Matthew Stafford‘s back injury is worse than the Detroit Lions have let on.
While Lions coach Matt Patricia called Stafford “day to day” and “week to week” with an injury that kept him out for the second straight game Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys, ESPN reported that doctors have told Stafford he’s dealing with “a six-week injury.”
Stafford suffered fractured bones in his back in the fourth quarter of the Lions’ Week 9 loss to the Oakland Raiders.
He practiced on a limited basis the following week, but was sent for testing late in the week, at which point doctors determined it was not safe for him to play in a Week 10 game against the Chicago Bears.
Stafford, who did not practice last week, played through a broken transverse process in his back late last season. He has said this year’s injury is different and not related to last year’s injury.
If Stafford requires a full six-week recovery from this injury, he can return for the Lions’ final two games, Dec. 22 against Denver and Dec. 29 against Green Bay.
Colts’ Mack leaves game with hand injury
An injury to Marlon Mack did little to slow the Indianapolis Colts’ running game on Sunday.
Mack rushed 14 times for 109 yards and a touchdown before leaving with a hand injury in the third quarter of Indianapolis’ 33-13 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. His replacement, Jonathan Williams, had 13 carries for 106 yards, the first 100-yard game of his career.
The Colts also lost rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin to an ankle injury in the third quarter.
For Jacksonville, defensive end Lerentee McCray left in the first half with an injured hamstring, and tight end Josh Oliver left in the fourth quarter with a back injury.
Elsewhere
Vikings-Broncos: Minnesota pulled off a goal-line stand to finish off their comeback victory over the Denver Broncos without strong safety Harrison Smith, who hurt his hamstring in the fourth quarter and didn’t return. Vikings linebacker Ben Gedeon suffered a concussion in the first quarter and was done for the day.
The Broncos got a 1-yard touchdown from fullback Andy Janovich, who later hurt his elbow while being tackled at the end of a short reception and did not return.
Cowboys: In the Dallas’ victory at Detroit, Cowboys left tackle La’el Collins left with a knee injury in the fourth quarter. Three Lions left the game with injuries: free safety Tracy Walker (knee), specialist Jamal Agnew (ankle) and fullback Nick Bawden (knee).
Bills-Dolphins: Offensive tackle Ty Nsekhe was carted off the field in the third quarter of Buffalo’s win at Miami with a right ankle injury. The Bills also lost safety Siran Neal to a concussion.
Dolphins wide receiver Gary Jennings didn’t play the second half because of a shoulder injury. Miami also lost safety Bobby McCain to a shoulder injury in the third quarter and tackle Julien Davenport to a right knee injury in the fourth.
Falcons: Atlanta defensive end Takk McKinley injured his shoulder on a first-half sack of Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen and did not return in the Falcons’ win over the Panthers.
Texans: Problems for Houston in its blowout loss at Baltimore began in pregame warmups, when safety Mike Adams sustained a concussion. He did not play. The Texans also lost cornerback Lonnie Johnson Jr. to a right foot injury and safety Justin Reed to a shoulder injury.
