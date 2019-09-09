FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The post-Antonio Brown era is off to a bad start for the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pittsburgh struggled to generate offense in a 33-3 loss at New England on Sunday night in its first game since parting with the four-time All-Pro wide receiver. Without Brown as a target, Ben Roethlisberger finished 27 of 47 for 276 yards and an interception.
This time, unlike last season when he publicly criticized Brown’s performance after a Week 12 loss at Denver, the Steelers quarterback shouldered the blame.
“I wasn’t good enough,” Roethlisberger said. “Wasn’t giving guys the balls where they needed to catch them. Putting them in front [of them], behind, things like that. I wasn’t good enough.”
Pittsburgh’s only points came on Chris Boswell’s 19-yard field goal early in the second half. Roethlisberger had 161 passing yards through three quarters before dressing up his stats in the fourth, and the Steelers went just 3 for 12 on third-down conversions.
“We’ve just got to make more plays for No. 7 [Roethlisberger],” new Steelers receiver Donte Moncrief said. “It starts with the whole receiver’s room, everybody on offense. We’ve got to be better.”
The disgruntled Brown was traded to Oakland last March and signed a three-year extension with the Raiders. He requested and was granted his release by Oakland on Saturday after a tumultuous offseason and training camp.
A few hours later, Brown was headed to the Patriots, the Steelers’ top AFC rival.
“My professional reaction is I really don’t have one,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Tomlin told NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” broadcast before the game. “We’ve been emotionally detached from him for some time now.”
Brown wasn’t the only loss to leave a void in the offense. Two-time All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell held out all of last season over a contract dispute and signed with the New York Jets during the offseason.
Bell’s replacement, third-year back James Conner, had 21 yards on 10 carries and the Steelers managed only 32 rushing yards. Bell rushed for 60 yards and a touchdown for the Jets against Buffalo on Sunday.
“No need to sugarcoat it — man, we weren’t ready for prime time,” Tomlin said.
Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, meanwhile, was primed for the opener, passing for 341 yards and three touchdowns.
“Well, he’s the best in the world,” Roethlisberger said. “There’s a reason he’s the best when he’s out there doing his thing.”
Phillip Dorsett caught two touchdown passes, including a 58-yard score, and Josh Gordon — another receiver who wore out his welcome elsewhere — caught one TD pass. On the night New England unveiled its sixth NFL championship banner, Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman caught six passes for 83 yards and also completed a throw to help the Patriots begin their title defense.
No one has won back-to-back NFL titles since New England did it in 2003 and ‘04.
“We were so locked in on the moment. We were locked in because we knew of the expectations,” defensive back Duron Harmon said. “We knew that when we had the opportunity to play the Steelers, on opening night, with the banner raising, we were going to do everything possible to prepare the right way.”
