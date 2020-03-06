BASEBALL
Yankees’ Judge has broken rib
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has a broken rib and it’s not clear whether he will need surgery, leaving doubt when he’ll be back in the lineup.
Manager Aaron Boone made the announcement Friday. He said he thought the star right fielder hurt himself making a diving catch late last season.
Judge will rest two weeks while recovering from the stress fracture to his first right rib. He hasn’t played in any spring training games while dealing with soreness in his right pectoral muscle and shoulder.
Since being named the 2017 AL rookie of the year, Judge has been limited to 112 games in 2018 because of a broken right wrist and to 102 games last year because of a strained left oblique.
- Arizona Diamondbacks infielder
Domingo Leyba
- has been suspended 80 games for a violation of baseball’s performance-enhancing drug program. Major League Baseball said Friday that Leyba had tested positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. The 24-year-old from the Dominican Republic played 21 games with the Diamondbacks last season, hitting .280 with five RBIs. He’s considered one of Arizona’s top prospects.
- Tim Tebow was reassigned to minor league camp by the New York Mets on Friday after going 1 for 8 in spring training with his first extra-base hit in four years. The 32-year-old outfielder and former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback homered against Detroit’s
Alex Wilson
- on Feb. 25.
NFL
Chargers give Ekeler four-year extension
Austin Ekeler‘s breakout season with the Los Angeles Chargers has resulted in a contract extension.
The running back has agreed to a four-year deal with the Chargers worth $24.5 million, including $15 million guaranteed. Ekeler was slated to become a restricted free agent when the new league year starts on March 18.
Ekeler went undrafted before signing with the Chargers in 2017. He went from being a special teams standout to a backfield threat over his three seasons. He was seventh in the league and fourth in the AFC this season with 1,550 scrimmage yards (557 rushing, 993 receiving). He also scored 11 touchdowns.
- New York Jets defensive lineman
Quinnen Williams
- was ticketed and given a court date after trying to board a plane at New York’s LaGuardia Airport while carrying a gun, authorities said Friday. Williams, 22, was ordered to appear in court March 25, according to the office of Queens District Attorney
Melinda Katz
- . Williams, the Jets’ first-round draft pick last season, was arrested at LaGuardia on Thursday night on a charge of criminal possession of a weapon. Williams was drafted with the No. 3 overall pick last year out of the University of Alabama. He played in 13 games as a rookie, including nine starts, and had 31 tackles.
NBA
Injured elbow sidelines Magic’s Fournier
Orlando Magic forward/guard Evan Fournier was ruled out for Friday night’s game at Minnesota because of a hyperextended right elbow. Coach Steve Clifford said Fournier will be evaluated “day to day,” and his absence could extend to multiple games.
Fournier did not participate in the team’s shoot-around at the Target Center on Friday and he said he was still in a bit of pain following the incident. He injured his elbow during Wednesday’s 116-113 loss at Miami. He is averaging 19 points, 3 rebounds and 3 assists during about 32 minutes per game.
- The Los Angeles Lakers signed guard
Dion Waiters
- for their postseason push. The Western Conference-leading Lakers made the move Friday before they hosted the NBA-leading Milwaukee Bucks. Waiters is an eight-year NBA veteran who had been a free agent since Memphis waived him last month, three days after acquiring him from Miami in the three-team trade that landed
Andre Iguodala
- with the Heat.
- The NBA fined Dallas owner
Mark Cuban
- $500,000 on Friday for “public criticism and detrimental conduct” regarding officiating. Separately, the league sent a memo to teams reminding them of rules that govern conduct of owners, coaches and other team personnel during games.
- The Los Angeles Clippers plan to sign veteran center
Joakim Noah
- to a 10-day contract, a deal that will become official early next week, according to a source with knowledge of the signing but not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. Over 12 NBA seasons, Noah has averaged 8.8 points and 9.1 rebounds while shooting 49%.
ELSEWHERE
- D.C. United signed captain
Steven Birnbaum
- to a three-year contract extension through 2023. The 29-year-old defender has eight goals and three assists in 164 regular-season games, all with Washington.
- Montana and football coach
Bobby Hauck
- agreed on a four-year contract that runs through January 2024. Hauck’s teams posted an 80-17 record at Montana from 2003 to 2009. He returned to Montana for the 2018 season and his teams have posted a 16-9 record the past two seasons. The Grizzlies reached the FCS playoffs last season for the first time since 2015.
Ed Ingles
- , who helped pioneer sports updates on radio during a 60-year broadcasting career, died Friday. He was 87. His death was confirmed by Hofstra University’s radio station WRUHU, where Mr. Ingles most recently was the professional in residence. Mr. Ingles was a former New York sports director for WCBS. He also was an analyst on NFL and college basketball games, and covered golf, tennis, horse racing, auto racing and several Olympics. Mr. Ingles spent 24 years at WCBS, often as the morning sports anchor. Mr. Ingles trained many future sportscasters there and expanded his teachings at Hofstra, sending dozens of broadcasters, producers, directors and engineers into the broadcasting field.
- A man recently charged with a child sex crime provided massage services to some University of Kansas women’s athletic teams since 2015, the school’s chancellor and athletics director said. Chancellor
Doug Girard
- and athletics drector
Jeff Long
- said that they were “deeply troubled” by initial findings of an internal inquiry into massage therapist
Shawn O’Brien
- . O’Brien, 48, of Lawrence, Kan., was charged Feb. 21 with one count of indecent liberties with a child after a girl accused him of touching her sexually seven or eight years ago under the guise of a “massage.”
