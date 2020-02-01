GOLF
Finau shoots 62, takes one-shot lead
Tony Finau shot a 9-under 62 on Saturday to take a one-stroke lead over Webb Simpson in the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, Ariz., making an eagle on the par-5 13th and a birdie on TPC Scottsdale’s stadium par-3 16th.
Simpson had a hole-in-one on the par-3 12th in a 64.
Second-round leader J.B. Holmes and Hudson Swafford were two strokes back. Holmes shot 70 and Swafford had a 66. Holmes won at TPC Scottsdale in 2006 and 2008 for the first of his five PGA Tour titles.
Xander Schauffele (66), Adam Long (66) and Scott Piercy (68) were another shot back.
Finau began his back-nine charge with a birdie on 12, ran in a 20-footer for the eagle on 13, then settled for birdie on the par-5 15th after missing a 6½-foot eagle try.
Quigley takes Morocco Champions title
Brett Quigley won the Morocco Champions in his second PGA Tour Champions start, saving par on the final two holes to hold off Stephen Ames by a stroke in Marrakech.
Quigley, 50, won a PGA Tour-sanctioned event for the first time since taking the 2001 Arkansas Classic for his second victory on what is now the Korn Ferry Tour.
Quigley got into the field for the senior tour’s first African event as one of the top 10 available players from the PGA Tour’s career money list. He had five runner-up finishes in 408 starts on the PGA Tour, earning more than $11 million.
Three strokes behind Ames entering the day, Quigley shot his second straight 6-under 66 to finish at 15-under 201 at Samanah Golf Club. Ames, the leader after each of the first two days, had a 70.
Doug Barron (68) and Scott Parel (69) tied for third at 11 under.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Clemson’s Baehre is out for rest of season
Clemson forward Jonathan Baehre is out for the rest of the season after re-injuring an ACL he first hurt last May.
The school said Baehre underwent surgery Friday.
Baehre is a 6-foot-10 junior from Germany who played two seasons at North Carolina Asheville before transferring to Clemson. Baehre sat out the 2018-19 season because of NCAA guidelines.
- Memphis freshman forward
D.J. Jeffries
- has an injured left knee that will keep him out of action for four to six weeks. That timetable puts Jeffries’ availability for the rest of the regular season in doubt. Memphis (16-5, 5-3 American Athletic Conference) closes the regular season March 8 at No. 21 Houston. The injury prevented Jeffries from playing Saturday in a 70-63 victory over Connecticut. Jeffries averages 10.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Tigers. He has made 12 starts.
- Alabama starter
Herbert Jones
- had surgery on his broken left wrist and is out indefinitely. Alabama said the swingman had successful surgery at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent’s Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He was injured in the first half against LSU on Wednesday night. Jones has averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds.
- A misdemeanor criminal complaint filed by Albuquerque police accuses suspended New Mexico player
J.J. Caldwell
- of battery against a household member during a December encounter with his ex-girlfriend. Police filed the complaint on Jan. 24, after the ex-girlfriend reported Dec. 16 that Caldwell two days earlier struck her and put his hands around her neck at his apartment. the Albuquerque Journal reported Saturday. Caldwell attorney
Paul Kennedy
- said the filing of the complaint was questionable because prosecutors still had the matter under review.
SOCCER
U.S. men beat Costa Rica in exhibition
Ulysses Llanez scored in his U.S. national team debut near his hometown, and a young American roster opened the Americans’ 2020 schedule with a 1-0 exhibition victory over Costa Rica in Carson, Calif.
Llanez, an 18-year-old native of nearby Lynwood, Calif., buried a penalty kick in the corner in the 50th minute, slotting the ball to the left of goalkeeper Esteban Alvarado, who dived the other way.
Seven Americans made their national team debuts, including four starters: Llanez, 18-year-old midfielder Brenden Aaronson, 19-year-old striker Jesús Ferreira and 20-year-old left back Sam Vines. Three more Americans made their debuts as second-half substitutes: midfielder Brandon Servania and defenders Mark McKenzie and Chase Gasper.
NBA
Stolen Bryant jersey returned for ceremony
Kobe Bryant‘s high school jersey spent more time in China of late than it did hanging on the wall of the gym named in honor of the school’s career leading scorer.
Bryant’s retired No. 33 jersey was stolen in 2017 from Lower Merion High School’s campus in Ardmore, Pa., and eventually bought by a collector in China. Suspicious the jersey was stolen, the Kobe collector contacted the school and helped return the keepsake to suburban Philadelphia, a process already underway before Bryant was killed Sunday in a helicopter crash.
The uniform was at last back Saturday where it belonged — unveiled under a spotlight by Bryant’s cousin, his old high school coach, and a former teammate at Bryant Gymnasium.
Besides Los Angeles, no place was as connected with Bryant as Lower Merion.
- Golden State Warriors star guard
Stephen Curry
- is making progress in his comeback from a broken left hand and could return in March. Curry was injured Oct. 30 in the fourth game of the season and had surgery two days later. Coach
Steve Kerr
- said that Curry has been participating in noncontact and individual drills while also working on his conditioning.
ELSEWHERE
- Longtime scout and Washington Nationals senior adviser
Phil Rizzo
- has died. He was 90. The Nationals confirmed Mr. Rizzo’s death in a statement Saturday. Phil is the father of World Series-winning Washington general manager
Mike Rizzo
- . Phil Rizzo was named to the inaugural class of the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame in 2008. He scouted 2006 NL Cy Young Award-winning pitcher
Brandon Webb
- while working for Arizona and signed the likes of
Mike Matheny
- and
Mark Loretta
- .
