Masters win for Woods is AP’s top story
A green jacket. A heart-melting embrace. A stirring return to the top of golf by one of the sport’s all-time greats.
In choosing Tiger Woods’ victory at the Masters as The Associated Press sports story of the year, voters went with the uplifting escape of a great comeback over options that were as much about sports as the issues that enveloped them in 2019: politics, money and the growing push for equal pay and equal rights for women.
The balloters, a mix of AP member sports editors and AP beat writers, elevated Woods’ rousing victory at Augusta National over the runner-up entry: the U.S. women’s soccer team’s victory at the World Cup. That monthlong competition was punctuated by star Megan Rapinoe’s push for pay equality for the women’s team and an ongoing war of words with President Donald Trump.
Rapinoe’s efforts to use sports as a platform to discuss bigger issues was hardly a one-off in 2019. Of the top 12 stories in the balloting, only three — titles won by the Toronto Raptors, Washington Nationals and University of Virginia basketball team — stuck mainly to what happened between the lines.
All the rest — including the blown call that cost the Saints a chance at the Super Bowl, a California law that threatens to upend the NCAA and Simone Biles’ dominance at gymnastics’ world championships, set against the backdrop of the sex-abuse crisis consuming the sport in the U.S. — were long-running sagas that went beyond a single day or event. They painted sports not as an escape from the world’s problems but merely another window into them.
ESPN college football reporter dies at 34
Edward Aschoff, a rising college football reporter for ESPN, died Tuesday on his birthday after what the network described as a “brief illness.” Colleagues and friends on social media have identified the ailment as pneumonia. He was 34 years old.
His death was an emotional blow both to colleagues and the network, which continues cultivating new on-air talent to replace the retiring generation of ESPN veterans who helped build its reputation as the “worldwide leader in sports.”
Mr. Aschoff contracted pneumonia covering Ohio State’s 56-27 victory over archival Michigan on Nov. 30, according to his Instagram page. He also tweeted about the illness, describing himself as someone “who never gets sick and has a very good immune system.”
Mr. Aschoff covered three of the four teams in the College Football Playoffs this year, No. 1 Louisiana State, No. 2 Ohio State and No. 4 Oklahoma, and likely would have reported on Saturday’s national semifinals.
