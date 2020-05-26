NBA
Wall says he’s fully recovered
Washington Wizards point guard John Wall declared himself fully recovered after two operations that sidelined him for the past 1½ years and said he is “itching” to get back on the court next season.
Speaking on a video call Tuesday to discuss his “202 Assist” program to help pay rent for people in the nation’s capital affected by the coronavirus pandemic, Wall said he is “still taking my time at the rehab” and working to get himself “in the best shape possible.”
“I’m 110%,” the five-time All-Star said. “I’m healthy.”
He has not played in an NBA game since December 2018. Surgery for bone spurs in his left heel ended that season; while he was working his way back from that, he tore his left Achilles tendon and needed another operation in 2019.
That held Wall out for all of the current season, which was suspended in March because of the pandemic.
COLLEGES
Coleman-Lands shifts to Iowa State
Former DePaul guard Jalen Coleman-Lands has joined Iowa State as a graduate transfer.
Iowa State announced Coleman-Lands’ signing Tuesday. He averaged 11.1 points or the Blue Demons last season. He will be eligible immediately pending his graduation from DePaul.
Coleman-Lands began his career at Illinois, where he led the team in 3-pointers made in each of his two seasons. The Indianapolis native was granted a sixth year by the NCAA in early April after sitting out the 2017-18 season as a transfer and being limited to just nine games in 2018-19 because of injury.
Former Indiana quarterback Peyton Ramsey has transferred to Northwestern, giving the Wildcats another option behind center after they struggled offensively last season. Northwestern also announced punter Derek Adams had joined the team. Ramsey and Adams are eligible to play for coach Pat Fitzgerald this season as graduate transfers. Ramsey made 23 starts and appeared in 32 games overall in three seasons with the Hoosiers. He passed for 6,581 yards and 42 touchdowns and rushed for 832 yards and 14 TDs.
The runner-up at the U.S. Amateur last summer, John Augenstein planned to play in the Masters, finish out his senior season at Vanderbilt, play the U.S. Open at Winged Foot and then turn pro. That’s still the plan, with some notable changes. Instead of turning pro, Augenstein is heading back to Vanderbilt for a fifth year of eligibility because of the pandemic. The pandemic shut down sports, and the NCAA decided in late March to give players from spring sports an additional season. Golf Channel reports that eight of the top 50 women in the Golfstat rankings are returning for an extra year of college competition, a list that includes Olivia Mehaffey of Northern Ireland, part of Arizona State’s national title team when she was a freshman; and Siyun Liu
- of Wake Forest.
ELSEWHERE
Chris Dufresne
- , an award-winning former sports writer for the Los Angeles Times, has died. He was 62. He died Monday while dining with his family at home in Chino Hills, 30 miles east of Los Angeles, according to a Times staff memo posted Tuesday on Facebook. “Chris had been awaiting the results for what appeared to be a late-stage melanoma recurrence,” the memo said. Mr. Dufresne got a job working on the loading docks at the Times after graduating high school in 1976. His father worked in the newspaper’s transportation department for 37 years. In 1981, he became a clerk covering high school sports at the Times’ Orange County bureau. Mr. Dufresne continued rising at the paper, serving as national college football and basketball columnist from 1995 to 2015, when he accepted a buyout and left. In 2011, he was selected California sportswriter of the year by the National Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association.
Duncan Kennedy
- , one of the top sliders in USA Luge history and a three-time qualifier for the Olympics, has been hired as an assistant coach by Luge Canada. Kennedy starts his new role on Monday. He will be based in Lake Placid, N.Y.
