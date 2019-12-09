OLYMPICS
WADA hands Russia four-year ban
Russia was slapped Monday with a four-year ban from international sports events, including next summer’s Tokyo Olympics, over a longstanding doping scandal, although its athletes will still be able to compete if they can show they are clean competitors.
The ruling by the World Anti-Doping Agency’s executive committee means that Russia’s flag, name and anthem will not appear at the Tokyo Games, and the country also could be stripped of hosting world championships in Olympic sports.
The sanctions are the harshest punishment yet for Russian state authorities who were accused of tampering with a Moscow laboratory database. Russia’s anti-doping agency can appeal the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport within 21 days — an action it has signaled it would take.
AUTO RACING
Crew chief Pearn leaving NASCAR
Championship-winning crew chief Cole Pearn of Joe Gibbs Racing is leaving NASCAR to spend more time with his family.
Pearn won the 2017 NASCAR championship with Martin Truex Jr. and guided Truex to the title race the last three years. Truex was the championship runner-up the last two years, including last month.
Pearn and Truex joined JGR this year when Furniture Row Racing closed. The move required Pearn to relocate from Colorado to North Carolina, and he made no secret of the outdoor time he missed with his family.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Virginia falls four spots to ninth
The University of Virginia (8-1) dropped from fifth to ninth in The Associated Press men’s rankings in the wake of last Wednesday’s loss to Purdue and Sunday’s victory over North Carolina.
Louisville solidified its place at No. 1 after routing then-No. 4 Michigan in the ACC-Big Ten Challenge and breezing past Pittsburgh. Kansas stayed at No. 2 after returning from its Maui Invitational title to thump Colorado.
Ohio State jumped from sixth to third following its 74-49 rout of then-No. 7 North Carolina and a blowout of Penn State. Maryland dropped one spot to fourth.
UConn rises to No. 2 in women’s poll
Connecticut jumped to No. 2 behind Stanford in The Associated Press women’s rankings. The Cardinal drew 27 of the 30 first-place votes from the national media panel. UConn jumped up two spots, 7 points in front of No. 3 Oregon, after routing longtime rival Notre Dame to stay unbeaten.
Oregon State moved up to fourth and South Carolina was fifth.
N.C. State contesting NCAA charges
N.C. State is challenging NCAA charges based on allegations that an Adidas representative paid $40,000 to the family of former star Dennis Smith Jr. through a former Wolfpack assistant coach to ensure Smith’s commitment to the school.
N.C. State argues that the NCAA has not proved money was actually provided to Smith or his family, noting that Smith — who entered the NBA draft after one year in Raleigh — denied receiving money in an interview with the school earlier this year.
The school released its response to four violations filed in July by the NCAA. A key element of those charges was court testimony last year by government witness T.J. Gassnola that he delivered $40,000 to former Wolfpack assistant coach Orlando Early intended for Smith’s family in 2015.
Western Kentucky center Charles Bassey
- will miss the remainder of this season after fracturing his left knee against Arkansas. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound sophomore sustained the injury late in the second half of the Hilltoppers’ 86-79 overtime win Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
South Florida hires Scott as coach
South Florida hired Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott to become the Bulls’ next head coach.
Scott is expected to remain on staff with No. 3 Clemson throughout its College Football Playoff run.
Scott, 38, is a Florida native and the son of former South Carolina coach Brad Scott.
South Carolina hired ex-Colorado State coach Mike Bobo
- as its new offensive coordinator.
SOCCER
Stanford women win NCAA title
Kiara Pickett drilled home a penalty kick after freshman goalkeeper Katie Meyer saved the previous shot to lift Stanford past North Carolina 5-4 on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw Sunday night in the NCAA championship game in San Jose, Calif. The Cardinal (24-1) won their third overall title and first since 2017.
U.S. national team star Megan Rapinoe
- has been named sportsperson of the year by Sports Illustrated. Rapinoe is the FIFA player of the year and a two-time World Cup winner, including this year’s tournament in France.
NBA
Davis scores 50 points in Lakers’ win
Anthony Davis had a season-high 50 points and the Los Angeles Lakers improved to a league-best 21-3 with a 142-125 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Davis hit a floater with 4:39 remaining to reach 50 points for the fourth time in his career.
NHL
Capitals fall to Blue Jackets
Fresh off sweeping a four-game road trip, the Washington Capitals fell flat in a 5-2 loss to the visiting Columbus Blue Jackets that snapped their winning streak at six. Washington goaltender Braden Holtby made 19 first-period saves but allowed four goals on 37 shots.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.