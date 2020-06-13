CORONAVIRUS
Virus-free New Zealand allows fans in facilities
They call one section of the stadium The Zoo in Dunedin, New Zealand, and it’s easy to see why. Thousands of university students in team colors were standing on their seats, steadying trays of beer, swaying to music and erupting with joy over scores by their team.
“Craziness,” is how 20-year-old student Charlotte Power described the scene. “Dancing, partying.”
New Zealand on Saturday became one of the first nations in the world to welcome hordes of fans back into a packed sports stadium, thanks to the country’s success in eliminating the coronavirus.
As countries try to reopen after lockdowns, the evening rugby match marked a milestone of sorts, and its importance wasn’t lost on fans.
After instituting a ban on almost all travel into the country as well as social-distancing measures in March, New Zealand has not reported any new COVID-19 cases for more than three weeks, and officials say all those who contracted the disease have now recovered. Earlier in the week, the country removed just about every remaining virus restriction, with the notable exception of keeping the border closed.
That meant there were no masks or social distancing required when more than 20,000 fans poured into the Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin to watch Saturday’s match between the local Highlanders and the Chiefs, who had traveled from Hamilton.
Peter Miskimmin, the chief executive of government agency Sport New Zealand, said the return of stadium games is important, and that sports are part of the nation’s DNA.
The Highlanders won 28-27.
NFL
Tillman Foundation awards 60 scholarships
The Pat Tillman Foundation is awarding scholarships to 60 U.S. service members, veterans and military spouses.
In recognition of their service and leadership potential, the Tillman Scholars will receive scholarship funding to pursue higher education and continue their service in the fields of health care, business, law, public service, STEM education and overall education, and the humanities.
In 2002, Tillman put on hold his NFL career as a safety with the Arizona Cardinals to serve in the U.S. military. Family and friends established the Pat Tillman Foundation following his death in April 2004 while serving with the 75th Ranger Regiment in Afghanistan. Tillman Scholars was begun in 2008.
Mayfield plans to kneel during anthem
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield plans to kneel during the national anthem this upcoming season to support protests of social injustice, police brutality and racism.
Mayfield has been outspoken about the need for more understanding and justice in the nation following the killing of George Floyd, a black man, while in police custody in Minneapolis.
New Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear he would back his players in any peaceful demonstrations.
BASEBALL
Yanks try to bar disclosure of their sign-stealing
The New York Yankees were happy to talk about the Houston Astros’ sign-stealing this spring. They were indignant after Major League Baseball confirmed long-held suspicions that Houston was illegally using electronics to steal signs and relaying them to the hitters. Having lost to the Astros in the American League Championship Series in 2017 and 2019, the Yankees — along with the Dodgers — were considered the victims of what the Astros had done.
But the Yankees want to keep secret the letter they received from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred detailing their own indiscretions in a sign-stealing investigation sent in 2017. On Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Jed Rakoff ruled that the letter, used as evidence in a larger class-action suit against MLB, should be unsealed, according to a report in The Athletic.
Rakoff said the letter should not be unsealed until Friday, so the team has enough time to make an emergency appeal. The Yankees are expected to make that appeal.
At this point, however, all the Yankees are really risking is embarrassment.
MLB looked into several allegations, including that the team used YES cameras to electronically steal signs, and came up with the illegal use of a dugout phone as the only violation. The Yankees were fined for rules violations they claimed happened in 2015-16.
While more revelations could be embarrassing to the Yankees, MLB changed its rules on electronic sign-stealing after the 2017 regular season. That means that any alleged 2015, 2016 or even 2017 sign-stealing that is revealed would not be punishable under the current rules, according to the league.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Clemson players lead equality demonstration
Members of the Clemson University football team led hundreds of demonstrators on the school’s campus Saturday as they marched for equality and against police brutality.
The demonstration included a moment of silence for eight minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time prosecutors say George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was pinned to the ground under a white Minneapolis police officer’s knee before he died last month.
The protest was organized by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, linebacker Mike Jones Jr., wide receiver Cornell Powell and running back Darien Rencher, according to news outlets.
