 1’s Bahrain Grand Prix has been closed to spectators due to the global virus outbreak, but won’t be postponed like the Chinese round of the championship.
The Bahraini organizers’ decision comes as the wider sporting world battles turmoil caused by the new coronavirus. Soccer, golf, skiing, marathons and Olympic qualifying tournaments have all been disrupted.
TENNIS
U.S. earns berth in Davis Cup final
Bob and Mike Bryan won the final Davis Cup match of their brilliant career to advance the United States into the final, beating Uzbekistan’s Sanjar Fayziev and Denis Istomin 6-3, 6-4 on Saturday in Honolulu.
The victory gave the United States an insurmountable 3-0 lead.
The Americans were the final team to earn a spot in the 18-country final in Madrid in November.
The Bryan twins plan to retire after the U.S. Open and don’t intend to play in the Davis Cup Finals.
Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin overcame Anna-Lena Friedsam
- to win the Lyon (France) Open final 6-2, 4-6, 6-4for her fifth career title. The top-seeded Kenin, who is ranked fifth and who won her first major earlier this year, broke the unseeded Friedsam five times.
ELSEWHERE
Arizona Coyotes leading scorer Conor Garland has left the team after he suffered a lower-body injury against Calgary. He is listed as week to week. Garland was injured in Friday’s 3-2 loss when he collided with Flames goalie Cam Talbot
- .
- With less than five minutes to play and the United States facing the prospect of a tie against a rapidly improving Spain,
Christen Press took a free kick from the wing and hoped Julie Ertz
- would go get it. An in-stride Ertz slammed a header into the net in the 87th minute and the World Cup champions extended their unbeaten streak to 30 games with a 1-0 in the SheBelieves Cup in Harrison, N.J.
Bayelign Teshager of Ethiopia had a successful marathon debut, taking over in the final mile to win the 35th Los Angeles Marathon. Margaret Muriuki
- of Kenya never trailed and won the women’s race. Teshager’s time was 2 hours, 8 minutes, 25 seconds. Muriuki, 33, won with a personal-best time of 2:29:57.
