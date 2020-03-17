BASEBALL
Verlander undergoes groin surgery
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander had surgery on his right groin Tuesday and is expected to be out about six weeks.The timing gives Verlander, a former Goochland High and Old Dominion University standout, time to heal before opening day, which had been pushed back to mid-May at the earliest because of the new coronavirus.
Verlander, 37, dealt with the problem early in spring training. His first start was delayed until March 3 because of discomfort in his right groin. He made two starts pitching 4 2/3 innings with a 3.86 ERA.
Verlander won the AL Cy Young Award last season, when he went 21-6 with a 2.58 ERA and led the majors in wins and innings (223).
Second baseman Joe Panik
- was added to the 40-man major league roster by the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto selected the contract of the 29-year-old from Triple-A Buffalo and placed right-hander Yennsy Diaz on the 60-day injured list with a right lat strain. Panik hit .381 with a triple, two home runs and five RBIs in 21 at-bats over 10 spring training games. The left-handed hitter batted .244 with five homers and 39 RBIs in 438 at-bats last year for the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Staley-led Gamecocks top final women’s poll
Dawn Staley, a former Virginia star, and South Carolina are No. 1 in the final Associated Press women’s poll for the first time in school history.
The Gamecocks received 26 first-place votes from the national media panel in voting released Tuesday. No. 2 Oregon garnered the other four votes. Baylor, Maryland and UConn rounded out the first five.
Louisville guard Darius Perry
- will transfer to another school for his final college season after starting 26 games as a junior. The 6-foot-2 Perry averaged 5.2 points, 2.5 assists and 1.5 rebounds for the No. 15 Cardinals this season.
ELSEWHERE
Waerner leading late in Iditarod
A Norwegian running in only his second Iditarod has a commanding lead as mushers enter the final stretch of this year’s sled dog race across Alaska.
Thomas Waerner was the first musher to reach the checkpoint in White Mountain, Alaska, just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. White Mountain is the second-to-last checkpoint, and where mushers must take a mandatory eight-hour rest before navigating the windswept icy Bering Sea coastline the last 77 miles to the finish line in Nome.
Indiana will promote longtime athletic department administrator Scott Dolson to athletics director. Dolson, who has spent the past 11 years as the department’s deputy director and chief operating officer, will replace Fred Glass
- if Indiana’s board of trustees approve the move in April. Glass announced in December that he will retire at the end of the calendar year.
