AUTO RACING
Wood Brothers give DiBenedetto ride
Paul Menard has decided to walk away from NASCAR’s top level after more than 460 races and Wood Brothers Racing is replacing him with Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 21 Ford next season.
After spending 16 years in the Cup Series, Menard, 39, said Tuesday he wants to step back from full-time racing to spend more time with his family.
His decision is a gift to DiBenedetto, who has been solid this season but learned last month he wasn’t being retained at Leavine Family Racing next year.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
QB Costello back for Stanford
Quarterback K.J. Costello will be back on the field for Stanford on Saturday, but the Cardinal will be missing another offensive standout.
Coach David Shaw announced Costello’s return on Tuesday at the same time that he said tackle Walker Little will be undergoing season-ending surgery on his left knee.
Costello and Little, who was on the preseason Outland Trophy watch list, were injured in the Cardinal’s Aug. 31 season-opening win over Northwestern and missed Saturday’s loss at No. 24 Southern California. The Cardinal play at No. 17 Central Florida on Saturday.
ODU, Liberty set game in 2023
Old Dominion and Liberty University said their teams will meet on Oct. 7, 2023 in Lynchburg. The schools signed a one-game contract that calls for ODU to receive an $800,000 guarantee. It will be the fifth game played between the schools. ODU won in Norfolk in 2013 and lost at Liberty last season. The Monarchs and Flames have a two-game, home-and-home series that begins in 2021 with a game at Liberty and ends in 2022 with a game in Norfolk.
Nick Starkel
- has been named Arkansas’ starting quarterback. Starkel, a graduate transfer who previously played for Texas A&M, will replace
Ben Hicks
- for Saturday’s game against Colorado State. After Hicks struggled Saturday against Mississippi, Starkel stepped in and went 17 for 24 for 201 yards and a touchdown.
STATE GOLF
Pulk wins Senior Open of Virginia by one
Williamsburg amateur Dave Pulk posted a two-day, 6-under-par 138 to win the 14th Senior Open of Virginia by one stroke over Keith Myers of Blue Hills Golf Club at Independence Golf Club.
Myers closed with a 69 for a 139 total, and Glenn McCloskey, the head pro at Loudoun Golf and Country Club, was third with a 70 for 140.
Pulk’s margin resulted from a scrambling bogey on No. 17 after a bad swing out of the tee box left him with an unplayable like.
He is third straight amateur to win the title after Tazewell’s Buck Brittain won the last two.
TENNIS
Kerber falls to Riske in China
Three-time Grand Slam champion Angelique Kerber lost in the opening round of the Zhengzhou (China) Open, falling to Alison Riske 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (6).
- Two-time Grand Slam finalist
Kevin Anderson
- said he will take the rest of the 2019 season off as he continues to recover from a right knee injury.
NBA
No discipline for Scott for scuffle
Mike Scott, a former Virginia star, won’t be disciplined by the Philadelphia Sixers after getting into a scuffle with Eagles fans outside Lincoln Financial Field before the team’s season-opening win over the Washington Redskins on Sunday.
The Sixers reviewed the incident, which involved a short fistfight between Scott and tailgating fans. There were no injuries reported. According to one fan who witnessed the incident, Scott was wearing a Sean Taylor Redskins jersey, approached the tailgaters after noticing a coffin with a Redskins T-shirt draped over the side. The fans did not recognize Scott and began taunting him, a scene that eventually descended into the melee caught on video.
- Charlotte Hornets owner and six-time NBA champion
Michael Jordan
- is pledging $1 million to organizations assisting with Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in the Bahamas.
- Longtime sportscaster and announcer
Fred McLeod
- , who called Cleveland’s NBA championship in 2016, died Monday. He was 67. The Cavaliers said Mr. McLeod died unexpectedly but did not elaborate.
ELSEWHERE
Luis Scola
- scored 20 points, Facundo Campazzo finished with 18 points and 12 assists and Argentina stunned Serbia, a tournament favorite, 97-87 in the World Cup quarterfinals in Dongguan, China. Argentina (6-0) plays next in Friday’s semifinals at Beijing, against the winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal between the U.S. (5-0) and France (4-1).
- The California Assembly passed legislation to let college athletes make money, setting up a confrontation with the NCAA that could jeopardize the futures of programs at USC, UCLA and Stanford. The bill would let college athletes hire agents and be paid for the use of their name, image or likeness. The California Senate must take a final vote on the bill by Friday.
- A former Adidas consultant who became a key government witness in a college basketball corruption case has been sentenced to one year of probation.
Thomas “T.J.” Gassnola
- received the term on Tuesday in federal court in Manhattan after apologizing for his crimes.
- The New Jersey Devils re-signed restricted free agent center
Pavel Zacha
- to a three-year, $6.75 million contract.
- Former Oakland Raiders linebacker
Neiron Ball,
- who played college football at Florida after recovering from brain surgery, has died at age 27. Mr. Ball’s death came nearly a year after he suffered a brain aneurysm.
- Europe beat the United States to win the inaugural edition of “The Match,” a team competition in track and field, in Minsk, Belarus. Europe pulled away from the U.S. on the second and final day of the competition to win by 724.5 points to 601.5 from 37 events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.