COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Williams named Miami’s starting QB
Jarren Williams committed to Miami in 2017, then spent 2018 waiting for playing time that never came. His turn arrived Monday.
The Hurricanes decided on their starting quarterback — and Williams got the nod, beating out incumbent starter N’Kosi Perry and touted Ohio State transfer Tate Martell for the job. Miami coach Manny Diaz said he still believes that the Hurricanes can win with any of those quarterbacks.
Williams appeared in just one game for Miami last season, completing one of three passes and rushing for a short touchdown.
TENNIS
Murray ousted in singles return
Andy Murray moved well in his first singles match since January, but not well enough to move on. Richard Gasquet snapped a five-match losing streak against Murray with a 6-4, 6-4 win in the first round of the Western & Southern Open on Monday in Mason, Ohio.
The singles match was Murray’s first since a painful exit from the Australian Open that had him thinking his career might be over. The three-time Grand Slam champion underwent a second hip surgery on Jan. 28, receiving metal implants that helped eliminate the pain that had hobbled him for a long time. Murray played doubles in several tournaments before deciding to try singles at Cincinnati, where he is a two-time champion.
The 32-year-old’s rust was evident as he double-faulted on his first serve, but he recovered to last 1 hour, 36 minutes with no apparent health issues.
Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal withdrew from the Masters event, citing fatigue after he won the Rogers Cup in Montreal on Sunday
The women’s Rogers Cup champion, Canadian Bianca Andreescu, also withdrew because of a change in her schedule, tournament officials said. Andreescu won in Toronto after Serena Williams retired with back problems.
Marin Cilic became the first seeded player to lose when 39th-ranked Radu Albot beat him 6-4, 7-6 (6).
Unseeded Venus Williams won the last four games against Lauren Davis for a 7-5, 6-2 victory.
Two-time major champion Svetlanta Kuznetosva moved into the main draw of the U.S. Open after Dominika Cibulkova withdrew because of an injured left foot. Mackenzie McDonald also has pulled out of the year’s last Grand Slam tournament, citing ongoing recovery from a hurt hamstring. He will be replaced in the field by Albert Ramos-Vinolas.
INTERNATIONAL BASKETBALL
Lowry drops bid to make U.S. team
Kyle Lowry of the NBA champion Toronto Raptors said his surgically repaired thumb has not recovered sufficiently enough to allow him to participate with USA Basketball in camp for the FIBA World Cup, and is withdrawing from consideration for the team.
Lowry’s thumb was operated on last month. Lowry’s decision means there are 15 players in the running for 12 spots on the final roster.
SOCCER
D.C. United’s skid ends with win over Galaxy
Lucas Rodriguez and Paul Arriola scored in D.C. United’s 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Galaxy on Sunday night in Washington. D.C. (10-7-9) snapped a three-game winless skid and won for just the second time in its last eight matches.
- Real Salt Lake fired head coach
Mike Petke
- two weeks after he was suspended without pay by the club and given a suspension and fine by MLS for using unacceptable and offensive language and repeated confrontational misconduct toward match officials after a Leagues Cup match last month. Real Salt Lake named assistant coach
Fredd Juarez
- interim head coach for the rest of the 2019 season.
- A
- source with knowledge of the hiring said former defender
Kate Markgraf
- has been named general manager of the U.S. women’s national team. Markgraf will oversee the search for a new coach following Jill Ellis’ planned departure in October. Ellis is stepping away from the job after leading the United States to back-to-back Women’s World Cup titles. Markgraf appeared in
- 201 games during a playing career that spanned 12 years.
GYMNASTICS
Biles captures sixth U.S. women’s title
Simone Biles earned a sixth U.S. women’s title Sunday night in Kansas City, Mo.
The Olympic champion, Biles had a two-day all-around total of 118.500, nearly 5 points clear of Sunisa Lee in second and almost 8 points ahead of Grace McCallum in third. The 22-year-old took the top scores on floor, vault and balance beam and placed third on bars.
ELSEWHERE
- The NCAA backtracked on its new agent certification standards and will no longer require a bachelor’s degree for those who will be permitted to represent a student-athlete. The degree requirement drew criticism last week when the certification standards were revealed.
- The Carolina Hurricanes signed team president and general manager
Don Waddell
- to a three-year contract extension.
- Missouri State volleyball coach
Melissa Stokes
- resigned after an investigation launched by the university found apparent NCAA violations. The university said the investigation concluded that Stokes allowed a “nonqualifier” to accompany the team during a foreign tour without personally paying costs, and she also allowed currently enrolled athletes to participate as campers in Stokes’ volleyball camps.
- A horse suffered a catastrophic injury Monday morning in training at Del Mar (Calif.) and had to be euthanized. Trainer Jim Cassidy said the unraced 3-year-old filly, Bri Bri, suffered a broken pelvis during a scheduled 3-furlong workout under exercise rider Abel Hernandez (who was not injured). The death is the fourth since the start of the summer meet at Del Mar on July 17, and all have been in training.
