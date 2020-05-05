PRO FOOTBALL
Audit ties Favre to improper payments
Former NFL star Brett Favre allegedly received $1.1 million in Mississippi welfare money for speeches and promotional work he didn’t perform, according to an audit of welfare fraud in the state.
The Hall of Fame quarterback, 50, was paid $500,000 in December 2017 and $600,000 in June 2018 through his company, Favre Enterprises, under a contract that called for three speaking engagements, one radio spot and one keynote address, the 104-page audit released Monday said.
“Auditors were able to determine that the individual contracted did not speak nor was he present for those events,” the audit found.
“Due to the inability to verify that any work was performed in order to fulfill the contract, and due to the unreasonable amount paid, the entire payment of $1,100,000 paid in FY 2018 is questioned,” the audit said.
Favre, who spent the majority of his career with the Green Bay Packers, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the New York Daily News.
COLLEGES
Former Maryland coach Roy Lester dies
Roy Lester, who sandwiched a disappointing three-year stint as Maryland’s football coach between a highly successful career at the high school level, has died. He was 96.
Mr. Lester’s daughter, Amy Lester Greco, said on a Facebook post that her father died Sunday in Rockville, Md., because of complications from the coronavirus.
Mr. Lester made a name for himself in Maryland during a 10-year run at Richard Montgomery High School in Rockville during which the Rockets went unbeaten six times and had an 86-10-1 record.
That led to him being hired in 1968 to coach at Maryland, where he inherited a program that won only two of 19 games over the previous two years.
Mr. Lester guided the Terrapins to a 3-7 record in his first year and went 2-9 in each of the next two seasons before being fired. He was followed by Jerry Claiborne, who led Maryland to seven bowl games over 10 seasons.
Dan Butterly
- is the new Big West Conference commissioner, moving over from the Mountain West after 21 years. He starts with the Irvine-based league on June 1 to work alongside
Dennis Farrell
- , who will step down on July 1 after 40 years with the Big West, including 28 as commissioner.
BASEBALL
Former Cubs GM Salty Saltwell dies
Eldred “Salty” Saltwell, who worked in a variety of roles including general manager and vice president over 30 years with the Chicago Cubs, died Sunday, the team said Tuesday. He was 96.
Mr. Saltwell arrived in Chicago in 1958 and served as concession manager, traveling secretary, assistant secretary, assistant treasurer, secretary, general manager, vice president and consultant. He replaced John Holland as GM following the 1975 season and lasted one year in that role, drawing criticism for trading shortstop Don Kessinger and first baseman Andre Thornton as the Cubs finished fourth in the NL East at 75-87.
- Major League Baseball’s average salary ahead of a postponed opening day remained at around $4.4 million for the fifth straight season, according to a study of contracts by The Associated Press. Following an offseason when Gerrit Cole, Stephen Strasburg
,
- Anthony Rendon and Christian Yelich all agreed to $200 million-plus deals, the flattened salary curve is evidence of a shrinking portion of the pie for baseball’s middle class. The stagnant stretch is unprecedented since the free agent era dawned in 1976. And that is before taking into account any decrease caused by a shortened season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NBA
Simmons nearly ready to play again
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons is closer to getting cleared to play, should the NBA season resume.
The league leader in steals was sidelined with nerve issues in his lower back when the season was suspended on March 11 because of the coronavirus pandemic. He is allowed to rehabilitate at the 76ers’ practice facility in Camden, N.J., but there seemed to be no guarantee he would have been cleared to play in time for a playoff run.
“We’ve took our time, we’ve been methodical and thoughtful about his recovery and rehab, just to make sure, because we weren’t in a rush,” 76ers GM Elton Brand said Tuesday. “It’s hard to speculate. He’s been working hard and I know he’d be close or ready.”
Simmons had missed his eighth straight game and was receiving daily treatment for his nerve impingement at the time the season stopped.
Simmons, 23, averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games.
