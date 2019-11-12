COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Wake Forest WR Surratt out rest of season
Wake Forest receiver Sage Surratt will miss the rest of the season with an unspecified injury that will require surgery.
Coach Dave Clawson disclosed the severity of Surratt’s injury Tuesday but did not provide further details. The redshirt sophomore appeared to injure his shoulder in the second half of the Demon Deacons’ loss at Virginia Tech last week.
Surratt ranks fifth nationally and first among players from power conferences with 1,001 yards receiving, and is tied for fifth in the FBS with 11 touchdown catches. He was a key component of a Wake Forest offense that ranks 11th nationally and second in the Atlantic Coast Conference with an average of 314.1 yards passing.
- Middle Tennessee wide receiver
Zeke Cobb
- has been suspended from the program as he faces rape charges. Murfreesboro police spokesman
Larry Flowers
- said Tuesday that Cobb has been served a sealed indictment on two counts of rape stemming from an incident in 2018. Flowers didn’t have any additional details on the case. Rutherford County sheriff’s spokeswoman
Lisa Marchesoni
- said the 21-year-old is being held at Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on $60,000 bond. A court hearing is set for Nov. 26.
- Colorado’s live buffalo mascot Ralphie V will retire after 12 seasons of roaming the field. The university said Ralphie, who turned 13 in October, hasn’t been showing the same consistency as she has in prior seasons. She wasn’t consistently responding to her handler’s cues, which is why she didn’t run before the game and at halftime against Southern California and Stanford. Ralphie V will make her final appearance on Nov. 23 against Washington but will not run. She will live on a ranch like Colorado’s previous retired buffaloes have done.
TENNIS
Thiem overcomes Djokovic
Dominic Thiem became the first player to advance from the group stage at the ATP Finals in London after outlasting five-time champion Novak Djokovic 6-7 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (5).
That leaves Djokovic facing a winner-takes-all match against Roger Federer — in a highly anticipated rematch of this year’s epic Wimbledon final — to decide who will join Thiem in the semifinals.
Federer beat Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (2), 6-3 earlier, which means he and Djokovic both have a 1-1 record before playing each other in their last round-robin match on Thursday.
Thiem improved to 2-0 after beating Federer on Sunday, while Berrettini was eliminated after a second straight loss.
The Djokovic-Federer rematch was always going to be the highlight of the group stage at the season-ending tournament — where they have 11 titles between them — but now becomes even more of an event with a semifinal spot at stake.
Federer also has the added incentive of avenging that Wimbledon defeat, when the Swiss star missed two match points before losing 13-12 (3) in the deciding set.
Thiem has now beaten Djokovic in four of their last five meetings — although the previous three wins came on clay, his favorite surface.
On Wednesday, Rafael Nadal faces Daniil Medvedev in a rematch of this year’s U.S. Open final, before defending champion Alexander Zverev plays Stefanos Tsitsipas in the late match.
Dominika Cibulkova
- said she has retired from tennis. The 30-year-old Slovak reached the 2014 Australian Open final and won the WTA Finals in 2016. Cibulkova never won another tour-level title after the 2016 WTA Finals and played her last match at the French Open in May, losing to
Aryna Sabalenka
- .
NBA
Warriors’ Lee suffers broken hand
Yet another member of the Golden State Warriors is injured, with two-way guard Damion Lee now out because of a broken right hand.
The injury occurred during Golden State’s 122-108 home loss to the Jazz on Monday night. Lee underwent an MRI exam Tuesday morning that revealed a nondisplaced fracture of the fourth metacarpal. The team said he will be reevaluated in two weeks.
Lee joins a long list of injured players on the depleted Warriors, who are 2-9 following five straight trips to the NBA Finals.
Stephen Curry had surgery on his broken left hand, which he injured Oct. 30, and will need another procedure next month to have pins removed. He said Monday that he expects to be playing again come spring.
The two-time MVP joins Klay Thompson, who is recovering from a July 2 surgery on a torn ACL in his left knee suffered during Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Thompson could miss the entire season.
Kevon Looney, who is dealing with a nerve issue that has kept him out since a brief appearance in the season opener, is going through more extensive workouts but is still not ready to return, while guard Jacob Evans III is still dealing with a strained inner thigh muscle and also will miss Wednesday’s game.
ELSEWHERE
- Wake Forest said forward
Sunday Okeke
- will miss the rest of the college basketball season after tearing his Achilles tendon. Team spokesman
Steve Kirkland
- said Okeke hurt the tendon in his right foot during a victory over Columbia on Sunday and had surgery the following day.
Zeke Bratkowski
- , the quarterback who backed up Bart Starr during the Green Bay Packers’ 1960s dynasty, has died at his Florida home. He was 88. Mr. Bratkowski was a quarterback in Green Bay from 1963 to 1968 and again in 1971.
- Tampa Bay prospect
Jake Cronenworth
- put the U.S. ahead to stay in the first inning, Angels draft pick
Jo Adell
- homered and the Americans beat Japan 4-3 at the Tokyo Dome for their first win in the super round of an Olympic baseball qualifying tournament.
Clayton Richard
- got the win despite allowing two runs in 2 2/3 innings.
Brandon Dickson
- , a former St. Louis pitcher who has spent seven seasons with Orix in Japan’s Pacific League, struck out two in a perfect ninth for the save. Seattle’s
Penn Murfee
- started with three hitless innings.
