BASEBALL
Wood returns to Dodgers
The Los Angeles Dodgers and pitcher Alex Wood agreed to a $4 million, one-year deal Sunday night, a source familiar with the agreement said.
Wood, 29, returns to Los Angeles after spending last season with the Cincinnati Reds. He was part of a deal in which the Dodgers sent Yasiel Puig and Matt Kemp to the Reds last offseason.
Wood’s time in Cincinnati was plagued by injury. His back flared up in spring training and then he began last season on the injured list. The left-hander was activated in July and made just seven starts before his season ended early in September. He was 1-3 with a 5.80 ERA.
Wood’s best year in Los Angeles was 2017 when he was a National League All-Star and had a 16-3 record with a 2.72 ERA.
Tigers reach deal with Nova
The Detroit Tigers agreed to terms on a $1.5 million, one-year deal with Iván Nova, keeping the right-hander in the AL Central after he spent last season with the Chicago White Sox.
Nova, 33, went 11-12 with a 4.72 ERA last season, making a career-high 34 starts..
Catchers Kevan Smith and Chris Herrmann
- agreed to minor league contracts with the Tampa Bay Rays and will report to major league spring training. Smith, 31, has appeared in 213 major league games four seasons with the Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Angels, batting .272 with 12 homers and 71 RBIs. Herrmann, 32, is a .205 career hitter.
Tony Kemp, a left-handed-hitting infielder and outfielder, was acquired by the Oakland Athletics from the Chicago Cubs for minor league infielder Alfonso Rivas
- . Kemp began last season with Houston, where he played from 2016 to 2018. Kemp batted .212 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs over 110 games between the Astros and Cubs last year. Rivas batted a combined .292 with nine homers and 60 RBIs over 122 games between Single-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas.
NHL
Ovechkin, Samsonov boost Capitals
Alex Ovechkin scored two first-period goals and Ilya Samsonov stopped 23 shots for his first career shutout as the Washington Capitals beat the visiting Carolina Hurricanes 2-0.
The win broke the Capitals’ two-game skid and the Hurricanes’ three-game winning streak.
Ovechkin’s second goal at 17:01 was his 28th of the season and gave him seven multigoal games in 2019-20. He needs four goals to tie Mario Lemieux for 10th place on the career list with 690.
It was the first shutout of the season for Washington.
Leafs’ Rielly out at least eight weeks
The Toronto Maple Leafs lost defenseman Morgan Rielly for at least eight weeks with a fractured foot.
Rielly blocked a shot in the first period of Sunday night’s 8-4 loss in Florida but managed to finish the game.
The Leafs said Rielly would be placed on injured reserve and reassessed after eight weeks.
- Women’s national team players representing the United States and Canada will compete in a 3-on-3 event at the NHL All-Star Game in St. Louis in two weeks, a source with direct knowledge of the plan said Monday. It’s unclear when the scrimmage will be held during the weekend of festivities. The All-Star Game, featuring a series of 3-on-3 games, is Jan. 25, a day after the skills competition.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
South Carolina rises to No. 1 in women’s poll
South Carolina, coached by former Virginia star Dawn Staley, moved up three spots to No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s after the top three teams from the previous week all lost.
It was a rough week for ranked teams, with 11 of them losing at least one game, including Nos. 1-3 falling in a four-day span. The last time the top three teams in the AP Top 25 lost within a span of seven days was during the 2011 NCAA tournament.
Baylor jumped up four spots to No. 2 after beating then-No. 1 UConn. The Bears were followed by Stanford, UConn and Louisville.
Baylor rises to No. 2 in men’s poll
Baylor, which followed up a victory at Texas Tech by invading Allen Fieldhouse and thumping Kansas on its home floor, leapfrogged the Jayhawks and Duke into the second spot in The Associated Press men’s poll. The Bears finished with 1,567 points in voting by 65 media members who regularly cover the game, just 7 behind No. 1 Gonzaga — even though Baylor had 31 first-place votes and the Bulldogs had 30.
Baylor (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) hasn’t lost since playing Washington in Alaska in its second game of the season.
The Blue Devils fell to third in the AP poll, followed by unbeaten Auburn and Butler.
North Carolina forward Brandon Robinson
- was hurt in a weekend car crash and the school said the injuries are not serious. The other motorist was charged with driving while impaired, according to Carrboro, N.C., police. An incident report said the driver of the other car early Sunday, drove into the opposite lane and hit Robinson’s car near an intersection.
C.B. McGrath was fired as head coach at UNC Wilmington in the midst of a losing season and a winless conference record. Assistant coach Rob Burke
- was named interim coach.
- New Mexico forward
Carlton Bragg Jr.
- was dismissed from the team following his weekend arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana. Bragg was averaging 12.6 points and 10.3 rebounds in 15 games in his second season at New Mexico (15-3).
ELSEWHERE
Cleveland Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler
- will miss the rest of the season with a leg injury he sustained during the preseason. The Cavs said that Windler, the No. 26 overall pick in last year’s draft, is still dealing with symptoms from a stress reaction in his lower left leg.
- Arizona State extended football coach
Herm Edwards
- ‘ contract two years through the 2024 season.
