AUTO RACING
Taylor keeps Rolex 24 crown
Wayne Taylor raised two sons to become world-class sports car drivers. In the biggest endurance auto racing event in North America, the recent empty nester proved he’s still the man in charge.
Wayne Taylor Racing won the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Sunday for the second consecutive year, the third time in four seasons and fourth time overall, and moved within two Rolex victories of Chip Ganassi’s record six wins.
It was the first victory for the team owner without a Taylor behind the wheel and he grabbed his head in celebration, slammed the pit stand, then hugged his all-star driver lineup.
This Wayne Taylor Racing team came without either of the Taylor sons. Jordan, the youngest, left the team this year to become a factory driver for Corvette Racing while Ricky is in his third season driving an Acura for Team Penske.
Taylor called in five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon and Kamui Kobayashi, one of the top sports car racers in the world. They joined Ryan Briscoe and Renger van der Zande, the full-time drivers of the No. 10 Cadillac DPi.
Kobayashi, once a Formula 1 driver and member of Taylor’s winning team last year, was spectacular and the Japanese driver closed the final three hours to beat No. 77 Mazda Team Joest by more than a minute. The Cadillac was the only car on the lead lap for long stretches of the race.
NBA Young’s 45 points propel Hawks past Wizards
Trae Young had 45 points and 14 assists in an emotional game for the first-time All-Star, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the visiting Washington Wizards 152-133 on Sunday night.
Young looked up toward the rafters several times to honor Kobe Bryant, his mentor and favorite NBA star who died in a helicopter crash earlier in the day. Young wore a No. 8 jersey to acknowledge Bryant during the first few seconds of the game and dressed up his shoes with a tribute as well.
The Hawks had lost three of four before setting a season scoring high. De’Andre Hunter finished with 25 points, but this game belonged to Young, who surpassed 40 points for the eighth time this season, second-most in the NBA.
Bradley Beal scored 40 for the Wizards.
Young has said periodically during his first two NBA seasons that Bryant has helped in his career development and was his favorite player when he was growing up in Oklahoma.
FIGURE SKATING
Chen wins fourth straight U.S. men’s title
Nathan Chen won his fourth consecutive U.S. Figure Skating Championships men’s gold medal Sunday in Greensboro, N.C. Chen won by more than 37 points.
The ninth man to earn at least that many U.S. championships in a row, and the first since Brian Boitano completed that kind of quad in 1988, Chen hit four quadruple jumps and six triples in his routine that had the crowd on its feet long before it concluded.
Chen, 20, has not lost a competition since a dismal short program at the 1988 Olympics ruined any chance at a medal. He’s won two world championships and three Grand Prix Final’s crowns altogether.
Chen also owns a bronze medal from the team event at Pyeongchang and will be a favorite for a third successive victory at the world meet in Montreal in March.
Joining him there will be Jason Brown and Tomoki Hiwatashi.
SKIING
Shriffin takes World Cup super-G
Following three weeks without a win in her favorite technical events, Mikaela Shiffrin bounced back with two triumphs in speed races in three days.
The three-time overall champion from the United States won a women’s World Cup super-G in Bansko, Bulgaria, two days after she won a downhill on the same hill.
It marked the first time in Shiffrin’s career that she won two speed events in the same weekend.
Shiffrin used her outstanding giant slalom skills to navigate the many sharp turns on the Marc Girardelli course and beat another technical specialist, Italy’s Marta Bassino, by 0.29 seconds.
Shiffrin was about three tenths ahead of Bassino’s time from the first split and the margin hardly changed throughout her run.
It was Shiffrin’s first win in the discipline since clinching the super-G world title in February, and she went top of the season standings.
Former overall champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland was 0.70 behind in third.
Shiffrin’s sixth victory of the season was her 66th career win, leaving her one short of Marcel Hirscher‘s tally. The Austrian record eight-time overall champion, who retired in the off-season, is third on the all-time winners list, behind Ingemar Stenmark (86) and Lindsey Vonn (82).
ELSEWHERE
Baylor hired former North Carolina and Southern Miss head coach Larry Fedora as its offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for new head coach Dave Aranda. Fedora, an offensive analyst for Texas this past season, started his college coaching career at Baylor. He was a Bears assistant from 1991 to 1996, first for Grant Teaff and then Chuck Reedy
- . Fedora was offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2005 to 2007, before going to Southern Miss as head coach from 2008 to 2011 and then North Carolina from 2012 to 2018.
Houston Rockets star James Harden
- missed Sunday’s game against the Denver Nuggets with a bruised left thigh. It was the second game Harden has missed this season. He also sat out a loss in New Orleans on Dec. 29. Harden is averaging 36.1 points this season and has scored 40 or more points 16 times.
- The International Tennis Federation moved a regional Fed Cup qualifying event out of China because of concerns over the outbreak of a viral illness that has already caused 56 deaths. The ITF said the Asia/Oceania Group 1 event scheduled for Feb. 4-8 in Dongguan, China, would now be played at Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan.
