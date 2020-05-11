NBA
Williamson’s answers sought on benefits
The marketing agent who has sued NBA rookie Zion Williamson wants the former Duke star to answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing his lone season with the Blue Devils.
Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford filed a lawsuit last summer in a Florida court, accusing Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract. That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after moving to Creative Artists Agency LLC.
In a court filing last week in the Florida lawsuit, Ford’s attorneys submitted a list of questions that include asking whether Williamson or anyone on his behalf had sought or accepted “money, benefits, favors or other things of value” to sign with Duke.
The filings — which offer no evidence of wrongdoing by Williamson or his family — seek answers within 30 days to establish facts under oath in the pretrial discovery process.
The questions reference Williamson’s mother and stepfather as well as apparel companies Nike — which outfits the Blue Devils team — and Adidas. The questions include whether he received any improper benefits from an agent between January 2014 and his April 2019 announcement that he would go pro.
NFL
Ravens sign guard Fluker
The Baltimore Ravens signed free agent guard D.J. Fluker, who is expected to compete for the opening on the offensive line created by the retirement of Marshal Yanda.
Fluker has 92 games of NFL experience over seven years with three teams, most recently the Seattle Seahawks. He has played primarily at right guard, the position Yanda manned for most of his 13 seasons before retiring in March. Fluker signed a one-year contract.
Former Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa
- signed a $30.275 million, four-year guaranteed contract with the Miami Dolphins. The contract includes a $19.6 million signing bonus. Last month, the Dolphins selected Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick in the draft.
- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a deal with former Denver Broncos running back
Devontae Booker
- . A 2016 fourth-round pick out of Utah, Booker played four seasons with the Broncos and rushed for 1,103 yards over 61 games that included six starts. Last season, Booker, 27, saw his role largely reduced to special teams. He had two carries for 9 yards. Booker’s most productive season was his rookie campaign when he rushed for 612 yards and scored four touchdowns.
- Carolina Panthers offensive tackle
Russell Okung said he’s appealing a decision that denied a claim he brought against the NFL Players Association alleging unfair labor practices. The National Labor Relations Board last Thursday dismissed charges Okung brought against the NFLPA. Okung has been outspoken against the collective bargaining agreement between the NFL and the NFLPA that was
- , contending the players’ union violated its voting procedures during the approval process.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Victory leader Gene Bess retires at 85
Victory leader Gene Bess of Three Rivers College of Poplar Bluff, Mo., has retired at 85.
Son Brian, a longtime assistant, took over the top job at the junior college.
Gene Bess fought health problems the last few seasons. He was 1,300-416 in 50 seasons at Three Rivers — 143 more victories than NCAA Division I leader Mike Krzyzewski of Duke. Bess led the Raiders to national titles in 1979 and 1992.
- The NCAA is streamlining its evaluation tool for selecting NCAA tournament teams. The five components of the NCAA Evaluation Tool will be trimmed to two for the 2020-21 season. The remaining factors include the team value index, a result-based feature that rewards teams for beating quality opponents, and an adjusted net efficiency rating. The adjusted efficiency rating is a team’s net efficiency based upon strength of opponent and location for all games played. Strength of schedule also has been modernized to reflect a truer measure of how difficult it is to defeat opponents based upon a difficulty score for each game. The NET will no longer include winning percentage, adjusted winning percentage or scoring margin.
ELSEWHERE
Top NCAA hockey scorer to join Vegas
NCAA leading hockey scorer Jack Dugan agreed to turn pro and join the Vegas Golden Knights on a two-year entry-level contract. Dugan was a fifth-round pick of the Golden Knights during their first draft in 2017.
The 6-foot-2, 185-pound forward from Pittsburgh had 10 goals and 42 assists for 52 points during his sophomore season at Providence College. Dugan was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Memorial Award as the nation’s top college player.
Dugan, 21, led the NCAA this season with 1.53 points a game, 1.24 assists a game, 22 power-play points and 30 even-strength points.
- UConn agreed to a multiyear television deal that will put most of its home football games on CBS Sports Network. The university did not disclose the financial details of the deal. but said it is worth seven figures over four years.
- Ryder Cup captain
Steve Stricker asked two-time U.S. captain Davis Love III and Zach Johnson
- to be his assistants for the upcoming matches at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin. Stricker previously appointed the last captain, Jim Furyk, to be one of his assistants. The Ryder Cup is still on schedule to be played Sept. 25-27 — one week after the rescheduled U.S. Open.
- Santa Anita had its 13th horse fatality this season when Tailback, a 4-year-old gelding, broke down after completing a 4-furlong workout Sunday. He was euthanized after fracturing his right front leg. He was one of 216 horses to have a timed workout on the main dirt track Sunday.
