TRACK AND FIELD
Virus forces postponement of world meet
The indoor world championships in Nanjing, China, have been postponed by a year because of the dangerous virus outbreak in the country, the sport’s governing body said Wednesday.
World Athletics said that the event will be held in March 2021 instead of March 13-15 this year.
The governing body said it made the decision “with regret” because of the spreading virus that has killed more than 130 people.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Badgers’ No. 2 scorer King leaving program
Kobe King, the second-leading scorer at Wisconsin, said he intends to transfer out of the program.
King, a redshirt sophomore guard, announced his decision on Instagram, two days after he did not travel with the team for a game at Iowa.
King averaged a team-leading 12.6 points in Big Ten play and was second on the Badgers overall with a 10-point average. In his Instagram post, he did not specify a reason for leaving.
NHL
Sabres’ Ullmark out three to four weeks
Buffalo Sabres starting goaltender Linus Ullmark will miss between three and four weeks with an injury to his right leg, the Sabres said Wednesday, a day after he was hurt in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
The team wouldn’t reveal the nature of the injury, though Ullmark was unable to place any weight on his right leg while being helped off midway through the third period Tuesday.
He has a 16-14-3 record and has held the starting role since mid-November after spending the season’s first six weeks splitting the duties with Carter Hutton.
NFL
Trubisky underwent shoulder surgery
Chicago Bears quarterback Mitch Trubisky underwent surgery shortly after the season to repair the partially torn labrum in his left shoulder, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed. ESPN first reported Wednesday that Trubisky had surgery.
The postseason procedure was expected after Trubisky’s left shoulder popped out of joint and back in when he was sacked on Sept. 29 against the Vikings.
Trubisky is expected to participate in the on-field portion of the Bears offseason program in April. That it’s his nonthrowing shoulder is crucial to such a relatively fast return.
- A day after
Andrew Berry
- was hired as Cleveland’s new general manager, the team parted ways with assistant general manager
Eliot Wolf
- and vice president of player personnel
Alonzo Highsmith
- . College scouting director
Steve Malin
- also has left the team.
- Former Chargers and Chiefs linebacker
Donnie Edwards
- won the NFL’s Salute to Service Award. The award was created to acknowledge the efforts by members of the NFL community to honor and support members of the military community.
- New England offensive-line coach
Dante Scarnecchia
- , the league’s longest-tenured coach with the same team, has retired. Considered one of the best offensive-line coaches in NFL history, he spent 34 seasons with the Patriots and 36 in the league.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Burrow wins Manning Award
LSU record-setting quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow has been named the recipient of the Manning Award for the 2019 season.
The award, which is administered by the Sugar Bowl, is presented to the nation’s top college quarterback and is the rare national honor that takes postseason performances into consideration.
Burrow already was viewed as the top quarterback in the nation before the College Football Playoff and only built on those credentials during LSU’s 63-28 semifinal victory over Oklahoma and 42-25 national-title triumph over Clemson.
Burrow, who also won the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien awards and was a unanimous first-team All-American, passed for an LSU season-record 5,671 yards and NCAA-record 60 touchdowns this past season.
- Washington State has hired
Jake Dickert
- as its defensive coordinator. Dickert is the first major hire for new Washington State coach
Nick Rolovich
- . Under Dickert, the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator last season, they ranked 11th in the country in scoring defense, giving up 17.8 points per game.
Michael Wright
- , a former University of Minnesota star who led grocery wholesaler Supervalu Inc. for 20 years, has died. He was 81. Mr. Wright died Monday at his home in Wayzata, Minn., of complications from pneumonia, Mr. Wright’s son,
Adam Wright
- , told the Star Tribune. A Minneapolis native, Mr. Wright became captain of the Gophers in 1959. Mr. Wright was drafted in the 1960s by teams in the National Football League, Australian Football League and the Canadian Football League. He took the highest offer, an $11,000 salary from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL.
ELSEWHERE
- The WNBA champion Washington Mystics said reigning MVP
Elena Delle Donne
- is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery. The Mystics said that Delle Donne had minor surgery Friday in Dallas to repair an injury she suffered during the playoffs.
Coco Gauff
- , the 15-year-old rising American star, will make her first appearance at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., on March 9-22, joining all the top 75-ranked men’s and women’s players in the world. Gauff reached the fourth round at the Australian Open last week. Last year, she made the fourth round at Wimbledon and the third round at the U.S. Open.
Christine Sinclair
- scored twice to pass
Abby Wambach
- for the international soccer goals record among both men and women, and Canada defeated Saint Kitts and Nevis 11-0 in the CONCACAF Women’s Olympic qualifying tournament in Edingurg, Texas. Sinclair converted on a penalty in the seventh minute to match Wambach with 184 career goals, then broke the former U.S. star’s record in the 23rd.
