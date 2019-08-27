GOLF
Woods has fifth surgery on left knee
A season that began with Tiger Woods celebrating a fifth Masters title ended with a fifth surgery on his left knee. This one wasn’t serious.
Woods said Tuesday he had arthroscopic surgery last week to repair what he described as minor cartilage damage. Dr. Vern Cooley said he looked at the rest of the knee and found no additional problems.
“I’m walking now and hope to resume practice in the next few weeks,” Woods said, adding that he looked forward to traveling to Japan in October for a planned Skins Game exhibition and the ZoZo Championship on Oct. 24-27.
Roday, Woodson hold one-shot lead
Leon Roday of Henrico and Powhatan’s Jim Woodson shot a 7-under-par 64 at The Virginian Golf Club in Bristol to take the lead after the first round of the seventh VSGA Super Senior Four-Ball Championship, a 36-hole event for players 65 years of age and older.
Roday and Woodson held a one-shot lead over the Roanoke tandem of Bill Nunnenkamp and James Wright and Jimmy Angel (Midlothian) and Bert Wilson (Mechanicsville).
NBA
Cousins being investigated for alleged threat
Los Angeles Lakers center DeMarcus Cousins is being investigated by the NBA and Mobile, Ala., police after the mother of his child alleged that he threatened to shoot her in the head last week.
The woman, who lives in Mobile and has not been identified, told police on Friday that Cousins made the threat during a phone conversation and provided a recording of the call. TMZ posted a copy of the recording online, and Mobile police spokeswoman Charlette Solis confirmed it was the same as the recording the woman gave investigators.
In it, a man the woman identified as Cousins asks if he can have his son “here.” When the woman says no, the man tells the woman he would “make sure” to “put a bullet” in her head. Cousins got married in Atlanta the day after the recording was said to have been made.
NBA spokesman Mike Bass said the NBA is also investigating the allegation.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UNH coach McDonnell taking health leave
New Hampshire coach Sean McDonnell is taking an indefinite leave for health reasons. The school did not elaborate on the 62-year-old coach’s condition. Athletics director Marty Scarano said associate head coach Rick Santos, a former quarterback at the school, is the interim head coach.
McDonnell has been New Hampshire’s coach since 1999 and on staff since 1991. He has 98 career wins in the Colonial Athletic Association — tops among active league coaches and No. 3 overall.
- Graduate transfer
Alex Delton
- will be the starting quarterback for TCU’s season opener, and true freshman
Max Duggan
- will also play in the first quarter against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday. Coach
Gary Patterson
- also said senior running back
Sewo Olonilua
- won’t play in the first half. Olonilua was arrested in May in a drug case in Walker County, Texas.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
NABC chief Haney to retire next year
Jim Haney, the longtime executive director of the National Association of Basketball Coaches, said he plans to retire next year after five decades of involvement in the game.
Haney took over the organization in 1992, and oversaw the development of the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Experience in downtown Kansas City. He also helped to form a partnership with the American Cancer Society to launch the Coaches vs. Cancer program.
- Men’s coach
Jason Gardner
- of Indiana University-Purdue University-Indianapolis resigned after his arrest on drunken driving charges in suburban Hamilton County, Ind. Gardner was entering his sixth season at IUPUI’s coach and has a 64-93 career record.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Flying Squirrels’ game is rained out
The Richmond Flying Squirrels’ road game against the Erie SeaWolves was rained out Tuesday night. The game will be made up as part of Wednesday doubleheader scheduled for 4:35 p.m.
HOCKEY
NWHL to hold outdoor game
The National Women’s Hockey League is taking its game outdoors with the Buffalo Beauts scheduled to host the Metropolitan Riveters on Dec. 28 in what’s being called the “Buffalo Believes Classic.” The game will be played at RiverWorks, an entertainment complex located on the banks of the Buffalo River and features a rink exposed to the elements while covered by a roof.
- Journeyman goaltender
Mike McKenna
- announced his retirement after a career that included stints with 15 NHL organizations and 22 professional teams.
ELSEWHERE
- D.C. United’s
Wayne Rooney
- was suspended an additional game for a blow to the head and neck of New York Red Bulls midfielder
Cristian Casseres Jr.
- while defending a corner kick last Wednesday. Rooney was given a red card after the incident and was suspended for United’s match against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. MLS suspended him another game and fined him an undisclosed amount because the blow was to the head.
Fabio Jakobsen
- beat
Sam Bennett
- in a photo finish to win the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta in El Puig, while
Nicolas Roche
- kept the overall lead, by two seconds, over
Nairo Quintana.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. Comments cannot be edited or deleted once posted. To flag a comment to the page administrator, click “report” next to that comment.