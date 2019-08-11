TENNIS
Williams retires; Andreescu claims title
Bianca Andreescu became the first Canadian to win the Rogers Cup in 50 years when Serena Williams retired because of an injury Sunday in Toronto.
Andreescu, 19, was up 3-1 in the first set when Williams called for a medical timeout.
Less than a minute later, the chair umpire announced that Williams, 37, was retiring from the match, handing Andreescu her second WTA Premier title of the season.
The tournament’s final lasted only 16 minutes.
Williams’ retirement was the last of several high-profile injuries at the Rogers Cup. Fourth-seeded Simona Halep withdrew from her quarterfinal matchup with Marie Bouzkova. On the men’s side, Milos Raonic retired after two sets against Felix Auger-Aliassime in a much-anticipated all-Canadian matchup. No. 16 seed Gael Monfils then withdrew before his semifinal against world No. 1 Rafael Nadal.
Andreescu has victories over seven of the top 10 players in the world. Her world ranking will rise from 27th to 14th on Monday. Her previous high was 22nd.
Nadal wins fifth Rogers Cup
Rafael Nadal won his fifth Rogers Cup title in Montreal, beating Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-0 in just 70 minutes.
Nadal, 33, won the event for the third time in Montreal. The first came in 2005 at age 19 over Andre Agassi, and the second in 2013. Nadal won in Toronto in 2008 and 2018.
The second-ranked Spanish star won his 83rd singles title and third of the year, following clay victories in Rome and at the French Open. He extended his tour record for Masters 1000 titles to 35, two more than top-ranked Novak Djokovic.
Andy Murray
- ‘s surgically repaired hip is free of pain and he’s moving much better on the court, prompting him to return to singles play a few months after he contemplated retirement. Murray will be a first-day focus at the Western & Southern Open on Monday in Mason, Ohio, with his against-the-odds comeback. After playing doubles in several tournaments including Wimbledon, he’s begun building back up for singles. He’ll face
Richard Gasquet
- in the first round, Murray’s first singles match since he lost his opening match at the Australian Open in January.
GYMNASTICS
Mikulak takes sixth national title
Sam Mikulak cruised to his sixth national title at the U.S. men’s gymnastics championships Saturday night in Kansas City, though the picture behind the two-time Olympian remains murky with less than a year to go before the 2020 Olympics.
The 26-year-old posted a two-day all-around total of 174.150, more than 5 points clear of runner-up Yul Moldauer and third-place finisher Akash Modi.
VOLLEYBALL
U.S. men secure berth in 2020 Olympics
The U.S. men’s volleyball team secured a bid to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics on Sunday, beating the Dutch host 25-18, 25-20, 17-25, 25-21 in Rotterdam to go unbeaten in the round-robin Tokyo Volleyball Qualification Tournament.
Ranked second in the world, coach John Speraw’s squad will look to build on the bronze the Americans won in Rio three years ago. The U.S. men reached the Olympics for the 10th straight time and 12th in all, winning gold in 1984, ’88 and 2008 and also a bronze in 1992.
Matt Anderson had 18 points with 16 kills and two blocks for the Americans.
STATE GOLF
Virginias team wins Vinny Giles Trophy
The Virginias team won six of eight singles matches Sunday to claim a 10½-5½ victory and earn the Vinny Giles Trophy in the 37th Virginias-Carolinas Junior Boys Matches at Boonsboro Country Club in Lynchburg.
The margin of victory was the largest in the series since the Carolinas won by the same score at Boonsboro in 2013.
- Former VCU standouts
Lanto Griffin
- and
Rafael Campos
- have earned their PGA Tour cards for next season. The former VCU teammates received their full PGA status by virtue of their top 25 finishes on the KornFerry Tour’s 2019 money list. Griffin, who previously played on the PGA Tour in 2018, finished seventh on the KornFerry money list this season with $243,655 in the bank. Campos sits 18th on the money list with $166,476 in winnings this year.
ELSEWHERE
Emma Meesseman
- scored a season-high 25 points,
Elena Delle Donne
- had 23 points and 10 rebounds and the Washington Mystics beat the Minnesota Lynx 101-78 in a WNBA game in Washington.
Aerial Powers
- added 20 points for the Mystics.
Odyssey Sims
- led Minnesota (12-12) with 20 points and eight assists. Washington (17-7) has won three games in a row and eight of its last nine.
- A National Women’s Soccer League record 25,218 fans watched the Portland Thorns beat the North Carolina Courage 2-1 at Providence Park on Sunday. The game featured numerous stars from the U.S. national team that won the Women’s World Cup this summer in France. Among them was
Crystal Dunn
- , who scored in the fourth minute to put the Courage on top early.
Joseph White
- , known for finding uncommon ways to write about sports and other topics during an award-winning career at The Associated Press, has died at age 56. Mr. White died Saturday, according to
Jonathan Hines
- of the Coffman Funeral Home in Staunton, where White was enjoying a second career as the owner of a grocery store and restaurant. Hines said the cause of death is unclear. Mr. White had recently cut short a hike of the Appalachian Trail after breaking his wrist. He was named sports writer of the year in 2005 at The AP while based in Washington, where he covered the NFL’s Redskins and broke news such as the hiring of
Jim Zorn
- as the team’s head coach. His beats also included the NBA’s Wizards, other professional and college teams. Mr. White also was a member of AP’s Olympics coverage.
