TENNIS
Williams ends three-year drought
Serena Williams ended a three-year title drought when she beat fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to win the singles final at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand.
Williams hadn’t won a title since the Australian Open in January 2017, and not since she became a mother to her daughter Olympia, who was courtside to see the victory.
The 23-time major winner donated her $43,000 winner’s check to the fundraising appeal for victims of Australian wildfires, joining many other tennis stars, such as Ash Barty, Nick Kygrios, Novak Djokovic and Maria Sharapova, who have pledged money to the already months-long fire emergency there.
Williams was under pressure at first against the 25-year-old Pegula, playing in her third WTA final, but asserted herself more as the match went on to claim her 73rd win in 98 finals and to add her name to a trophy won by her sister, Venus, in 2015.
Djokovic, Serbia win first ATP Cup
Novak Djokovic beat Rafael Nadal in a must-win match to keep Serbia in contention. Then he went back on court within an hour and combined with longtime friend Viktor Troicki to clinch the first ATP Cup for Serbia in Sydney.
In the country where the seven-time Australian Open champion performs as if it’s his home away from home, Djokovic was the dominant figure in the debut of the 24-team, 10-day tournament.
Second-ranked Djokivic had a 6-2, 7-6 (4) win over No. 1 Nadal on Sunday night to level the final after Roberto Bautista Agut had given Spain the lead by beating Dusan Lajovic 7-5, 6-1 in the first singles match.
After extending his lead to 29-26 in career head-to-heads with Nadal, and his supremacy over the Spaniard on hardcourts, Djokovic combined with Troicki for a 6-3, 6-4 win over Pablo Carreno Busta and Feliciano Lopez to clinch the title.
BASEBALL
Frazier, Rangers reach one-year deal
Veteran infielder Todd Frazier and the Texas Rangers reached an agreement on a $5 million, one-year contract, filling a significant need for the team.
Third base is one of the primary needs for the Rangers, who lost out in their pursuit of free agent Anthony Rendon this offseason when he signed with the division rival Los Angeles Angels. Frazier also gives the Rangers another right-handed hitter in their left-leaning lineup, and could also play first base.
Frazier, a month shy of his 34th birthday, spent the past two seasons with the New York Mets. He hit .251 with 21 homers and 67 RBIs in 133 games last year.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
UConn’s Polley out for season
UConn forward Tyler Polley suffered a knee injury in practice and will miss the remainder of the season.
The junior, who started every game this season, tore the anterior cruciate ligament and medial meniscus in his left knee during practice on Friday, the team said Sunday.
Polley averaged 9.5 points and 3.2 rebounds this season.
Freshman James Bouknight is expected to replace Polley in the starting lineup.
- The Minnesota women’s team suspended leading scorer
Destiny Pitts
- before the Gophers’ Big Ten game at Illinois on Sunday. The Gophers said Pitts was suspended for “conduct unbecoming a member of the team.” Pitts led Minnesota with 16.3 points per game.
- New Mexico forward
Carlton Bragg Jr.
- was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of under 1 ounce of marijuana early Sunday, hours after the Lobos beat Air Force. The arrest came nine days after Bragg, 24, was reinstated to the team following a three-game suspension while university officials investigated sexual misconduct allegations against him by another student. Bragg has not been charged in connection with that incident, which occurred in August, although the Bernalillo County district attorney’s office sent the case to the district attorney’s office in Alamogordo because of a conflict of interest.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
FIU kicker shifting to Miami
Jose Borregales finally was wanted by the Miami Hurricanes. Beating them was all it took.
The former FIU kicker — who played a huge role in the Panthers’ 30-24 upset of the Hurricanes in November — said Sunday that he’s enrolling at Miami as a graduate transfer. He’ll be on campus Monday, when the Hurricanes will be able to confirm his arrival.
Borregales made it known in his high school days that he wanted to play at Miami; the Hurricanes ignored him, so he committed to FIU in 2015 and has “had a chip on my shoulder ever since,” he said.
Against Miami, Borregales kicked three field goals.
Tom Flacco
- of Towson threw for 173 yards and two touchdowns and ran for another score to help the National team beat the American 35-7 in the Tropical Bowl in Deland, Fla. Flacco is the brother of Denver Broncos quarterback Joe Flacco.
ELSEWHERE
- I
- ran’s only female Olympic medalis
- t said she defected from the Islamic Republic
- in an online letter that describes herself as “one of the millions of oppressed women in Iran.” Taekwondo athlete
Kimia Alizadeh
- posted the letter on Instagram as Iran’s semiofficial ISNA news agency said she had fled to the Netherlands.. Alizadeh, 21, won a bronze medal at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeir
- o.
Ray Shero
- is out as the New Jersey Devils’ general manager. Owner
Josh Harris
- announced the change less than 90 minutes before the struggling Devils, who are next to last in the Eastern Conference standings, were to face the Tampa Bay Lightning at the Prudential Center on Sunday.
