BASEBALL
Santana to miss season on suspension
Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Edgar Santana will miss all of the abbreviated 2020 season after being suspended 80 games for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program.
MLB announced Sunday that Santana tested positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.
Santana, 28, is in the process of a comeback after missing all of the 2019 season following reconstructive surgery on his right elbow in September 2018. Santana is 3-4 with a 3.31 ERA in 88 career games, all with the Pirates. He worked five hitless innings of relief in spring training before the MLB season was suspended because ofthe COVID-19 pandemic.
- Cincinnati Reds pitcher
Vladimir Gutierrez
- was one of four minor leaguers suspended Sunday for violating the Minor League Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. Gutierrez, a 24-year-old right-hander, received an 80-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance.
José Rosario
- , a member of the Minnesota Twins’ Dominican Summer League roster, was suspended 50 games following a second positive test for a drug of abuse.
Reza Aleaziz
- and
Juan Idrogo
- , minor league pitchers for the Los Angeles Dodgers, also received suspensions. Aleaziz was suspended 50 games after testing positive for Amphetamine, and Idrogo received a 72-game ban after testing positive for gw501516, a performance-enhancing substance.
NBA
Statements on jerseys will be allowed
The NBA will allow players to replace the names on the backs of their jerseys with statements promoting causes against social injustice.
Sources with knowledge of the situation told the Los Angeles Times that the league, the National Basketball Players Association and jersey manufacturer Nike, are working on a deal to allow for this to happen as the league prepares to restart its season July 30 in Orlando, Fla., at Walt Disney World.
- The Brooklyn Nets are going to be another man short. Veteran forward
Wilson Chandler
- will not be joining his teammates in Orlando, the Daily News has confirmed. Brooklyn is one of 22 teams set to resume the NBA season. “As difficult as it will be to not be with my teammates, the health and well-being of my family has to come first,” Wilson told ESPN. The Nets replaced Chandler with reserve journeyman forward
Justin Anderson
- . Anderson played on a 10-day contract in Brooklyn earlier this season.
- The Los Angeles Clippers signed free agent
Joakim Noah t
- o a new contract for the rest of the season, three months after he first signed a 10-day deal with the team. The two-time All-Star averaged 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 42 games for Memphis last season. Noah originally signed with the Clippers on March 9, two days before the NBA put its season on hold because of the pandemic.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Kansas State players announce boycott
Kansas State players say they will boycott all team activities until administrators create a policy that would allow a student to be expelled for “openly racist, threatening or disrespectful actions.”
The move follows a tweet by a student about the death of George Floyd that prompted outrage on campus.
On Thursday, one month after Floyd, an African American man, died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee on his neck for nearly eight minutes, student Jaden McNeil tweeted, “Congratulations to George Floyd on being drug free for an entire month!”
University officials have said they are exploring their options for action after the tweet.
ELSEWHERE
- One day after forward
Chiney Ogwumike
- opted out of the 2020 WNBA season, the Los Angeles Sparks signed former New York Liberty forward
Reshanda Gray
- . The Sparks announced the signing after Ogwumike cited medical precautions related to previous injuries for her reason to sit out the coronavirus-shortened season, which is expected to tip off at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., in late July.
- Officials have lifted a precautionary quarantine on a barn at Belmont Park after test results for a horse suspected of having equine herpesvirus Type 1 were negative. The New York Racing Association said Sunday all horses in Barn 37 were found to not have fever and were asymptomatic. As a result, they can enter races and train among the general population.
